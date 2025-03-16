Subscribe
Sunday, September 28, 2025
75.1 F
Roseville
Car Reviews
2 min.Read

Toyota RAV4 worldwide sales exceed 10 million

Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels
By Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels

Tremendous upside – there are no weaknesses

Roseville, Calif. – There’s no disputing that Americans love their compact crossover sport utility vehicles. These smaller SUVs offer a lot of versatility, typically have an appealing design, and the good ones are also somewhat sporty.

Judged by numbers alone, during the past decade the RAV4 has been the most popular compact SUV. It has historic sales of more than 10 million worldwide and is coming off its top sales year (2024) ever with 475,193 sold in the U.S. That marked the seventh time in eight years RAV4 sales have exceeded 400,000. Its primary competitor – Honda CRV – had sales of 223,321 in 2024.

Despite its huge success, Toyota did some tinkering with the RAV4 the past few years. The biggest news was adding a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid to the lineup. Because the RAV4 was getting a little behind the times in some areas, Toyota did a complete redesign in 2019, making improvements in performance, exterior styling, and adding more technological and safety features.

This review is primarily focused on the 2025 Toyota RAV4 hybrid, part of the fifth Toyota RAV4 generation that was introduced for 2019.

One of the RAV4’s greatest qualities is its cargo space. In fact, the cargo area of 37.5 cubic feet is so large that one might believe the RAV4 is a midsize SUV. Drop the second row down and the space expands to 69.8 cubes, one of the largest in the class, allowing the RAV4 to make sizable hardware store runs.

All-wheel drive comes standard in all Toyota hybrids, giving the SUV easy maneuverability in snow country. Because it has 8.1 inches of ground clearance, the RAV4 hybrid can also handle off-road trails and pathways.

Slotted in the Toyota SUV lineup between the three-row Highlander and the subcompact C-HR, the RAV4 has considerable variety, offered in seven trim levels (LE, XLE, SE, Woodland Edition, XLE Premium, XSE, Limited).

2025 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

  • Performance: 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, 219 horsepower
  • Mileage estimate: 38-41 mpg
  • Price estimate: $32,400 to $40,700
  • Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; Drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; Roadside Assistance: 2 years/unlimited; Corrosion: 5 years/unlimited; Battery 10 years/150,000

Performance & Handling

Although the engine has been improved, note that several RAV4 rivals provide better performance and a more powerful engine as an upgrade. The lone RAV4 hybrid engine is a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder that combines with two electric motors combine to generate 219 horsepower and 252 pound-feet of torque.

While not quick from a standing position – 0-60 mph in 7.8 seconds – the RAV4 delivers steady power. It experienced no issues in passing other vehicles on the freeway or mountainous stretches of highway, thanks in part to its Sport mode. The fuel economy (38-41 mpg) is high, although not as good as several rivals.

Interior & Safety

interior view

We like how the RAV4 handles and it comes with an array of safety features, including lane keeping assist, lane departure mitigation, forward collision mitigation with automatic braking, and adaptive cruise control.

There’s plenty of reasons to be enamored with the RAV4 interior; it’s both comfortable and spacious. The interior includes a standard 8-inch touchscreen. Control knob placements make sense and there are no cheap, hard plastic materials to detract from the overall interior appeal.

Seating room is solid in both the front and back rows, although three adults in the second row is not ideal for long trips.

The 2025 Toyota RAV4 hybrid has tremendous upside – there are no weaknesses. Toyota can expect another huge year in sales, thanks in part to the versatility the hybrid model adds to the popular RAV4.

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Mendocino Coast Lodge

Supporting community!

Destination Windsor!

