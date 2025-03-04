Subscribe
Monday, June 9, 2025
Veterans Memorial Park
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Veterans Memorial Park North in Roseville offers recreation throughout the year

Todd Schofield
By Todd Schofield

Recreational destination is a community gem

Roseville, Calif. – Located in west Roseville’s Crocker Ranch area, Veterans Memorial Park North is a suburban recreation oasis and a place to reflect and honor those who have served our country. (What is the red sculpture?)

The park is split into two sections that connect via a short trail bridge and includes a variety of amenities and recreation for all age groups. Ball fields, picnic areas, playgrounds give way to open spaces along with walking and bike paths that stretch out for miles connecting residents to additional community parks in west Roseville.

All seasons fun

This attractive and well maintained park is a popular destination and starting point for outdoor recreation in all seasons. This longtime favorite is a gem of Roseville. Here’s what you can expect in each season!

grassy field

Spring

The park comes alive in spring with incredible displays of color and one the Roseville best displays of the California poppy! Patient visitors are regularly rewarded as animal life abounds during nature’s season of rebirth.

Summer

The summer heat brings plenty of solitude for hikers and bikers during daytime hours, while evening basks under warm summer sunsets. Sighting of rattlesnakes, King snakes, Garter snakes and ground squirrels are common during summer’s heat.

California Poppies

Fall

The season of shade and light casts growing shadows thanks to shortened days and towering Blue oaks. The open spaces take on different hues throughout the day offering a unique experience. Sighting of turkeys is always a possibility.

Winter

Winter rains return the stubs of golden brown grass to towering, luminous green stalks offering those first hints of hope for an early spring. Creeks surge as birds and creatures all delight in the annual resurgence of life and energy that only rain can deliver.

park sign
A place to honor and remember sacrifice

Veterans Memorial Park

10021 Crocker Ranch Rd.
Roseville, Calif. 95747
Community Parks / Restrooms / Playground / Walking Trails

Map & Directions

