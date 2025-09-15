Subscribe
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
98.5 F
Roseville
Roseville News
1 min.Read

West Granite Bay KinderCare: Trusted by Local Families and Healthcare Heroes

Staff
By Staff
Sponsored Content

A Community-Centered Approach to Child Care

Roseville, Calif. – When families in Roseville look for child care they can truly count on, many turn to West Granite Bay KinderCare. Located away from the hustle of the freeway, this center offers a safe, calm environment complete with a spacious outdoor playground where children can run, play, and grow. Inside, families are welcomed into a newly refreshed lobby, setting the tone for a warm and modern experience.

Flexible Care for Every Family

In a community with many stay-at-home parents, flexible part-time programs are especially popular. West Granite Bay KinderCare makes it easy for families to customize care to their schedules, whether that’s full-time support for busy professionals or “mommy day out” sessions that give parents a well-deserved break.

A Center Trusted by Doctors and Nurses

The center’s proximity to major healthcare providers means many doctors, nurses, and hospital staff trust West Granite Bay KinderCare with their children. Parents in demanding healthcare roles rely on the center’s flexible offerings and supportive staff to keep their little ones safe, happy and learning.

Experienced, Passionate Leadership

Leading the center is Center Director Esther Gamache, who joined just over a year ago and brings 18 years of early childhood education experience. A Sacramento State graduate with a background in both education and business, Esther previously helped guide a preschool to win the “Best of Fair Oaks” award three years running. She is also deeply committed to engaging with the community and has plans to meet local families by sponsoring a booth at this year’s Fall Family Fest in Roseville.

Dedicated Teachers Who Stay

West Granite Bay KinderCare is anchored by long-tenured teachers, including one remarkable educator who has been with KinderCare for 48 years. The staff is also wonderfully diverse, with team members who speak Russian and Spanish fluently, helping children and families feel understood and supported.

Why Families Choose West Granite Bay KinderCare

  • Beautiful playground tucked away from busy roads
  • Flexible full-time and part-time care options
  • Trusted by local medical professionals
  • Strong teacher tenure and caring, diverse staff
  • Newly updated lobby to welcome families
  • A passionate Center Director with deep community ties

At West Granite Bay KinderCare, families can expect a balance of safety, learning and joy, guided by a team that feels more like family than staff.

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Supporting community!

From Rocklin to the World »»

Destination Windsor!

Mendocino 2025

