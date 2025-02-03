❤️What We Love About RJUHSD!

February 2025: Roseville Joint Union High District

Roseville, Calif.- There’s so much to love about February at RJUHSD. Even the chilly mornings can’t dampen the excitement of this time of year for our students and families. Whether it’s helping seniors take the next step in their college journeys or celebrating the dedication of RJUHSD families like the Martinez family, February is a reminder of why we love being part of this incredible district.

The Martinez family embodies the heart of RJUHSD. Paul Martinez, a beloved teacher and coach at Oakmont High School, has instilled a passion for education and athletics in his daughters, Jordan and Taylor. Jordan serves as the athletic director at Antelope High, and Taylor, a longtime softball coach, is now leading the program at Sierra College. Their story is just one of the thousands throughout our district that demonstrate families’ dedication, love, and a commitment to helping their students thrive.

RJUHSD Local Scholarship Program

Across the district, we also love supporting our seniors as they prepare for their futures, and we’re here to help your student navigate this exciting time. The RJUHSD Local Scholarship Program is now open through February 14 at 3 pm and seniors are encouraged to apply for post-high school funding, whether they’re headed into careers, college, or the military.

February brings a well-deserved break during Presidents’ Week, observed from February 17 through February 21, offering college-bound juniors and seniors a perfect chance to tour campuses or refine their plans for the future. And spring break is just around the corner, from April 14 through April 18, 2025. As families look ahead, they’re encouraged to align their vacation schedules with our district calendar here to minimize missed days and make the most of learning opportunities.

This February, let’s celebrate all the things we love about RJUHSD-our students’ ambitions, the support of our families, the dedication of our staff, and the opportunities that lie ahead.

We’ve got this, together!

RJUHSD