Saturday, August 16, 2025
❤️What We Love About RJUHSD!

Staff
By Staff
John Becker, Superintendent RJUHSD

February 2025: Roseville Joint Union High District

Roseville, Calif.- There’s so much to love about February at RJUHSD. Even the chilly mornings can’t dampen the excitement of this time of year for our students and families. Whether it’s helping seniors take the next step in their college journeys or celebrating the dedication of RJUHSD families like the Martinez family, February is a reminder of why we love being part of this incredible district.

The Martinez family embodies the heart of RJUHSD. Paul Martinez, a beloved teacher and coach at Oakmont High School, has instilled a passion for education and athletics in his daughters, Jordan and Taylor. Jordan serves as the athletic director at Antelope High, and Taylor, a longtime softball coach, is now leading the program at Sierra College. Their story is just one of the thousands throughout our district that demonstrate families’ dedication, love, and a commitment to helping their students thrive.

RJUHSD Local Scholarship Program

Across the district, we also love supporting our seniors as they prepare for their futures, and we’re here to help your student navigate this exciting time. The RJUHSD Local Scholarship Program is now open through February 14 at 3 pm and seniors are encouraged to apply for post-high school funding, whether they’re headed into careers, college, or the military.

February brings a well-deserved break during Presidents’ Week, observed from February 17 through February 21, offering college-bound juniors and seniors a perfect chance to tour campuses or refine their plans for the future. And spring break is just around the corner, from April 14 through April 18, 2025. As families look ahead, they’re encouraged to align their vacation schedules with our district calendar here to minimize missed days and make the most of learning opportunities.

This February, let’s celebrate all the things we love about RJUHSD-our students’ ambitions, the support of our families, the dedication of our staff, and the opportunities that lie ahead.

We’ve got this, together!

RJUHSD

Destination Windsor!

Mendocino 2025

$2,500 or more in Placer County...

Fleming's in Roseville

Folsom

UC Davis Health unveils Folsom Medical Care Clinic

Folsom, Calif. - UC Davis Health celebrated the opening of its new Folsom Medical Care Clinic today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together health system leaders, care providers, city officials and community members.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Savor the flavors of the season at Mendocino’s MacCallum House

Mendocino, Calif. - No gastronomic journey to scenic Mendocino is complete without a meal at historic MacCallum House in the center of town. Helmed by award-winning Executive Chef Alan Kantor and Sous Chef Aaron Welge, insiders know they will
Roseville News

Roseville Polish Festival returns for annual celebration

Roseville, Calif.- The public is invited to attend the Annual Polish Festival in Roseville, California on Saturday, September 6, 2025.
Local Business and Community

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville
Roseville News

Windsor, Sonoma County’s charming gateway to California wine country

The Town of Windsor, ranked one of California's safest cities in 2025 and home to approximately 26,000 residents offers an exceptional base of operations for exploring the riches of Sonoma County.

