Windsor, Sonoma County’s charming gateway to California wine country

Heart of Northern California’s most diverse wine growing region

Windsor, Calif.- Some travel destinations offer visitors a remarkably, large embarrassment of riches to plan their getaways around. Deciding where to begin your adventure might very well be the biggest challenge visitors face.

Sonoma County, a couple hours north of San Francisco is world famous for its rugged coastline, award winning wines and beers, redwood trees, farm-to-table dining scene and so much more is one such place.

Destination: Town of Windsor

The Town of Windsor, ranked one of California’s safest cities and home to approximately 26,000 residents offers an exceptional base of operations for exploring the riches of Sonoma County.

At the heart of Downtown Windsor is very charming Town Green, a vibrant central plaza surrounded by shops, cafés, and local businesses. It’s the hub for community events like farmers’ markets, outdoor concerts, and seasonal festivals such as the popular “Windsor Kaboom” fireworks show and holiday celebrations.

For those seeking out small-town charm with suburban comforts, scenic surroundings, community spirit, and abundance of amenities, Windsor is a California standout.

Stay in Comfort

Settle in at the Hampton Windsor, steps from the vibrant Town Green. With spacious rooms, a refreshing pool, and unbeatable rates, it’s an ideal home base. An incredible value when exploring this beautiful and iconic region of California.

Traveling from the Bay Area? The hotel’s Windsor: The SMART Way package offers a car-free route via Golden Gate Transit ferry and SMART Train-plus perks like a Sonoma gift bag, local wine at check-in, Lyft credits, and VIP discounts at wineries and breweries.

The Hampton Windsor delivers a fresh take on wine country hospitality, offering a high-quality, modern experience thoughtfully priced for today’s discerning traveler.

Ideally located just off Highway 101 in the heart of Windsor – Sonoma County’s northernmost SMART Train stop!

SMART TRAIN: The fun, car-free alternative

Just blocks from the new Windsor SMART Train station, The Hampton Windsor is the first hotel to offer a fully integrated rail-based package, providing travelers with a seamless, eco-friendly route from San Francisco via the Golden Gate Transit ferry and SMART Train straight into Sonoma Wine Country.

The Hampton Windsor is redefining how travelers access and explore the area, offering a seamless, car-free alternative for Bay Area visitors arriving by train or ferry. This innovative package is designed to meet growing demand for sustainable travel, support local economic development, and position Windsor as Sonoma County’s next must-visit destination.

The Hampton Windsor’s “Windsor: The SMART Way” lodging package includes modern, newly renovated accommodations at The Hampton Windsor, a welcome gift bag featuring Sonoma-made items, and a half-bottle of local wine at check-in for guests arriving via SMART Train or Golden Gate Transit ferry.

Perks

Guests also receive a $15 Lyft credit per night, 20% off purchases at The Hampton’s locally curated market, and 1:00 p.m. late checkout for a relaxed departure, all designed to make the journey as seamless and indulgent as the destination. Exclusive VIP perks from regional wineries, breweries, and activity partners available!

Sip, Savor, and Explore

Notre Vue Estate Winery & Vineyards

Located just 10 minutes from the comfort of the Hampton Windsor and seemingly a world apart is the bucolic Notre Vue Estate & Winery. Spanning 710 acres of vineyards and preserved wildlands across the Chalk Hill and Russian River Valley appellations, enjoy sweeping views, pristine trails, and unforgettable tastings paired with local charcuterie.

One of the world’s great wine growing appellations

Among our most memorable Wine Country experiences

Engaging, friendly staff

Town Green

No visit to Windsor is complete without spending some time strolling around Town Green. The unique facades and small town vibe that effortlessly blends small town America with modern amenities. It’s inviting and warm appeal is a place that makes you want to stay and explore.

Restaurants, shops, and an epic candy store along with a nice park to unwind, Town Green is a focal point of Windsor.

Russian River Brewing

The famed brewery known for Pliny and many other craft brews, Russian River Brewing has its second, larger location in Windsor. A restaurant, bar, gift shop and outdoor area, this location appears to be modeled after another popular California brewery design while offering it’s own unique twists. Always fun, it’s a must stop destination for a beer lovers.

Barrel Brothers Brewing Company

Steps from Town Green, Barrel Brothers is a popular hang for cold beers (self-pour) and tasty pub grub! A lively atmosphere during our visit with a steady flow of all ages. Guests quaffed on cold brews while noshing on everything from fried pickles and smash burgers to crunch wraps and irresistible churro fries with Dulce de leche dipping sauce!

Limerick Lane Cellars

Tucked away on a quiet country lane just minutes from downtown Windsor, Limerick Lane Cellars offers an inviting, off-the-beaten-path tasting experience. Specializing in estate-grown Zinfandel and Rhône varietals, the winery is celebrated for wines that capture the rich character of the Russian River Valley.

Windsor Bowl

As the evening grows late, Windsor Bowling is just half a mile from the Hampton Windsor and offers a fun way absorb a little bit of the local scene. While our bowling scores were low, we finished the final day on a high note with a little lighthearted fun on an amazing trip to this wonderful small town.

Why Windsor?

It’s the sweet spot between wine country sophistication and small-town soul-with great food, great drinks, and great people. Whether you arrive by train, ferry, or car, Windsor will make you want to stay a while.

Know & Go!