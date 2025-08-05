Health Equity Is Justice: Why One Doctor Is Walking Across America

Highlighting the toll of health disparities – and how we can change it

Sacramento, Calif.- What is more fundamental in a nation that is, on paper, committed to “justice for all,” than the opportunity to be healthy? Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in healthcare is the most shocking and inhumane.” Why? Because health disparities—such as the reality that one’s zip code determines one’s health more than genetics—significantly reduce the quality of life for tens of millions of Americans and are, quite literally, deadly.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation explains why it focuses on health equity:

“We all have dreams for ourselves and our families. But we don’t all have the same opportunities to make those dreams come true. Structural racism embedded in every aspect of society is the root cause of the health disparities that persist today. For too long, our social practices, laws, and policies have placed more value on some lives than others based on race, class, and other factors. Since people created these laws and practices, we can reinvent them. If we are to create a world where health is truly for everyone and not just for the few, we must embrace new ways of learning, working, and acting.

RWJF is working toward a vision for the future where health is no longer a privilege, but a right. We aim to get there through our long-term focus: dismantling the structural racism that permeates society, with the ambitious goal of building the future we all want for our children and grandchildren.”

A favorite quote of my two sons and me is: “Desperate times call for desperate measures.” Health disparities in the U.S. are so extreme and widespread that we are, indeed, living in desperate times for so many. The bad—and good—news is that while health inequities are human-caused (including racism and both implicit and explicit bias), humans can also be the solution. The first step is to care—and then to do everything within our personal and collective power, in whatever circles of influence we have, to make a difference.

Walk USA for Health Equity

My goal is a health-equitable nation. One way I am working toward that goal is by walking across the United States to “shout from the rooftops,” raising awareness and inspiring action. The walk is called Walk USA for Health Equity. While the transcontinental walk will conclude in Seattle on September 24, 2026, the organization and its mission will continue. Walking from Myrtle Beach, SC through 12 states to Seattle, WA is just the beginning. Leg 4, from Fargo, ND to Bozeman, MT, starts in less than three weeks on August 25.

It’s important to emphasize that any challenges I have faced—or will face—on the road pale in comparison to the hardships experienced by tens of millions of Americans, especially people of color, who face obstacles to health not occasionally, but daily, 24/7/365, over the course of their lifetimes. My walk is not only a stand for health equity, but also a repudiation of racism, sexism, homophobia, and all forms of discrimination that divide the human family. Health disparities are by-products of “otherism.” A foundational quote I used often as a high school religious studies and social justice teacher is: “Wherever there is ‘other,’ there is fear.”

As a practicing, California-licensed Naturopathic Doctor for more than 20 years, and a lifelong advocate for social justice and preventive health, my vision for health equity goes beyond mainstream medicine. The goal should not simply be to avoid sickness or death, but to prevent disease, identify and treat the root causes of dis-ease, and support lifestyle medicine that empowers people to live with optimal emotional, psychological, mental, spiritual, and physical vitality. Health is not merely the absence of disease—it is the presence of well-being.

It is an honor and privilege—what I call the thrill of a lifetime—to walk this message across the country: that our nation must make health for all its highest priority. It is literally a matter of life or death. My part is to put my body on the line—to “walk the talk” for health justice—because I can, and because I must, as long as I have the privilege of walking and breathing another day. Walking a marathon a day, despite a torn meniscus and having undergone open-heart surgery, helps me continue speaking out for what Dr. King called the “Beloved Community.”

Raising Awareness

I feel a deep sense of urgency to help Americans understand the importance of pursuing health equity—not only for moral and ethical reasons, but for economic ones. Speaking out and taking action for health equity, wherever we are and in whatever roles we occupy, is a way to fulfill the Constitutional mandate of “justice for all.” This is the time and place to move forward. As Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

It is my goal to raise awareness among the American people about health equity and its opposite, health disparities. Health equity means that every person has a fair and just opportunity to attain their highest level of health.

