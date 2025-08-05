Subscribe
Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Natural WellnessSacramento
4 min.Read

Health Equity Is Justice: Why One Doctor Is Walking Across America

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center
By Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center

Highlighting the toll of health disparities – and how we can change it

Sacramento, Calif.- What is more fundamental in a nation that is, on paper, committed to “justice for all,” than the opportunity to be healthy? Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in healthcare is the most shocking and inhumane.” Why? Because health disparities—such as the reality that one’s zip code determines one’s health more than genetics—significantly reduce the quality of life for tens of millions of Americans and are, quite literally, deadly.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation explains why it focuses on health equity:

“We all have dreams for ourselves and our families. But we don’t all have the same opportunities to make those dreams come true. Structural racism embedded in every aspect of society is the root cause of the health disparities that persist today. For too long, our social practices, laws, and policies have placed more value on some lives than others based on race, class, and other factors. Since people created these laws and practices, we can reinvent them. If we are to create a world where health is truly for everyone and not just for the few, we must embrace new ways of learning, working, and acting.

collage of Dr Godby WalkUSA

RWJF is working toward a vision for the future where health is no longer a privilege, but a right. We aim to get there through our long-term focus: dismantling the structural racism that permeates society, with the ambitious goal of building the future we all want for our children and grandchildren.”

A favorite quote of my two sons and me is: “Desperate times call for desperate measures.” Health disparities in the U.S. are so extreme and widespread that we are, indeed, living in desperate times for so many. The bad—and good—news is that while health inequities are human-caused (including racism and both implicit and explicit bias), humans can also be the solution. The first step is to care—and then to do everything within our personal and collective power, in whatever circles of influence we have, to make a difference.

Walk USA for Health Equity

My goal is a health-equitable nation. One way I am working toward that goal is by walking across the United States to “shout from the rooftops,” raising awareness and inspiring action. The walk is called Walk USA for Health Equity. While the transcontinental walk will conclude in Seattle on September 24, 2026, the organization and its mission will continue. Walking from Myrtle Beach, SC through 12 states to Seattle, WA is just the beginning. Leg 4, from Fargo, ND to Bozeman, MT, starts in less than three weeks on August 25.

It’s important to emphasize that any challenges I have faced—or will face—on the road pale in comparison to the hardships experienced by tens of millions of Americans, especially people of color, who face obstacles to health not occasionally, but daily, 24/7/365, over the course of their lifetimes. My walk is not only a stand for health equity, but also a repudiation of racism, sexism, homophobia, and all forms of discrimination that divide the human family. Health disparities are by-products of “otherism.” A foundational quote I used often as a high school religious studies and social justice teacher is: “Wherever there is ‘other,’ there is fear.”

As a practicing, California-licensed Naturopathic Doctor for more than 20 years, and a lifelong advocate for social justice and preventive health, my vision for health equity goes beyond mainstream medicine. The goal should not simply be to avoid sickness or death, but to prevent disease, identify and treat the root causes of dis-ease, and support lifestyle medicine that empowers people to live with optimal emotional, psychological, mental, spiritual, and physical vitality. Health is not merely the absence of disease—it is the presence of well-being.

It is an honor and privilege—what I call the thrill of a lifetime—to walk this message across the country: that our nation must make health for all its highest priority. It is literally a matter of life or death. My part is to put my body on the line—to “walk the talk” for health justice—because I can, and because I must, as long as I have the privilege of walking and breathing another day. Walking a marathon a day, despite a torn meniscus and having undergone open-heart surgery, helps me continue speaking out for what Dr. King called the “Beloved Community.”

Raising Awareness

I feel a deep sense of urgency to help Americans understand the importance of pursuing health equity—not only for moral and ethical reasons, but for economic ones. Speaking out and taking action for health equity, wherever we are and in whatever roles we occupy, is a way to fulfill the Constitutional mandate of “justice for all.” This is the time and place to move forward. As Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

It is my goal to raise awareness among the American people about health equity and its opposite, health disparities. Health equity means that every person has a fair and just opportunity to attain their highest level of health.

If you’d like to get involved or learn more, please email [email protected], visit www.WalkUSAforHealthEquity.org, or follow on Instagram: @walkusaforhealthequityorg, or on Facebook.

Explore additional topics from Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center with Dr. Godby, ND, MA and his team at Natural Wellness.

As a naturopathic doctor for the last 20 years, I have witnessed the power of a preventative lifestyle and naturopathic medicine to transform the health and lives of thousands of patients.

Sacramento Naturopathic
2530 J Street, Suite 100
Sacramento, CA 95816
Phone: (916) 446-2591
sac-nd.com/dr-dennis-godby-nd-ma

Local Business and Community

Roseville Historical Society at the Carnegie Museum

Located on Lincoln Street in Old Town Roseville, the Roseville Historical Society's mission is to preserve and promote the history of Roseville with a focus on local railroad and early pioneer histories.
Roseville News

Roseville celebrates Annual National Night Out

Roseville, Calif. - Neighborhoods throughout the City of Roseville joined forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the annual National Night Out (NNO).
Roseville News

Explore EVs at Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights before tax incentives expire

Sacramento, Calif. - The clock is ticking on federal EV tax credits worth up to $7,500. With just weeks left before the program ends Sept. 30, 2025, SMUD is offering our community one more chance to test drive electric vehicles
Folsom

Shape Folsom: Volunteer for Community Service Day

Folsom, Calif. - The 12th annual Folsom Community Service Day takes place Saturday, September 20, and more than 1,500 volunteers are needed to complete projects throughout the city!
Roseville News

Circus Vargas in Roseville at Westfield Galleria returns this month

Roseville, Calif.- The circus is coming to town once again!.  The Circus Vargas spectacular returns to Roseville at the Westfield Galleria for two weeks from August 29 - September 21, 2025.

Topics

Car Reviews

Toyota Tacoma: King of the midsize trucks

For folks looking for a midsize truck, there are many good reasons to pick the well-rounded 2025 Toyota Tacoma. Offered at a reasonable price and with 11 trim models, there's seemingly something for everyone in the Tacoma lineup.
California News Updates

August 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Mid-summer is here and most of California's major reservoirs are sitting above average heading into August. Below is a quick look at where each major reservoir stands to end the years as well as a glance at previous years.
Auburn

Placer County families can now shop at select farmers’ markets using WIC card

Auburn, Calif. - WIC families in Placer County now have a fresh way to use their benefits - literally. With the rollout of updated California WIC cards featuring a quick response (QR) code, participants can now shop for fruits and vegetables directly from local farmers

