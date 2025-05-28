Subscribe
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Mold
Natural WellnessSacramento
1 min.Read

Mold Exposure: Symptoms that mimic other conditions

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center
By Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center

Sacramento, Calif.- Mold exposure is extremely common. In fact, 1 in 4 buildings in the United States contains mold. There are many different symptoms that can accompany mold exposure, and many of these symptoms mimic other conditions such as: autoimmune conditions, chronic fatigue syndrome, chronic allergies or asthma, chronic pain syndromes, fibromyalgia, neurological disorders like Multiple Sclerosis or Lyme Disease.

Despite the myriad of symptoms that can be caused by mold, here are some of the most common ones:

  • Fatigue
  • Sinus congestion
  • Digestive discomfort, cramping or pain
  • Neurological symptoms like numbness, tingling, nerve pains, internal tremors
  • Cognitive symptoms like brain fog, loss of memory, anxiety, depression, dizziness
  • Insomnia
  • Allergy symptoms of high histamine, such as rashes, itching, eczema, asthma, hay fever
  • Pain and weakness in joints and muscles

Mycotoxins

Mold releases mycotoxins. Once exposed to mycotoxins, our bodies have no way to naturally rid themselves of them. So, even once the mold exposure has ended, our mycotoxic load stays the same. In other words, mold illness can occur when someone is currently being exposed to mold, and it can also be from a past mold exposure. With a mycotoxic load, some people become much more sensitive to mold and may be unable to tolerate being in a building with mold because of it. Many people with a mycotoxic load can develop sensitivity to electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs), they may also experience gut dysbiosis with digestive upset. These are common experiences, but may not happen for everyone.

Testing for and diagnosing mycotoxic load is easy and treatments vary based on the amount of mycotoxicity the person needs to eliminate. The main goals of treatment are to support the body’s ability to detoxify, kill the mycotoxins, heal any damage the mycotoxins have caused, thus alleviating the symptoms, and showing the immune system how to function optimally again. If you or someone you know has had a known mold exposure, or even a suspected exposure, consider seeing a Naturopathic Doctor for testing and treatment.

Ridding the body of mycotoxins can improve every aspect of health and wellness.
https://eastcoastnaturopathic.com/mold-illness

Explore additional topics from Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center with Dr. Godby, ND, MA and his team at Natural Wellness.

As a naturopathic doctor for the last 20 years, I have witnessed the power of a preventative lifestyle and naturopathic medicine to transform the health and lives of thousands of patients.

Sacramento Naturopathic
2530 J Street, Suite 100
Sacramento, CA 95816
Phone: (916) 446-2591
sac-nd.com/dr-dennis-godby-nd-ma

Auburn

PCWA awards $250,000 in grants to Placer County Public Water Purveyors

Auburn, Calif. - At the May 19 meeting of the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors, the Board awarded five grants totaling $250,000 to three public water purveyors in Placer County.
Lincoln

Phoenix High School in Lincoln celebrates Dream It! Be It! Career Support

Lincoln, Calif. - Phoenix High School is celebrating the successful completion of its Dream It! Be It! Career Support for Girls program, a transformative five-week initiative designed to help high school girls build confidence, identify core values, set meaningful goals, and begin shaping their futures with intention.
Car Reviews

Mercedes Cabriolet a convertible with class

Roseville, Calif. - Although many people would classify the 2025 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet as a sports car, it's officially listed as a midsize luxury coupe.
Local Business and Community

Mercede-Benz of Rocklin

850 New Mercedes-Benz Cars, Electrics, and SUVs for sale at Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin serving Roseville, Citrus Heights, Auburn, CA.
Folsom

Folsom Police Chief Rick Hillman to retire in June

Folsom, Calif. - Folsom Police Chief Rick Hillman has announced his retirement following nearly four decades in law enforcement, including 30 years with the Folsom Police Department and the last seven serving as Police Chief.

Roseville News

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year's Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance
Roseville News

Wanted: Placer County Fair vendors, sponsors, and volunteers

Roseville, Calif. - Artists, bakers and entrepreneurs get ready, the Placer County Fair is just a few months away and looking for you
Roseville News

87th Annual Placer County Fair starts June 26th in Roseville

Roseville, Calif. - More and new heart-racing carnival rides and games, a better-than-ever entertainment lineup, deep-fried food favorites, the popular livestock area and auction, Blue Ribbon-winning exhibits, the return of the adorable All-Alaskan racing pigs, and wine tasting are all part of the 87th annual Placer County Fair.

