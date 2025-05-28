Mold Exposure: Symptoms that mimic other conditions

Experts link fatigue, brain fog, and other symptoms to hidden mold toxicity

Sacramento, Calif.- Mold exposure is extremely common. In fact, 1 in 4 buildings in the United States contains mold. There are many different symptoms that can accompany mold exposure, and many of these symptoms mimic other conditions such as: autoimmune conditions, chronic fatigue syndrome, chronic allergies or asthma, chronic pain syndromes, fibromyalgia, neurological disorders like Multiple Sclerosis or Lyme Disease.

Despite the myriad of symptoms that can be caused by mold, here are some of the most common ones:

Fatigue

Sinus congestion

Digestive discomfort, cramping or pain

Neurological symptoms like numbness, tingling, nerve pains, internal tremors

Cognitive symptoms like brain fog, loss of memory, anxiety, depression, dizziness

Insomnia

Allergy symptoms of high histamine, such as rashes, itching, eczema, asthma, hay fever

Pain and weakness in joints and muscles



Mycotoxins

Mold releases mycotoxins. Once exposed to mycotoxins, our bodies have no way to naturally rid themselves of them. So, even once the mold exposure has ended, our mycotoxic load stays the same. In other words, mold illness can occur when someone is currently being exposed to mold, and it can also be from a past mold exposure. With a mycotoxic load, some people become much more sensitive to mold and may be unable to tolerate being in a building with mold because of it. Many people with a mycotoxic load can develop sensitivity to electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs), they may also experience gut dysbiosis with digestive upset. These are common experiences, but may not happen for everyone.

Testing for and diagnosing mycotoxic load is easy and treatments vary based on the amount of mycotoxicity the person needs to eliminate. The main goals of treatment are to support the body’s ability to detoxify, kill the mycotoxins, heal any damage the mycotoxins have caused, thus alleviating the symptoms, and showing the immune system how to function optimally again. If you or someone you know has had a known mold exposure, or even a suspected exposure, consider seeing a Naturopathic Doctor for testing and treatment.

Ridding the body of mycotoxins can improve every aspect of health and wellness.

https://eastcoastnaturopathic.com/mold-illness

Explore additional topics from Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center with Dr. Godby, ND, MA and his team at Natural Wellness.

As a naturopathic doctor for the last 20 years, I have witnessed the power of a preventative lifestyle and naturopathic medicine to transform the health and lives of thousands of patients.

Sacramento Naturopathic

2530 J Street, Suite 100

Sacramento, CA 95816

Phone: (916) 446-2591

sac-nd.com/dr-dennis-godby-nd-ma