New California Laws 2025: Part 2 includes laws on school safety, taxes, pesticides, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 2

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 2 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on school safety, property taxes, pesticides, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 2)

AB-1831 Crimes: child pornography. AB-1836 Use of likeness: digital replica. AB-1841 Student safety: opioid overdose reversal medication: student housing facilities. AB-1842 Health care coverage: Medication-assisted treatment. AB-1843 Emergency ambulance employees. AB-1849 Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act: services and repairs: travel trailers and motor homes. AB-1850 State slug. AB-1852 Joint powers agencies: Clean Power Alliance of Southern California: meetings. AB-1853 San Joaquin Regional Transit District: meetings: surplus money investments. AB-1854 Service member protections. AB-1855 Open meetings: teleconferences: community college student body associations and student-run organizations. AB-1858 Comprehensive school safety plans: active shooters: armed assailants: drills. AB-1859 Coroners: duties. AB-1861 Pest control: Pierce’s disease. AB-1862 Engineering, land surveying, and architecture: limited liability partnerships. AB-1863 California Emergency Services Act: notification systems: Feather Alert. AB-1864 Pesticides: agricultural use near schoolsites: notification and reporting. AB-1866 Oil and gas: idle wells. AB-1868 Property taxation: assessments: affordable housing. AB-1870 Notice to employees: legal services. AB-1871 Adopted course of study for grades 7 to 12: social sciences: personal financial literacy. AB-1874 Crimes: disorderly conduct. AB-1875 Prisons: canteens. AB-1877 Juveniles: sealing records. AB-1878 Housing programs: tribal housing program. AB-1879 Property taxation: filing. AB-1880 Minors: artistic employment. AB-1881 California Coastal Commission: scientific panel expertise: coastal erosion. AB-1884 Pupil attendance: excused absences: uniformed services deployments. AB-1885 Student Success Completion Grant program.

