Monday, September 22, 2025
New California Laws 2025
SacramentoNew Laws in California 2025
1 min.Read

New California Laws 2025: Part 2 includes laws on school safety, taxes, pesticides, and more

Staff
By Staff

New California Laws 2025: Part 2

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 2 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on school safety, property taxes, pesticides, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 2)

AB-1831Crimes: child pornography.
AB-1836Use of likeness: digital replica.
AB-1841Student safety: opioid overdose reversal medication: student housing facilities.
AB-1842Health care coverage: Medication-assisted treatment.
AB-1843Emergency ambulance employees.
AB-1849Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act: services and repairs: travel trailers and motor homes.
AB-1850State slug.
AB-1852Joint powers agencies: Clean Power Alliance of Southern California: meetings.
AB-1853San Joaquin Regional Transit District: meetings: surplus money investments.
AB-1854Service member protections.
AB-1855Open meetings: teleconferences: community college student body associations and student-run organizations.
AB-1858Comprehensive school safety plans: active shooters: armed assailants: drills.
AB-1859Coroners: duties.
AB-1861Pest control: Pierce’s disease.
AB-1862Engineering, land surveying, and architecture: limited liability partnerships.
AB-1863California Emergency Services Act: notification systems: Feather Alert.
AB-1864Pesticides: agricultural use near schoolsites: notification and reporting.
AB-1866Oil and gas: idle wells.
AB-1868Property taxation: assessments: affordable housing.
AB-1870Notice to employees: legal services.
AB-1871Adopted course of study for grades 7 to 12: social sciences: personal financial literacy.
AB-1874Crimes: disorderly conduct.
AB-1875Prisons: canteens.
AB-1877Juveniles: sealing records.
AB-1878Housing programs: tribal housing program.
AB-1879Property taxation: filing.
AB-1880Minors: artistic employment.
AB-1881California Coastal Commission: scientific panel expertise: coastal erosion.
AB-1884Pupil attendance: excused absences: uniformed services deployments.
AB-1885Student Success Completion Grant program.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.

Trending

Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hope Valley: California’s Autumn Wonderland

Alpine County, Calif. - Draped in hues of golden yellow and pumpkin orange, groves of aspen trees shimmer with the arrival of fall. This is Hope Valley, California — a fall foliage wonderland where October
Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.
Local Business and Community

The Trax Taproom & Kitchen in Roseville

Discover The Trax Roseville: your go-to spot for craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and delicious food. Enjoy Happy Hour specials all week, plus a full menu featuring burgers, wings, fries, and more. Join us for great drinks and bites today!
Local Business and Community

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in Roseville

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in downtown Roseville, Calif. Open 7 days a week.

