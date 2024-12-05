New California Laws 2025: Part 2 includes laws on school safety, taxes, pesticides, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 2
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 2 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on school safety, property taxes, pesticides, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2025 (part 2)
|AB-1831
|Crimes: child pornography.
|AB-1836
|Use of likeness: digital replica.
|AB-1841
|Student safety: opioid overdose reversal medication: student housing facilities.
|AB-1842
|Health care coverage: Medication-assisted treatment.
|AB-1843
|Emergency ambulance employees.
|AB-1849
|Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act: services and repairs: travel trailers and motor homes.
|AB-1850
|State slug.
|AB-1852
|Joint powers agencies: Clean Power Alliance of Southern California: meetings.
|AB-1853
|San Joaquin Regional Transit District: meetings: surplus money investments.
|AB-1854
|Service member protections.
|AB-1855
|Open meetings: teleconferences: community college student body associations and student-run organizations.
|AB-1858
|Comprehensive school safety plans: active shooters: armed assailants: drills.
|AB-1859
|Coroners: duties.
|AB-1861
|Pest control: Pierce’s disease.
|AB-1862
|Engineering, land surveying, and architecture: limited liability partnerships.
|AB-1863
|California Emergency Services Act: notification systems: Feather Alert.
|AB-1864
|Pesticides: agricultural use near schoolsites: notification and reporting.
|AB-1866
|Oil and gas: idle wells.
|AB-1868
|Property taxation: assessments: affordable housing.
|AB-1870
|Notice to employees: legal services.
|AB-1871
|Adopted course of study for grades 7 to 12: social sciences: personal financial literacy.
|AB-1874
|Crimes: disorderly conduct.
|AB-1875
|Prisons: canteens.
|AB-1877
|Juveniles: sealing records.
|AB-1878
|Housing programs: tribal housing program.
|AB-1879
|Property taxation: filing.
|AB-1880
|Minors: artistic employment.
|AB-1881
|California Coastal Commission: scientific panel expertise: coastal erosion.
|AB-1884
|Pupil attendance: excused absences: uniformed services deployments.
|AB-1885
|Student Success Completion Grant program.
