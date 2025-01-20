New California Laws 2025: Part 28 includes food delivery, cyberbullying, gambling, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 28

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 28 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on food delivery, cyberbullying, gambling, contractors licensing, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 28)

SB-1453 Dentistry. SB-1454 Bureau of Security and Investigative Services: sunset. SB-1455 Contractors: licensing. SB-1456 State Athletic Commission Act. SB-1458 The Revised Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act. SB-1464 Health facilities: cardiac catheterization laboratory services. SB-1465 State building standards. SB-1468 Healing arts boards: informational and educational materials for prescribers of narcotics: federal “Three Day Rule.” SB-1473 Sex offenders. SB-1476 Political Reform Act of 1974: State Bar of California. SB-1478 Veterinary medicine: registered veterinary technicians. SB-1481 Claims against the state: appropriation. SB-1484 Jurisdiction of juvenile court. SB-1488 Outdoor advertising displays: exemptions. SB-1490 Food delivery platforms. SB-1491 Postsecondary education: Equity in Higher Education Act. SB-1493 Elections. SB-1495 Tied-house restrictions: for-profit cemeteries: City of Los Angeles. SB-1498 Cannabis and industrial hemp: advertising: civil action. SB-1500 Housing: federal waiver: income eligibility. SB-1504 Cyberbullying Protection Act. SB-1511 Health omnibus. SB-1512 Housing omnibus. SB-1514 Local Government Omnibus Act of 2024. SB-1515 Validations. SB-1516 Validations. SB-1517 Validations. SB-1518 Public safety omnibus. SB-1519 Gambling Control Act. SB-1520 Public resources.

