New California Laws 2025: Part 28 includes food delivery, cyberbullying, gambling, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 28
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 28 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on food delivery, cyberbullying, gambling, contractors licensing, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2025 (part 28)
|SB-1453
|Dentistry.
|SB-1454
|Bureau of Security and Investigative Services: sunset.
|SB-1455
|Contractors: licensing.
|SB-1456
|State Athletic Commission Act.
|SB-1458
|The Revised Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act.
|SB-1464
|Health facilities: cardiac catheterization laboratory services.
|SB-1465
|State building standards.
|SB-1468
|Healing arts boards: informational and educational materials for prescribers of narcotics: federal “Three Day Rule.”
|SB-1473
|Sex offenders.
|SB-1476
|Political Reform Act of 1974: State Bar of California.
|SB-1478
|Veterinary medicine: registered veterinary technicians.
|SB-1481
|Claims against the state: appropriation.
|SB-1484
|Jurisdiction of juvenile court.
|SB-1488
|Outdoor advertising displays: exemptions.
|SB-1490
|Food delivery platforms.
|SB-1491
|Postsecondary education: Equity in Higher Education Act.
|SB-1493
|Elections.
|SB-1495
|Tied-house restrictions: for-profit cemeteries: City of Los Angeles.
|SB-1498
|Cannabis and industrial hemp: advertising: civil action.
|SB-1500
|Housing: federal waiver: income eligibility.
|SB-1504
|Cyberbullying Protection Act.
|SB-1511
|Health omnibus.
|SB-1512
|Housing omnibus.
|SB-1514
|Local Government Omnibus Act of 2024.
|SB-1515
|Validations.
|SB-1516
|Validations.
|SB-1517
|Validations.
|SB-1518
|Public safety omnibus.
|SB-1519
|Gambling Control Act.
|SB-1520
|Public resources.
🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025
From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.