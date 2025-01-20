Subscribe
Sunday, April 27, 2025
New California Laws 2025
SacramentoNew Laws in California 2025
1 min.Read

New California Laws 2025: Part 28 includes food delivery, cyberbullying, gambling, and more

Staff
By Staff

New California Laws 2025: Part 28

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 28 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on food delivery, cyberbullying, gambling, contractors licensing, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 28)

SB-1453Dentistry.
SB-1454Bureau of Security and Investigative Services: sunset.
SB-1455Contractors: licensing.
SB-1456State Athletic Commission Act.
SB-1458The Revised Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act.
SB-1464Health facilities: cardiac catheterization laboratory services.
SB-1465State building standards.
SB-1468Healing arts boards: informational and educational materials for prescribers of narcotics: federal “Three Day Rule.”
SB-1473Sex offenders.
SB-1476Political Reform Act of 1974: State Bar of California.
SB-1478Veterinary medicine: registered veterinary technicians.
SB-1481Claims against the state: appropriation.
SB-1484Jurisdiction of juvenile court.
SB-1488Outdoor advertising displays: exemptions.
SB-1490Food delivery platforms.
SB-1491Postsecondary education: Equity in Higher Education Act.
SB-1493Elections.
SB-1495Tied-house restrictions: for-profit cemeteries: City of Los Angeles.
SB-1498Cannabis and industrial hemp: advertising: civil action.
SB-1500Housing: federal waiver: income eligibility.
SB-1504Cyberbullying Protection Act.
SB-1511Health omnibus.
SB-1512Housing omnibus.
SB-1514Local Government Omnibus Act of 2024.
SB-1515Validations.
SB-1516Validations.
SB-1517Validations.
SB-1518Public safety omnibus.
SB-1519Gambling Control Act.
SB-1520Public resources.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.

