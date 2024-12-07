The Clement Hotel is Palo Alto perfect for the holidays

Ethereal holiday experience at The Clement Hotel

Palo Alto, Calif. – Few cities are as near and dear to our hearts as Palo Alto. A vibrant, bustling and ever-morphing city of approximately 70,000, Palo Alto is a dynamic Bay Area hub of intellect, culture, and progress. It is the city where our California journey originated over three decades ago. When the opportunity arose to return again with an all-inclusive stay at the luxurious Clement Hotel, we didn’t hesitate.

The Clement Hotel

Prior to your arrival, it’s clear this is no ordinary hotel. Promptly after booking your stay, your personal concierge e-mails a brief survey to check on your food and drink preferences along with any special requirements you may need to make your stay comfortable and enjoyable. Throughout our visit, The Clement and its staff’s attention to detail remained second to none.

Arrival

Upon arrival, the valet secured our vehicle and our luggage was in our room before we arrived. Need to use your vehicle? One quick phone call and almost immediately, it will be at the ready just outside the hotel’s front door. A couple bottles of premium water placed in the cup holders are a thoughtful and welcome touch.

Greeted by Gail, our very charming personal concierge effortlessly checked us in. As an all-inclusive property, check-in and check-out is expedited and efficient.

Privacy & Security

As first-time visitors, Gail provided us a brief welcome tour around the property that was informative and fun. In addition to the high quality and attentive details throughout this upscale property, privacy and security are evident throughout The Clement. The doors to the hotel are secured, attended by staff and available exclusively for guests.

Your vehicle is safely locked in the underground garage, while your room key provides access only to your room’s floor and open areas. This welcome level of security and privacy are both unobtrusive and discrete, making it a notable plus for some of the well-known guests traveling though the Bay Area who may require a little extra privacy.

The Living Room

Shortly after arriving, we situated ourselves in the downstairs Living Room. Ideal for conversation and small gatherings, the room was warmly decorated with a Christmas tree and abstract artwork filling the room to soothing effect. The engaging staff brought over a couple glasses of Cabernet, a perfect complement to one of their fruit or charcuterie plates. It’s an ideal and relaxing way to begin your getaway and unwind.

For music enthusiasts, feel free to pick up one of the Rickenbacker guitars to strum while sitting by the fire. Amplified headphones are available to jam without disturbing other guests. We took up our personal concierge’s invitation to have a vintage guitar sent to our room to enjoy during our stay. What a treat!

Dining @ The Kitchen

Adjacent to the living room sits what The Clement refers to as The Kitchen.

An open concept that offers a combination of a wonderfully appointed chef’s kitchen and guest pantry is a welcome break from tradition. Sneak on down 24/7 to grab yourself a snack or have the onsite chef prepare one of their scrumptious menu items of seasonal California cuisine. The food is incredible. The salmon and beef tenderloin were just a couple of the highlights in both presentation and taste, delicious!

Depending on your preference, you can sit in the quiet dining room or hang out with the chef to chat while he prepares your meal. The open design feature of The Kitchen and friendliness of the staff really does provide the feeling of hanging out with friends.

A enjoyable experience during mealtime, many will find the gathering incomparable. It’s also a terrific way to mix and mingle with fellow travelers.

Rooms & Suites- Uncompromising Quality

Our king suite was just one of the 23 luxury rooms and suites available to guests at The Clement. Imbued with a feel of both European and American comforts, the immaculate and perfectly designed suite provides an elegant combination of relaxation, productivity, and romance.

Relax as you effortlessly melt into the plush bedding of royal families, glide across heated bathroom floors or soak in the huge tub on your way to heavenly bliss. Dual electric-driven blinds will guarantee pitch black sleeping conditions anytime of the day. We loved drifting off into dreamland using the Bluetooth speaker next to the bed. A nice and convenient touch!

When not catching some rest, enjoy a well-stocked-mini fridge in your suite’s lounge, a basket of treats or order up room services (yes, it’s all included!).

For TV lovers, two massive smart televisions adorn each room in the suite along with a smaller third one built into the bathroom mirror. The suite’s lounge also includes a couch, chair and desk area with all the connectivity options required for personal and business use.

“If you enjoy getaways that go above and beyond, The Clement is a terrific holiday, anniversary or special occasion destination.”

Roof Top Pool Area

A well designed roof top pool area includes a heated pool, cabanas and more than enough of space to stretch out for a bit. Cooler weather and a full schedule prevented all but a quick stop at the pool. We hope to grab some more fun in the sun during our next visit. Overlooking El Camino Real, it’s a place to relax while glancing over at the bustle of the Bay Area below. (order up drinks and room service poolside, yes, it’s included!)

All Inclusive Pricing

The Clement is a very upscale hotel with 23 luxury rooms. Pricing fluctuates and includes meals, drinks, gratuities, valet parking along with many other perks. Pricing is on the luxury side, yet the value side is fantastic. The service and amenities are stellar.

Location, Location

Situated just across from the massive Stanford University Campus (~2/3 size of Rocklin) and a short walk from Downtown Palo Alto, The Clement is situated at a unbeatable location on the El Camino Real.

Remarkable in size, architecture and influence

Palo Alto is one of the best walking cities in America we’ve encountered. An abundance of atypical shopping, eating and culture in this flourishing city are all easily accessible on foot. Throw in some of that amazing Bay Area weather and it’s a combination difficult to beat. Levi’s Stadium, Shoreline Amphitheatre, wineries, golfing, hiking and access for many of the treasures of the Bay Area are a short drive away.

Ethereal Experience

In Palo Alto, world class comfort, dining and services all come together in an ethereal experience at The Clement.

Be prepared for the very best and enjoy!

Begin your extraordinary experience at theclementpaloalto.com



The Clement Hotel

711 El Camino Real

Palo Alto, CA 94301

Highlights