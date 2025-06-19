Subscribe
Thursday, September 25, 2025
80.3 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Lake Tahoe water clarity check by UC Davis
Lake Tahoe & RenoRoseville News
3 min.Read

Lake Tahoe clarity remains stagnant, UC Davis Report

Staff
By Staff
SourceKat Kerlin, UC Davis

“Lack of improvement is concerning”

Lake Tahoe’s long-term clarity record is not trending worse, nor is it improving, according to the 2024 annual clarity report from the University of California, Davis’ Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC).

The report documents steep declines in clarity through the 1990s before leveling off in recent years. In 2024, annual average clarity for Lake Tahoe was 62.3 feet. That is down from last year’s average of 68.2 feet, but it is not statistically worse, the report notes. The number is a measure of the depth at which a white disk remains visible underwater.

“We should embrace the improvements we have seen since the 1990s,” said Stephanie Hampton, director of TERC and a UC Davis professor in the Department of Environmental Science and Policy. “It’s not, at this point, noticeably worse. But it’s not getting better, and we need to find out why.”

UC Davis research vessel docked on Lake Tahoe in Placer County
UC Davis research vessel docked on Lake Tahoe in Placer County

Seasons of change

Winter clarity has been stable or improving in recent years, though was relatively poor (68.9 feet) in 2024 following an exceptional 91.9-foot average the winter prior. The past 10 summers have marked some of the worst averages on record, with 2024 summer averages measuring just 53.4 feet below the surface.

Detailed investigations conducted about 20 years ago pointed to sediment as the primary particles driving Tahoe’s clarity. A variety of management actions to reduce sediment runoff into the lake followed. Today, Lake Tahoe faces new challenges. It is warmer, more affected by wildfire and smoke than it was in recent decades, and its ecology is being impacted by aquatic invasive species.

More Questions

“It may be the lake is different than it was 20 years ago, when these policies and practices were implemented,” said Hampton, a freshwater ecologist who joined TERC as its new director this past fall. “We need to investigate these particles again to find out what kind of particles they are. Are they still mostly sediment? Or are there more algae, wildfire ash or other particles? That may be key to understanding why water clarity is not improving.”

The report said future research should use new data, tools and technologies to reexamine the nature of clarity-reducing particles. This will help reveal the extent to which biology – such as algae – and physical processes influence water clarity at Lake Tahoe.

Under the Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program, or EIP, the states of California and Nevada, along with more than 80 public and private organizations, are actively working to restore lake clarity to its historic 97.4 feet. Projects to treat stormwater and restore wetlands are so far capturing more than 500,000 pounds of fine sediment particles every year.

“Science-driven policies have underpinned Lake Tahoe’s protection for decades, and seeing lake clarity stabilize is an indicator that we are making progress,” said Julie Regan, executive director of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, which leads the EIP. “However, the lack of improvement is concerning, and we will continue to work closely with the science community to understand where to direct our management efforts next.”

Historical depth

Clarity is measured as the depth to which a 10-inch white disk, called a Secchi disk, remains visible when lowered into the water. In 2024, UC Davis scientists took 27 readings at Lake Tahoe’s long-term index station and 12 readings from the mid-lake index station. View the historical clarity readings from 1968-2024 below.

Historical Lake Tahoe Water Clarity
Data from UC Davis

UC Davis has been measuring clarity and other health indicators at Lake Tahoe since 1968. Clarity is just one measure of the health of the watershed, but TERC’s measurements of clarity loss in the 1950s and 1960s became central to efforts to protect the watershed from pollution and unplanned development.
UC Davis works with the Tahoe Science Advisory Council and partners across the Tahoe Basin to help inform policymakers and the community on strategies to protect the lake and stabilize the decline in clarity that occurred following the mid-20th century development boom.

Partly in response to TERC’s early findings on Lake Tahoe’s clarity loss, the states of Nevada and California created the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency in 1969 to lead the collaborative effort to protect and restore Lake Tahoe. The agency continues to look to researchers to help prioritize restoration projects. Over several decades, EIP partners have improved or decommissioned more than 800 miles of roadways and restored or enhanced over 1,450 acres of damaged wetlands to stop fine sediment and other pollutants from entering the lake.

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Mendocino Coast Lodge

Supporting community!

Destination Windsor!

Trending

Sacramento

Greater Sacramento Area Walk for Apraxia October 4 at McKinley Park

Sacramento, Calif. - The 2025 Greater Sacramento Area Walk for Apraxia will be held on October 4 at McKinley Park to benefit children with apraxia of speech (CAS). The event begins at 10:00AM with a ceremony starting at 11:00AM
Car Reviews

Hyundai Santa Cruz: A small truck with big upside

Roseville, Calif. - This is small truck that's worth considering. And not just because it happens to be the name of a Northern California beach town that we've enjoyed on multiple occasions. The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hope Valley: California’s Autumn Wonderland

Alpine County, Calif. - Draped in hues of golden yellow and pumpkin orange, groves of aspen trees shimmer with the arrival of fall. This is Hope Valley, California — a fall foliage wonderland where October
Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.

Topics

Sacramento

Greater Sacramento Area Walk for Apraxia October 4 at McKinley Park

Sacramento, Calif. - The 2025 Greater Sacramento Area Walk for Apraxia will be held on October 4 at McKinley Park to benefit children with apraxia of speech (CAS). The event begins at 10:00AM with a ceremony starting at 11:00AM
Car Reviews

Hyundai Santa Cruz: A small truck with big upside

Roseville, Calif. - This is small truck that's worth considering. And not just because it happens to be the name of a Northern California beach town that we've enjoyed on multiple occasions. The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hope Valley: California’s Autumn Wonderland

Alpine County, Calif. - Draped in hues of golden yellow and pumpkin orange, groves of aspen trees shimmer with the arrival of fall. This is Hope Valley, California — a fall foliage wonderland where October
Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.
Local Business and Community

The Trax Taproom & Kitchen in Roseville

Discover The Trax Roseville: your go-to spot for craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and delicious food. Enjoy Happy Hour specials all week, plus a full menu featuring burgers, wings, fries, and more. Join us for great drinks and bites today!
Local Business and Community

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in Roseville

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in downtown Roseville, Calif. Open 7 days a week.
Local Business and Community

Goose Port Public House in Roseville

We have sports on, twenty-three beer taps with classics and crafts, a full bar with creative craft mixed drinks, live music, and most importantly, great, fresh food. Something for everybody

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!