Saturday, July 19, 2025
Lake Tahoe & Reno
2 min.Read

Zephyr Cove Lake Tahoe: Soak up the summer sun

Todd Schofield
By Todd Schofield

Refreshed and chilled out in Tahoe’s cobalt-blue waters

Zephyr Cove, Nevada – Summer just isn’t summer without several solid beach days, Lake Tahoe style.

Each summer, this gem of the Sierra Nevada welcomes overheated travelers with its sparkling clarity of cool, cobalt-blue waters. It’s an irresistible invitation for the senses. Let’s go!

Located directly off Highway 50, just a few miles north of South Lake Tahoe across the California-Nevada stateline, Zephyr Cove Resort provides easy beach access just a few steps from your vehicle.

Getting there

If you’re traveling from Roseville or points in South Placer County, Highway 50 offers the more direct route. For those that aren’t in a rush, consider Highway 80 through Kings Beach or Tahoe City. The more leisurely route offers plenty of opportunities for sightseeing breaks and places to stroll, shop or grab a bite. This route will add 20 plus miles to your adventure from Roseville. We think it’s well worth it.

Zephyr Cove – Family Friendly Beach

Zephyr Cove beach offers a narrow strip of sand alongside the eastern shore of Lake Tahoe. Even at full capacity, it never felt cramped or overcrowded.

It’s an ideal beach for swimming, floating, or just taking in the mountain and lake scenery. A shallow and extremely gentle slope extends throughout the swimming area allowing visitors comfortable access to the crisp, cool waters of Lake Tahoe. With the exception of the occasional pine cone, the soft, sandy lake bottom is free of obstacles which can be easily seen in the sparkling clear water. Water depth never exceeded mid-chest level. Zephyr Cove checks all the boxes for a perfect and relaxing beach day.

Amenities

To the north of the beach, Zephyr Cove offers a variety of paid amenities that include a bar & grille, water craft rentals, parasailing, volleyball, fishing and more. Dinner and sightseeing cruises are also available at the marina. (Booking ahead strongly recommended)

How Much Will it Cost?

A great time at Zephyr Cove can be easily enjoyed on a small budget. Planning ahead is key. Packing a cooler and beach supplies will get you a full day of fun for the cost of gas and $20 parking. If you decide to splurge a bit and take advantage of additional recreation opportunities and dining, your costs will rise accordingly.

Whichever way your go, Zephyr Cove is A Day at the Beach your family will remember!

Travel Essentials

  • Arrive early (Lake Tahoe beaches close once filled)
  • Beach Umbrella or Tent (rentals available)
  • Beach Chairs / blankets (rentals available)
  • Cooler with drinks / snacks
  • Flip flops (the sand can be scorching hot)
  • Change of clothes
  • Water to rinse sand off before getting back in the car

Local Business and Community

Paul Martin’s American Grill in Roseville

Welcome to our first location! Located in Stone Point, an outdoor shopping plaza in the Sacramento metropolitan area, our restaurant offers classic American fare in a sophisticated and convivial setting.
Local Business and Community

University of Beer Roseville

Discover University of Beer, our family-owned and locally operated restaurant chain serving craft beer, quality food, kids & dogs friendly and easy catering in Davis, Folsom, Rocklin, Roseville, East Sacramento, and Vacaville
Local Business and Community

Joy House in Rocklin

Joy House Chinese restaurant in Rocklin, Calif.
Folsom

Folsom budget highlights financial pressures, reserve use

Folsom City Council Adopts FY 2025-26 Budget Folsom, Calif. -...
Lake Tahoe & Reno

Lake Tahoe Annual Checkup: 2024 State of the Lake Report

The UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center today released its "Tahoe: State of the Lake Report," which presents data from 2024 in the context of the long-term record.

Topics

Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park August 2

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Lincoln

Lincoln Traffic Alert: Industrial Avenue closures begin July 23

Lincoln, Calif.- Road work is scheduled to begin July 23rd on Industrial Avenue between Twelve Bridges Drive and the ride share facility for paving associated with the Industrial Avenue Repair Project - CIP 656.
Roseville News

Local families needed to host South Korean students attending Valley Christian Academy

Roseville, Calif. - An unforgettable cultural exchange opportunity is coming to the Roseville area, and two local families have the chance to be a part of it. Organizers are currently seeking host families for

Local Spotlight

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

