Zephyr Cove Lake Tahoe: Soak up the summer sun

Refreshed and chilled out in Tahoe’s cobalt-blue waters

Zephyr Cove, Nevada – Summer just isn’t summer without several solid beach days, Lake Tahoe style.

Each summer, this gem of the Sierra Nevada welcomes overheated travelers with its sparkling clarity of cool, cobalt-blue waters. It’s an irresistible invitation for the senses. Let’s go!

Located directly off Highway 50, just a few miles north of South Lake Tahoe across the California-Nevada stateline, Zephyr Cove Resort provides easy beach access just a few steps from your vehicle.

Getting there

If you’re traveling from Roseville or points in South Placer County, Highway 50 offers the more direct route. For those that aren’t in a rush, consider Highway 80 through Kings Beach or Tahoe City. The more leisurely route offers plenty of opportunities for sightseeing breaks and places to stroll, shop or grab a bite. This route will add 20 plus miles to your adventure from Roseville. We think it’s well worth it.

Zephyr Cove – Family Friendly Beach

Zephyr Cove beach offers a narrow strip of sand alongside the eastern shore of Lake Tahoe. Even at full capacity, it never felt cramped or overcrowded.

It’s an ideal beach for swimming, floating, or just taking in the mountain and lake scenery. A shallow and extremely gentle slope extends throughout the swimming area allowing visitors comfortable access to the crisp, cool waters of Lake Tahoe. With the exception of the occasional pine cone, the soft, sandy lake bottom is free of obstacles which can be easily seen in the sparkling clear water. Water depth never exceeded mid-chest level. Zephyr Cove checks all the boxes for a perfect and relaxing beach day.

Amenities

To the north of the beach, Zephyr Cove offers a variety of paid amenities that include a bar & grille, water craft rentals, parasailing, volleyball, fishing and more. Dinner and sightseeing cruises are also available at the marina. (Booking ahead strongly recommended)

How Much Will it Cost?

A great time at Zephyr Cove can be easily enjoyed on a small budget. Planning ahead is key. Packing a cooler and beach supplies will get you a full day of fun for the cost of gas and $20 parking. If you decide to splurge a bit and take advantage of additional recreation opportunities and dining, your costs will rise accordingly.

Whichever way your go, Zephyr Cove is A Day at the Beach your family will remember!

Travel Essentials

Arrive early (Lake Tahoe beaches close once filled)

Beach Umbrella or Tent (rentals available)

Beach Chairs / blankets (rentals available)

Cooler with drinks / snacks

Flip flops (the sand can be scorching hot)

Change of clothes

Water to rinse sand off before getting back in the car

