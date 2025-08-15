Subscribe
Saturday, August 16, 2025
64.8 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Chef Kantor in Mendocino
Mendocino - North-CoastRoseville NewsSacramento
2 min.Read

Savor the flavors of the season at Mendocino’s MacCallum House

Staff
By Staff
SourceEmily Polsby

Indulge in Chef Alan Kantor’s locally sourced summer creations

Mendocino, Calif. – No gastronomic journey to scenic Mendocino is complete without a meal at historic MacCallum House in the center of town. Helmed by award-winning Executive Chef Alan Kantor and Sous Chef Aaron Welge, insiders know they will find an extraordinary culinary experience at the restaurant in this charming Victorian inn.

A Chef Like No Other

CIA-trained Chef Kantor is heralded in national food and travel publications and beloved by scores of returning diners, thanks to his skill at providing not only an exquisite dining experience, but also broadening palates with touches such as his flight of extra virgin olive oils and his map of local purveyors. Sourcing local and organic delicacies is more than a passing fad with Chef Kantor who was at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement. His insistence on freshness extends to preparing most everything in-house, including breads, hand-rolled pasta, and smoked meats.

dinner


Seasonal Dining Delights

When he crafts his menus, Chef Kantor lets the seasons be his guide, and this summer is no exception.  His newly introduced summer menus open with starters such as a trio of artisanal cheeses from Northern California, Plum Glazed Barbecued St. Louis Ribs with buttermilk slaw, and a Steak Tartare with horseradish crème fraiche and gaufrette potato chips, among other accompaniments. Next, diners can feast on entrees like grilled Painted Hills steak with Lyonnaise potatoes, Ahi Poke, or succulent Market Seafood, likely harvested just a few miles away. Several of his artisanal desserts include the velvety ice cream churned on site, such as the Chocolate Budino with salted caramel sauce and Tahitian vanilla bean ice cream.

At 7pm every night, a five-course tasting dinner can be reserved for an entire table, complete with an optional wine or whiskey pairing and a vegetarian option. The restaurant also offers a robust selection of award-winning local wines.

dessert

Rise and Shine

A complimentary breakfast is served daily to guests of the hotel, but any diner can enjoy Cornmeal pancakes with blackberry syrup and lemon zest butter, a Coconut Chia Granola Parfait, Mac Benedict, or two eggs any style – along with a variety of delicious sides like Yukon Gold potatoes with hollandaise.

Relax at the Grey Whale Bar and Café

Those who are looking for a casual place to grab a bite or a craft cocktail will be thrilled to discover that in addition to the restaurant, MacCallum House features the Grey Whale Bar and Café. They are known for creative cocktails such as an Elderflower Martini which includes Roederer Estate sparkling wine, and the Bessie Bae Mucho, made with Redemption bourbon, and a house-made peach-blackberry shrub, which can also be enjoyed in a mocktail. Ingredients in the cocktails are seasonal too, with garnishes from their own garden. The bar and café offer the full dinner menu, as well.

cocktails cheers!

Of course, one of the best ways to enjoy MacCallum House’s stellar cuisine is as a guest of the quaint hotel which is situated right in the heart of Mendocino Village, making it walking distance to all the town has to offer – from mediative hikes to gallery viewing, to browsing in boutiques or wine tasting.

MacCallum House Restaurant

  • Breakfast: Monday through Friday 8am-10am; Saturday and Sunday 8am – 11am
  • Dinner: Every day starting at 5pm
  • 5-course Summer Tasting menu is by reservation only, seating at 7pm.
  • Reserve on OpenTable or by calling (707) 937-0289
    www.maccallumhouse.com
property

Destination Windsor!

Mendocino 2025

$2,500 or more in Placer County...

Fleming's in Roseville

Trending

Folsom

UC Davis Health unveils Folsom Medical Care Clinic

Folsom, Calif. - UC Davis Health celebrated the opening of its new Folsom Medical Care Clinic today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together health system leaders, care providers, city officials and community members.
Roseville News

Roseville Polish Festival returns for annual celebration

Roseville, Calif.- The public is invited to attend the Annual Polish Festival in Roseville, California on Saturday, September 6, 2025.
Local Business and Community

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville
Roseville News

Windsor, Sonoma County’s charming gateway to California wine country

The Town of Windsor, ranked one of California's safest cities in 2025 and home to approximately 26,000 residents offers an exceptional base of operations for exploring the riches of Sonoma County.
Lincoln

Placer County locks in vast Raccoon Creek Ranch north of Lincoln

Auburn, Calif. - Approximately 4,245 acres of prime farmland, open space and streams north of Lincoln will now be protected in perpetuity as part of the Placer County Conservation Program.

Topics

Folsom

UC Davis Health unveils Folsom Medical Care Clinic

Folsom, Calif. - UC Davis Health celebrated the opening of its new Folsom Medical Care Clinic today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together health system leaders, care providers, city officials and community members.
Roseville News

Roseville Polish Festival returns for annual celebration

Roseville, Calif.- The public is invited to attend the Annual Polish Festival in Roseville, California on Saturday, September 6, 2025.
Local Business and Community

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville
Roseville News

Windsor, Sonoma County’s charming gateway to California wine country

The Town of Windsor, ranked one of California's safest cities in 2025 and home to approximately 26,000 residents offers an exceptional base of operations for exploring the riches of Sonoma County.
Lincoln

Placer County locks in vast Raccoon Creek Ranch north of Lincoln

Auburn, Calif. - Approximately 4,245 acres of prime farmland, open space and streams north of Lincoln will now be protected in perpetuity as part of the Placer County Conservation Program.
Car Reviews

Genesis GV70 cost-conscious luxury SUV

The 2026 Genesis GV70 is a very fine compact luxury SUV that - even with rising car prices - can be purchased for roughly $48,950. It's practical, stylish, comfortable, and has lots of features that the competition can't match for the price.
Roseville News

Roseville survey: How bicycle friendly is our community?

Roseville, Calif.- The League of American Bicyclists is conducting an annual national census of Americans’ experiences and perceptions of riding a bike in different communities across the U.S.
Roseville News

Find the lowest gas prices in Roseville, Rocklin, & Lincoln

Roseville, Calif. - Local gas prices remain relatively unchanged during most of summer as crude oil prices currently sit around $66 per barrel as of Aug 11, 2025.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!