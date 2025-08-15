Savor the flavors of the season at Mendocino’s MacCallum House

Indulge in Chef Alan Kantor’s locally sourced summer creations

Mendocino, Calif. – No gastronomic journey to scenic Mendocino is complete without a meal at historic MacCallum House in the center of town. Helmed by award-winning Executive Chef Alan Kantor and Sous Chef Aaron Welge, insiders know they will find an extraordinary culinary experience at the restaurant in this charming Victorian inn.

A Chef Like No Other

CIA-trained Chef Kantor is heralded in national food and travel publications and beloved by scores of returning diners, thanks to his skill at providing not only an exquisite dining experience, but also broadening palates with touches such as his flight of extra virgin olive oils and his map of local purveyors. Sourcing local and organic delicacies is more than a passing fad with Chef Kantor who was at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement. His insistence on freshness extends to preparing most everything in-house, including breads, hand-rolled pasta, and smoked meats.



Seasonal Dining Delights

When he crafts his menus, Chef Kantor lets the seasons be his guide, and this summer is no exception. His newly introduced summer menus open with starters such as a trio of artisanal cheeses from Northern California, Plum Glazed Barbecued St. Louis Ribs with buttermilk slaw, and a Steak Tartare with horseradish crème fraiche and gaufrette potato chips, among other accompaniments. Next, diners can feast on entrees like grilled Painted Hills steak with Lyonnaise potatoes, Ahi Poke, or succulent Market Seafood, likely harvested just a few miles away. Several of his artisanal desserts include the velvety ice cream churned on site, such as the Chocolate Budino with salted caramel sauce and Tahitian vanilla bean ice cream.

At 7pm every night, a five-course tasting dinner can be reserved for an entire table, complete with an optional wine or whiskey pairing and a vegetarian option. The restaurant also offers a robust selection of award-winning local wines.

Rise and Shine

A complimentary breakfast is served daily to guests of the hotel, but any diner can enjoy Cornmeal pancakes with blackberry syrup and lemon zest butter, a Coconut Chia Granola Parfait, Mac Benedict, or two eggs any style – along with a variety of delicious sides like Yukon Gold potatoes with hollandaise.

Relax at the Grey Whale Bar and Café

Those who are looking for a casual place to grab a bite or a craft cocktail will be thrilled to discover that in addition to the restaurant, MacCallum House features the Grey Whale Bar and Café. They are known for creative cocktails such as an Elderflower Martini which includes Roederer Estate sparkling wine, and the Bessie Bae Mucho, made with Redemption bourbon, and a house-made peach-blackberry shrub, which can also be enjoyed in a mocktail. Ingredients in the cocktails are seasonal too, with garnishes from their own garden. The bar and café offer the full dinner menu, as well.

Of course, one of the best ways to enjoy MacCallum House’s stellar cuisine is as a guest of the quaint hotel which is situated right in the heart of Mendocino Village, making it walking distance to all the town has to offer – from mediative hikes to gallery viewing, to browsing in boutiques or wine tasting.

Breakfast: Monday through Friday 8am-10am; Saturday and Sunday 8am – 11am

Dinner: Every day starting at 5pm

5-course Summer Tasting menu is by reservation only, seating at 7pm.

Reserve on OpenTable or by calling (707) 937-0289

www.maccallumhouse.com

