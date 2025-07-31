Subscribe
Saturday, August 2, 2025
60.2 F
Roseville
Mendocino coast
Roseville News
3 min.Read

What’s New in Mendocino, CA: Summer 2025

Staff
By Staff

Fresh flavors, outdoor adventures, & unique stays await on California’s rugged coast

Mendocino County, Calif. – With its dramatic coastline, charming villages, and reputation for world-class food, wine, and hospitality, Mendocino continues to captivate travelers seeking authentic, immersive experiences.

This summer, five beloved Mendocino properties unveil exciting updates-from new seasonal menus and wine releases to dog-friendly adventures and birding packages-offering even more reasons to head for the coast.

Little River Inn

Little River Inn, the pet-friendliest resort on the Mendocino Coast, continues to roll out the red carpet for furry family members with its Water Dog package and new outdoor garden cabanas designed specifically for canine companionship. The Water Dog package includes a two-night stay in an Ocean View Fireplace Room, a dog-friendly sea cave kayak tour or outrigger canoe paddle, a dinner voucher, and a doggy goodie bag with trail tips. Meanwhile, five new blue cabanas allow overnight guests to dine al fresco alongside their pups with gourmet meals delivered picnic-style. New Chef de Cuisine Noah Kaplan brings fresh energy to the inn’s restaurant, spotlighting foraged mushrooms, local seafood, and ingredients from their own Laughing Duck Farm. Pet-friendly hot tub suites-like Hannah Madison, Johanna Brock, and Rosie’s Cottage-ensure both pets and people are pampered.

dining and views at Brewery Gulch

Brewery Gulch Inn & Spa

Brewery Gulch Inn & Spa, a serene clifftop retreat perched above Smuggler’s Cove, is inviting bird lovers to take flight with their Birder’s Delight package. In partnership with the prestigious Cornell Lab of Ornithology, this immersive birding experience includes a guided expedition led by an expert local naturalist, a glass mosaic birdfeeder, a hand-bound nature journal, and discounted binoculars from Noc’s available for purchase-plus complimentary use of a pair during the stay. Before arrival, guests can prep with interactive courses from Cornell’s Bird Academy. With just ten individually designed rooms and award-winning hospitality, Brewery Gulch offers a luxurious home base for coastal birdwatching and deep relaxation.

bird watching and dining at Stanford Inn

Stanford Inn by the Sea

Stanford Inn Historic Farm & Eco Resort, Mendocino’s iconic wellness destination, welcomes a new chapter at its nationally acclaimed plant-based restaurant, Ravens, with the promotion of longtime team member Bret Counterman to Head Chef. Bret began his journey at the Stanford Inn as a dishwasher at age 20 and worked his way through every kitchen station, drawing inspiration from the resort’s USDA-certified organic gardens. His revitalized BBQ Tofu with Corn dish and updated Kale Salad (a beloved dish that Chef Bret returned to the menu after a 5-year hiatus) are summer standouts, as is his signature Pad Thai. Meanwhile, Stanford Inn’s on-site adventure outfitter Catch a Canoe & Bicycles Too introduces two new boat options: the K9 Cruiser Hybrid, a carbon-fiber outrigger with redwood stabilizers designed for pet passengers, and Hobie Compass kayaks featuring mirage drive technology for effortless leg-powered cruising.

canoeing and wine tasting

Lula Cellars

Lula Cellars, a boutique, dog-friendly winery nestled in the heart of Anderson Valley, is making waves this summer with the release of three new wines handcrafted by acclaimed winemaker Matt Parish. Known for his elegant, expressive style, Parish debuts the 2023 Ferrington Chardonnay, 2023 Skycrest Chardonnay, and 2023 Ferrington Vineyard Pinot Noir-each capturing the nuance and vibrancy of Anderson Valley’s famed vineyards. Guests can sample these new releases in Lula’s laid-back outdoor tasting area overlooking their Estate vineyard, where dogs are welcome and laughter is encouraged.

MacCallum House

At MacCallum House, a historic landmark nestled in the heart of Mendocino Village, Executive Chef Alan Kantor debuts vibrant new summer seasonal menus that reflect his early leadership in organic and sustainable fine dining. Chef Kantor crafts everything in-house-from hand-rolled pastas to house-smoked meats-and draws inspiration from the surrounding North Coast bounty. Summer menu highlights include Heirloom Tomato Caprese, Pan-Seared Liberty Duck with grilled peach and blackberry gastrique, and Mary’s Organic Fried Chicken with watermelon salad and chipotle honey. Cocktails are just as inspired, including the strawberry-gin Daisy’s Club and the peach-blackberry Zida Special mocktail. Guests can stay in one of 32 distinctive accommodations-ranging from vintage cottages to ocean-view suites with private hot tubs and fireplaces-surrounded by gardens and history.

fine dining options

From sipping award-winning wines in Anderson Valley to paddling Big River with your dog and spotting hawks along the coastal cliffs, Mendocino is bursting with fresh experiences and timeless magic this summer.

Exploring Mendocino

California News Updates

August 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Mid-summer is here and most of California's major reservoirs are sitting above average heading into August. Below is a quick look at where each major reservoir stands to end the years as well as a glance at previous years.
Auburn

Placer County families can now shop at select farmers’ markets using WIC card

Auburn, Calif. - WIC families in Placer County now have a fresh way to use their benefits - literally. With the rollout of updated California WIC cards featuring a quick response (QR) code, participants can now shop for fruits and vegetables directly from local farmers
Auburn

CalFresh cuts will hit foothill families hard

Roseville, Calif.- Across Placer, El Dorado, and Nevada counties, families are already stretching every dollar to meet their basic needs. Food, housing, and medical care have become more expensive. In our rural communities, those challenges are compounded by distance, limited services, and lack of access
Local Business and Community

Security Public Storage on Cirby on Roseville

Conveniently located near I-80 in Roseville our Cirby Way storage facility features individual alarms, video surveillance & drive-up storage units. Rent online!
Local Business and Community

24 Hour Fitness on North Sunrise Ave in Roseville

Join 24 Hour Fitness Roseville Sport Gym for top-notch personal training, fitness classes, and state-of-the-art equipment. Discover certified trainers and comprehensive workout programs in Roseville, CA . Achieve your fitness goals today!

