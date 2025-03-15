St. Helena awakens the senses in Napa Valley

Postcard perfect romance and relaxation in St. Helena

St Helena, Calif. – Towering and magnificent, hundreds of colossal redwoods resolutely await their morning nourishment drifting in over the cool, mist-covered Mayacamas Mountains. In the valley below, geometrically aligned and postcard perfect vineyards dominate the horizon while morning songbirds begin each day in chorus of song.

Gazing out at all the beauty that surrounds us, steam slowly rises as we immerse ourselves in the private hot tub while sipping coffee in reverent silence. An awakening of the senses stirs the spirit during a visit to Harvest Inn in St. Helena. This is Napa Valley as we’ve never experienced before. Join us as we explore new discoveries and things to do in St. Helena!

Romance awaits at the Harvest Inn in St Helena.

Napa Valley Secret

While each year millions of visitors enjoy Napa Valley, a visit during Cabernet Season is arguably the best time to experience the region’s bounty. Cool temps, light traffic and a relaxed pace hearken back to another era. The crowds are gone as newfound freedoms and opportunity for discovery filter into the Valley. It’s time to indulge yourself and absorb the fun on your own terms. The casual and friendly pace is a welcome change.

St. Helena

Situated on the northern side of Napa Valley between Calistoga and Yountville, a small community of approximately 6,000, St. Helena is a romantic traveler’s nirvana. One of Napa Valley’s esteemed destinations, St Helena offers world class amenities in a charming, bucolic setting.

Charming and Historic Main Street

Strolling down Main Street in St Helena

No visit to St. Helena would be complete without a stroll down Main Street. Driving along Highway 29, Main Street is reminiscent of a bustling, folksy mid-America town of a bygone era with the added touches of romance and upscale Napa Valley charm.

Whether you’re on an extended stay or just passing through, be sure to carve out some time for a visit. This idyllic small town is an opportunity to slow the pace as you window shop, grab a bite or even catch a movie at the historic and magical Cameo Cinema, founded in 1913. It’s a fun and easy stop!

Downtown Fun Pick: Oprah flies her favorite English Muffins in from Model Bakery and with one visit here you’ll understand why. Make a beeline for this local favorite to indulge your taste buds with scrumptious pastries and coffee. Don’t forget to bring back some treats for family and friends. They’ll love you for it, we promise!

Wine Tasting

Ballentine Vineyards

Libero Pocai, Frank Ballentine’s great grandfather, an immigrant from Italy arrived not long after the end of the 19th century and as the story goes, purchased 60 acres of Napa Valley vineyard with a handful of gold coins. Today, Frank Ballentine continues the family wine growing tradition.

Tasting Room: Greeted by Nick, our amiable host, we enjoyed a history lesson while sipping some tasty reds and whites. While our palate has always steered toward big, bold reds, Ballentine pleasantly caught us off guard with their incredible tasting white wines.

Their Chenin Blanc, a refreshingly smooth wine and Silver Medal winner, San Francisco Chronicle Tasting has us rethinking what a white wine can be. Either way, reds or whites, Ballentine is a friendly, entertaining and tasty experience. » Learn more at https://ballentinevineyards.com/

V. Sattui

In 1976, Dario Sattui resurrected the family business begun by Vittorio Sattui in the 1800’s which was shuttered following the 18th amendment, known as Prohibition.

We had the opportunity to stop in for a quick and fun wine tasting in the Marketplace. It’s a lively gathering spot and fun place to socialize while sampling a variety of wines.

Located on a beautiful park-like property, The Artisan Deli is the perfect place to select a romantic picnic lunch and bottle of wine before stepping outside to relax in the shade on the nicely landscaped grounds.

Tip: On rainy days head over to the picnic tables in the underground barrel room!

» Learn more at https://www.vsattui.com

Harvest Inn – storybook charm

Harvest Inn Resort Pool

An aesthetically pleasing blend of warmth and luxury envelops the Harvest Inn, providing guests with a remarkably inviting and relaxing ambiance. Spread out over 8 acres with an abundance of redwoods and lush landscaping, you’ll love the perfect combination of Napa Valley, California Coast, and European countryside. The soothing and harmonious atmosphere at Harvest Inn is one you may never wish to leave!

” Recognized by Condè Nast Traveler as one of Napa Valley’s top hotels”

Vineyard Room

Stroll beneath the redwoods and make your way across the lawn to the Vineyard Room. From the exterior, the room appears to be part of a magnificent German Tudor designed country estate. Looking out toward the scenic vineyard and Mayacamas Mountains, spectacular sunset views await. Step outside the French doors onto the patio and immerse yourself into the hot tub. The scenery and spa instantly melt away any stress.

After ducking back into your room, don the plush robes provided during your stay and stoke the fireplace, cozy up on the couch and uncork a delicious bottle of Napa Valley wine. The Harvest Inn is designed with romance in mind!

Harvest Table – Michelin Plate

Harvest Table

Executive Chef, Chris Kurth and his team at the 110-seat Harvest Table provide guests with a mouth watering Napa Valley culinary experience.

Boasting a 2019 Michelin Plate and Open Table Diners Choice Award, prepare for an exceptional dining experience.

Fresh, locally sourced ingredients, seasonally rotated menus along with Signature Cocktails and a curated wine list all add to a classic Napa Valley experience.

“An airy space flanked by alfresco dining terraces” Harvest Table St Helena

Napa Valley Treasure

Immersed in natural beauty and bathed in world class refinements, St. Helena takes you on a journey out of the ordinary into storybook charm. Located just an hour and half from major airports in San Francisco and Sacramento, St. Helena is closer than you think and a true Napa Valley treasure