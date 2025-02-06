Subscribe
Thursday, August 21, 2025
85.5 F
Roseville
Palm Springs
2 min.Read

Oasis in Coachella Valley Preserve, just outside Palm Springs

Todd Schofield
By Todd Schofield

Sunny & warm winter getaway in Southern California

Coachella Valley sign with all the cities listed

Palm Springs, Calif. – During a trip to Coachella Valley Preserve, perception and reality clashed in spectacular fashion. The desert holds many secrets and surprises, but offers them up only to those willing to venture a bit closer.

A brief jaunt to the Palm Springs area had us in search of a nearby desert exploration opportunity. A quick search turned up the Coachella Valley Preserve just a few miles outside of town on the northern side of Interstate 10 and south of Joshua Tree National Park. Easy to access and free to enjoy, we arrived early to avoid to hottest part of the desert day.

Having never experienced an actual oasis in the desert, our expectations were minimal at best and drawn from a vague collection of childhood books of decades past.

Moon Country, McCallum Pond

With signposts marked Moon Country and McCallum Pond we were drawn in and on our way with great anticipation. Stay on the trails and keep a close eye out for snakes. Lizards were commonplace during our hike.

En route the walk is gentle and flat, but the soft sand will give your legs a little extra workout. Some young families along the trails were carrying youngsters with tired legs wondering how much longer to the oasis. A little encouragement was offered up and they pressed on with smiles. Wildflowers of yellow and purple abound with panoramic desert views making this a memorable hike.

Thousand Palms Oasis

Before long the palm tree oasis greeted us. Wide-grinned smiles enveloped our faces as the shade encircled us and the temperatures chilled to air conditioned comfort levels. This place is a wildlife magnet which had birds breaking out in song around the cool pond which is spring fed from a crack in the San Andreas fault. Tadpoles and pupfish swam seemingly unaware of the molten-like heat of the surrounding desert. The physical size of the oasis was quite large and not the tiny island etched in our imaginations.

hiking in the desert
The oasis, a cool respite from blistering desert heat is in our sights!

Imagine the thrill of bygone desert travelers coming across this oasis while traversing this parched blistering landscape. Wow!

Vista Point – Panoramic 360 Degree Views

Yes, there are fish in the desert! Temperatures plummet to air condition level comfort.

After the oasis cool down and hangout, we trekked out and hit the trail marked Moon Country toward Vista Point (can you really pass up a trail with a name like Moon Country?). We scurried up the short path to Vista Point and were not disappointed. Met with panoramic 360 degree views of the desert and mountains, it felt as if we were 2,000 light years from home. I snapped pics and video as our daughter remarked to my better half, “Have you ever seen anything so beautiful?”

With our daughter’s comment, there was nothing left to add as we absorbed the spectacular scenery and experience. We hiked out more in awe of the desert than before we entered and more reflective of just how small we all are in this grand adventure of life.

To learn more visit Coachella Valley Preserve.

Auburn

Recovery Happens Sept. 6 in Auburn: Free community event

Auburn, Calif. - As Placer County and its partners continue working to address opioid and mental health crises locally, the county's annual Recovery Happens event will once again honor the strength and resilience of community members who have found their way
Car Reviews

Lexus TX 350 has a strong in-house rival

Roseville, Calif. -Introduced a year ago, the 2025 Lexus TX 350 delivers luxury, technology and practicality, making it a solid choice among the class of three-row midsize SUVs.
Lincoln

Legendary Doobie Brothers announce Lincoln concert at The Venue

Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort is thrilled to announce that the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, The Doobie Brothers, will take the stage at The Venue on Friday, December 5, 2025, for an unforgettable night of classic rock hits and timeless energy.
Sacramento

Meet the Buyers & Business Resources Expo in Sacramento August 26

Sacramento, Calif. - Local businesses can meet face-to-face with procurement teams at SMUD's Meet the Buyers event on Tuesday, August 26, where entrepreneurs pitch directly to the purchasing teams who last year awarded $204 million in contracts
Folsom

Lowest Gas Prices in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, & Orangevale

Folsom, Calif. – Gas prices have eased in mid August as crude oil prices have dipped below $65 per barrel.

Topics

