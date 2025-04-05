Subscribe
Saturday, April 5, 2025
73.4 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
sunset on the beach
Natural WellnessSacramento
2 min.Read

Balance in Diet: Temperament key to avoiding a leaky gut

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center
By Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center

Two primary treatment goals

Sacramento, Calif. – Is your gut “leaky”? Our recent article on hidden and delayed food allergies (IgG reactions) concluded that “leaky gut syndrome” (LGS) is suspected if a person has multiple food allergies.

Treatment goals

The two primary treatment goals are: completely eliminating the offending foods and healing the gut lining.
LGS symptoms include abdominal pain, asthma, chronic pain, poor memory, fatigue, mood swings, bed-wetting, and dozens of others. LGS is associated with autoimmune conditions, Crohn’s disease, hives, acne, arthritis, eczema, liver dysfunction, and more.

A healthy gut wall is determined by genes, the balance or imbalance of microflora, and gut immunity. Since we can’t control our genetic makeup, we will focus on the latter two.

Microflora imbalance

Microflora imbalance can lead to LGS. While bacteria are often seen as the enemy, in reality, we can’t live without them. There are actually more bacteria (flora) in our gut than there are cells in our body. Beneficial flora crowd out harmful bacteria, yeast, and other pathogens. This flora helps produce B vitamins and Vitamin K and works in harmony with gut cells. Fiber from whole foods feeds these beneficial bacteria, and their byproducts feed the gut cells. As Dr. Meletis, ND, emphasizes, “The role of these friendly gut bugs cannot be overstated; they are important mediators in building oral tolerance.”

Immune status

The third factor that determines the gut wall’s integrity is immune status. When healthy, the lining of the intestines serves as a barrier that allows only properly digested fats, proteins, carbohydrates, and other critical minerals to pass through. However, substances can also enter after the normally sealed spaces have been irritated, causing the junctions to loosen and permit larger, unwanted substances to enter. The immune system recognizes these substances as the “enemy,” triggering an antibody reaction.

Evaluate lifestyle

It is well-established that chronic stress leads to depressed immune function. To evaluate your lifestyle, you might ask yourself questions such as: Do I sleep well? Do I exercise daily? Are my relationships life-giving and nurturing? Do I laugh often? Am I financially living beyond my means? Am I compulsively doing things at the expense of other fulfilling activities? Do I forgive myself and others? Do I live with gratitude? Do I see the glass as half empty or half full? Am I enjoying my journey?

The food and drink we consume also affect the gut lining! Another question you might ask yourself is: Do I nourish my body in a tranquil environment with whole, alive foods, or do I gulp down fast, packaged, processed food under stress?

If you would like more information about performing the simple mannitol and lactulose test for LGS, you can contact a natural health practitioner.

Explore additional topics from Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center with Dr. Godby, ND, MA and his team at Natural Wellness.

As a naturopathic doctor for the last 20 years, I have witnessed the power of a preventative lifestyle and naturopathic medicine to transform the health and lives of thousands of patients.

Sacramento Naturopathic
2530 J Street, Suite 100
Sacramento, CA 95816
Phone: (916) 446-2591
sac-nd.com/dr-dennis-godby-nd-ma

Brighter Side

Trending

Roseville News

Pollen Count: More than just allergies

For many, the high pollen counts of spring deliver a brutal dose of incessant sneezing, running nose and watery eyes.
Roseville News

Quick Guide to Roseville Golf Courses

Roseville, Calif.- The sun is shining and the spring-like weather has arrived. Looking to get a round or two of golf in with your friends? Roseville golf courses offer year-round fun
Local Business and Community

Quick Quack Car Wash (Blue Oaks)

Quick Quack Car Wash in West Roseville, Calif..
Roseville News

Roseville neighborhood cleanup events scheduled for April and May

Roseville, Calif. - Streamline your spring cleaning by participating in a complimentary spring clean-up organized by the City of Roseville and the Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (RCONA).
Auburn

World’s best cowboys & cowgirls hit the trail for Gold Country Pro Rodeo

Auburn, Calif. - For the 94th year, the world's best cowboys and girls are converging on the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn to compete and perform at the Gold Country Pro Rodeo, April 11 - 13, 2025.

Topics

Roseville News

Pollen Count: More than just allergies

For many, the high pollen counts of spring deliver a brutal dose of incessant sneezing, running nose and watery eyes.
Roseville News

Quick Guide to Roseville Golf Courses

Roseville, Calif.- The sun is shining and the spring-like weather has arrived. Looking to get a round or two of golf in with your friends? Roseville golf courses offer year-round fun
Local Business and Community

Quick Quack Car Wash (Blue Oaks)

Quick Quack Car Wash in West Roseville, Calif..
Roseville News

Roseville neighborhood cleanup events scheduled for April and May

Roseville, Calif. - Streamline your spring cleaning by participating in a complimentary spring clean-up organized by the City of Roseville and the Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (RCONA).
Auburn

World’s best cowboys & cowgirls hit the trail for Gold Country Pro Rodeo

Auburn, Calif. - For the 94th year, the world's best cowboys and girls are converging on the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn to compete and perform at the Gold Country Pro Rodeo, April 11 - 13, 2025.
Concert Venues

Folsom Palladio Free Summer Concert Series

Folsom, Calif. - Adding to the summer's growing list of free concerts, Palladio at Broadstone in Folsom welcomes the first announcement for the 2025 Free Summer Concerts Series lineup.
Folsom

Exploring Folsom: Humbug-Willow Creek Trail a suburban treasure

Folsom, Calif. - Better late than never. The arrival of spring weather along with an adventure along the Humbug-Willow Creek Trail in Folsom offers a timely antidote for those averse to more dark clouds and cooler than average weather this time of year.
Roseville News

▲ Rate Increase: Roseville water, sewer, and trash

Roseville, Calif.- Environmental Utilities is proposing a rate adjustment for water, wastewater (sewer), and waste services (trash and recycling), effective July 1, 2025.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

NorCal Solar and Gutter Cleaning in Roseville: Keeping Your Home Safe and Efficient

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - NorCal Solar and Gutter Cleaning, founded in 2019 by Brian Rykhlyuk shortly after graduating from Roseville High School, has quickly become a trusted name in the community for gutter cleaning and solar panel maintenance services.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!