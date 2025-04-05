Balance in Diet: Temperament key to avoiding a leaky gut

Two primary treatment goals

Sacramento, Calif. – Is your gut “leaky”? Our recent article on hidden and delayed food allergies (IgG reactions) concluded that “leaky gut syndrome” (LGS) is suspected if a person has multiple food allergies.

Treatment goals

The two primary treatment goals are: completely eliminating the offending foods and healing the gut lining.

LGS symptoms include abdominal pain, asthma, chronic pain, poor memory, fatigue, mood swings, bed-wetting, and dozens of others. LGS is associated with autoimmune conditions, Crohn’s disease, hives, acne, arthritis, eczema, liver dysfunction, and more.

A healthy gut wall is determined by genes, the balance or imbalance of microflora, and gut immunity. Since we can’t control our genetic makeup, we will focus on the latter two.

Microflora imbalance

Microflora imbalance can lead to LGS. While bacteria are often seen as the enemy, in reality, we can’t live without them. There are actually more bacteria (flora) in our gut than there are cells in our body. Beneficial flora crowd out harmful bacteria, yeast, and other pathogens. This flora helps produce B vitamins and Vitamin K and works in harmony with gut cells. Fiber from whole foods feeds these beneficial bacteria, and their byproducts feed the gut cells. As Dr. Meletis, ND, emphasizes, “The role of these friendly gut bugs cannot be overstated; they are important mediators in building oral tolerance.”

Immune status

The third factor that determines the gut wall’s integrity is immune status. When healthy, the lining of the intestines serves as a barrier that allows only properly digested fats, proteins, carbohydrates, and other critical minerals to pass through. However, substances can also enter after the normally sealed spaces have been irritated, causing the junctions to loosen and permit larger, unwanted substances to enter. The immune system recognizes these substances as the “enemy,” triggering an antibody reaction.

Evaluate lifestyle

It is well-established that chronic stress leads to depressed immune function. To evaluate your lifestyle, you might ask yourself questions such as: Do I sleep well? Do I exercise daily? Are my relationships life-giving and nurturing? Do I laugh often? Am I financially living beyond my means? Am I compulsively doing things at the expense of other fulfilling activities? Do I forgive myself and others? Do I live with gratitude? Do I see the glass as half empty or half full? Am I enjoying my journey?

The food and drink we consume also affect the gut lining! Another question you might ask yourself is: Do I nourish my body in a tranquil environment with whole, alive foods, or do I gulp down fast, packaged, processed food under stress?

If you would like more information about performing the simple mannitol and lactulose test for LGS, you can contact a natural health practitioner.

