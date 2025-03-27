Subscribe
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
98 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
pancakes with peanut butter
Natural WellnessSacramento
2 min.Read

What You Don’t Know Can Hurt You: Food allergies & sensitivities

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center
By Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center

Health conditions may all be linked to food allergies or sensitivities

Sacramento, Calif.- It has been said, “Let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food.” But what if your food, instead of nourishing you, is making you sick – significantly impacting your health and vitality- without your awareness?

Attention deficit, abdominal cramping, anxiety, arthritis, and asthma have more in common than just starting with the letter A. These health conditions, along with hundreds of other symptoms like headaches, obesity, recurrent ear infections, chronic fatigue, PMS, and insomnia, may all be linked to food allergies or sensitivities.

Food allergies can promote inflammation and significantly affect your quality of life. As Chris Meletis, ND (Naturopathic Doctor), emphasizes, “Basically, anywhere blood flows, inflammation from food allergies follows, and symptoms may result.” Unfortunately, this type of food allergy, known as IgG, is not widely recognized.

The tragic story of a teenager in Toronto who died after kissing her boyfriend—simply because he had eaten peanut butter – is an example of a “hypersensitive” reaction known as IgE. Fortunately, such fatal reactions to food are relatively rare, as most people with this type of allergy are aware of it and avoid the allergenic foods.

Hidden Food Allergies

However, the focus of this article is on hidden food allergies, where the body’s response to the offending food is delayed for hours, days, or even weeks. As a result, it is nearly impossible to pinpoint which food is causing the problem. Most people, including conventional medical professionals, are unaware of this form of food allergy, or at least unaware of the extent of the problem. Some estimates suggest that half or more of the American population may have multiple food allergies.

Half of all food allergies are caused by just eight foods: peanuts, eggs, milk, wheat, soy, citrus, corn, and shellfish. Additionally, chocolate, artificial coloring, and preservatives can also act as triggers.

Variety in the diet

Most food allergies and sensitivities are acquired over time due to a lack of variety in the diet (the average American eats only 19 foods on a regular basis), poor digestion, and poor detoxification. Genetics also plays a role. Many people with multiple food allergies have an underlying condition known as “leaky gut syndrome,” where foods, especially proteins, are not properly broken down. Once absorbed, these undigested proteins can trigger an immune reaction. Healing the gut lining should be a priority.

To determine if you have a food allergy, you can eliminate the most common offenders listed above for at least a month and see if your symptoms improve. Alternatively, you can be tested by a natural medicine practitioner.

Explore additional topics from Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center with Dr. Godby, ND, MA and his team at Natural Wellness.

As a naturopathic doctor for the last 20 years, I have witnessed the power of a preventative lifestyle and naturopathic medicine to transform the health and lives of thousands of patients.

Sacramento Naturopathic
2530 J Street, Suite 100
Sacramento, CA 95816
Phone: (916) 446-2591
sac-nd.com/dr-dennis-godby-nd-ma

Mendocino 2025

Fleming's Roseville

New Summer Menu!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Disabilities

Autism Tips for a Sensory Friendly July 4th

The Fourth of July holiday often includes fireworks and parades, backyard barbecues and neighborhood festivals - all of which can be overstimulating for some individuals with neurodevelopmental conditions like autism.
Roseville News

Placer DA: 4th of July and celebrating responsibly

Roseville, Calif. - Heading into the 4th of July holiday, the Placer County District Attorney's Office is reminding residents to celebrate responsibly and not become another referral to their office's DUI unit.
Sacramento

Summer food safety tips for 4th of July and all summer long

Many people will be firing up their grills and cooking food to eat outdoors this July 4th. The Sacramento County Environmental Management Department encourages you to follow safe food handling steps to prevent
Roseville News

Roseville Fourth of July Fireworks Safety Tips

Roseville, Calif.- As 4th of July fun returns, CalFire reminds of the dangers of fireworks and offers some some safety tips. It is important to understand the dangers of fireworks.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Pooches are in Paradise in Mendocino County

Mendocino, Calif.- Mendocino County is famous for being one of the best places on earth to take a vacation with a furry friend. Not only is the weather at the coast delightfully temperate in summer, but there are hundreds

Topics

Disabilities

Autism Tips for a Sensory Friendly July 4th

The Fourth of July holiday often includes fireworks and parades, backyard barbecues and neighborhood festivals - all of which can be overstimulating for some individuals with neurodevelopmental conditions like autism.
Roseville News

Placer DA: 4th of July and celebrating responsibly

Roseville, Calif. - Heading into the 4th of July holiday, the Placer County District Attorney's Office is reminding residents to celebrate responsibly and not become another referral to their office's DUI unit.
Sacramento

Summer food safety tips for 4th of July and all summer long

Many people will be firing up their grills and cooking food to eat outdoors this July 4th. The Sacramento County Environmental Management Department encourages you to follow safe food handling steps to prevent
Roseville News

Roseville Fourth of July Fireworks Safety Tips

Roseville, Calif.- As 4th of July fun returns, CalFire reminds of the dangers of fireworks and offers some some safety tips. It is important to understand the dangers of fireworks.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Pooches are in Paradise in Mendocino County

Mendocino, Calif.- Mendocino County is famous for being one of the best places on earth to take a vacation with a furry friend. Not only is the weather at the coast delightfully temperate in summer, but there are hundreds
California News Updates

July 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Summer has arrived and California's major reservoirs are sitting above average heading into July. Below is a quick look at where each major reservoir stands
Local Business and Community

Smashburger in Roseville

Get deliciously crafted burgers, milkshakes, & more. Available for delivery, dine-in, and carryout.
Local Business and Community

Forgen in Rocklin

Forgen, Ecosystem Restoration Contractors office in Rocklin. We’re leading the way in geotechnical and specialty civil construction across North America. Experts in slurry wall construction.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!