What You Don’t Know Can Hurt You: Food allergies & sensitivities

Sacramento, Calif.- It has been said, “Let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food.” But what if your food, instead of nourishing you, is making you sick – significantly impacting your health and vitality- without your awareness?

Attention deficit, abdominal cramping, anxiety, arthritis, and asthma have more in common than just starting with the letter A. These health conditions, along with hundreds of other symptoms like headaches, obesity, recurrent ear infections, chronic fatigue, PMS, and insomnia, may all be linked to food allergies or sensitivities.

Food allergies can promote inflammation and significantly affect your quality of life. As Chris Meletis, ND (Naturopathic Doctor), emphasizes, “Basically, anywhere blood flows, inflammation from food allergies follows, and symptoms may result.” Unfortunately, this type of food allergy, known as IgG, is not widely recognized.

The tragic story of a teenager in Toronto who died after kissing her boyfriend—simply because he had eaten peanut butter – is an example of a “hypersensitive” reaction known as IgE. Fortunately, such fatal reactions to food are relatively rare, as most people with this type of allergy are aware of it and avoid the allergenic foods.

Hidden Food Allergies

However, the focus of this article is on hidden food allergies, where the body’s response to the offending food is delayed for hours, days, or even weeks. As a result, it is nearly impossible to pinpoint which food is causing the problem. Most people, including conventional medical professionals, are unaware of this form of food allergy, or at least unaware of the extent of the problem. Some estimates suggest that half or more of the American population may have multiple food allergies.

Half of all food allergies are caused by just eight foods: peanuts, eggs, milk, wheat, soy, citrus, corn, and shellfish. Additionally, chocolate, artificial coloring, and preservatives can also act as triggers.

Variety in the diet

Most food allergies and sensitivities are acquired over time due to a lack of variety in the diet (the average American eats only 19 foods on a regular basis), poor digestion, and poor detoxification. Genetics also plays a role. Many people with multiple food allergies have an underlying condition known as “leaky gut syndrome,” where foods, especially proteins, are not properly broken down. Once absorbed, these undigested proteins can trigger an immune reaction. Healing the gut lining should be a priority.

To determine if you have a food allergy, you can eliminate the most common offenders listed above for at least a month and see if your symptoms improve. Alternatively, you can be tested by a natural medicine practitioner.

As a naturopathic doctor for the last 20 years, I have witnessed the power of a preventative lifestyle and naturopathic medicine to transform the health and lives of thousands of patients.

