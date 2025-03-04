Brian Passenheim appointed Placer’s new chief probation officer

Passenheim replaces retiring Chief Marshall Hopper

Auburn, Calif. – Placer County’s Assistant Chief Probation Officer Brian Passenheim has been promoted to probation chief, announced today ahead of the retirement next week of Chief Probation Officer Marshall Hopper.

Hopper has served in the role since 2011. Passenheim will assume the chief role effective March 8.

Hopper honored with a commendation from the Placer County Board of Supervisors

“Incredibly big shoes to fill”

“Chief Hopper leaves incredibly big shoes to fill,” said Placer County Executive Officer Daniel Chatigny. “Maybe his biggest of many, many accomplishments is how well he has prepared his team to carry on Probation’s leadership in the regional law enforcement community. We have every confidence that under Chief Passenheim they will continue to build on that legacy.”

Passenheim joined the Placer County Probation Department in 2004 as a deputy probation officer. A graduate of Woodcreek High School in Roseville, he began his law enforcement career as a correctional officer for the Brooking County Detention Center in South Dakota. After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from South Dakota State University in 2001, he served as a parole agent for the South Dakota Department of Corrections before returning to California.

At Placer County Probation Department, Passenheim has been promoted through all levels at the agency, serving as assistant chief probation officer since 2021. He earned a Master of Science degree in law enforcement and public safety leadership from the University of San Diego in 2023. He and his wife, Renee, live in Roseville and have five children.

“I couldn’t be more honored by the faith our leadership has placed in me to serve in this position, and I continue to be motivated by my love for this community and profession,” Passenheim said. “Our Probation team truly changes lives with a balanced approach of supervision, coaching, services and accountability. When our clients succeed, it makes every one of us safer.”

Hopper honored

Hopper was honored with a commendation from the Placer County Board of Supervisors at its meeting today in Auburn, recognizing his nearly 28 years of service to Placer County communities.

Hopper began his law enforcement career at age 19 with Shasta County Probation. Following seven years with El Dorado County Probation, Hopper joined Placer County Probation in 1997. He ascended through the ranks, serving as chief probation officer for 14 years and leading initiatives aimed at addressing homelessness and reducing barriers within the justice system.

He also served for eight years in the California Army National Guard as a military policeman.

“Serving as Placer County’s chief probation officer has been a true honor,” Hopper said. “I’m incredibly proud of the compassionate work our team does every day and the real difference we make in our communities. I know the department is left in good hands with Chief Passenheim, and I’m confident he’ll continue to strengthen our relationships and build on our achievements.”

