New Colfax Water Treatment Plant: PCWA approves construction contract

Auburn, Calif. – At a special meeting, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors approved a construction contract for the new Colfax Water Treatment Plant – a major investment in regional water reliability that will replace the aging 1958 facility and support future water system consolidations in the foothills.

The contract was awarded to Auburn Constructors, LLC, a local contractor and the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Construction is set to begin this June and will continue for approximately 2.5 years.

This rendering shows the future Colfax Water Treatment Plant, designed to meet the growing needs of Colfax and nearby communities with modern, efficient water treatment.

Water access & reliability

“This project is a keystone feature in our effort to improve water access and reliability along the I-80 corridor,” said Josh Alpine, PCWA Board Director, District 5. “The people of Colfax and surrounding communities deserve a modern, resilient water system. This new plant ensures we can meet the needs of our region with reliable, affordable water service.”

Replacing 1958 facility

The new plant will replace the existing facility, which PCWA purchased from PG&E in 1982. The current plant has reached the end of its operational life and requires frequent maintenance. The new facility will be built at a nearby site outside of the city, offering increased safety, accessibility, and room for expansion.

Built in 1958, the current Colfax Water Treatment Plant has served the community for decades. A new facility will take its place to provide more reliable water for the future.

Treatment capacity

The project will increase treatment capacity from 1.24 million gallons per day (MGD) to 2.0 MGD and will be expandable to 3.0 MGD – supporting current demand and accommodating future water system consolidations identified in PCWA’s regionalization study. These include the consolidation of the Shady Glen community, currently under construction, and potential future service extensions to communities such as Heather Glen, Weimar and as far south as Applegate.

Funded by…

The $35.5 million project (including $31.1 million for construction) is funded through a blend of local and state sources. Approximately 60% of the cost is supported by PCWA’s Water Division Renewal and Replacement rates, while 40% is backed by Agency-Wide Reserves tied to future water demands. A portion of these reserves will be reimbursed through a $10 million, zero-interest loan and additional principal forgiveness incentive funding up to $2.51 million from the State Water Resources Control Board’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. The loan will be repaid over 30 years and allows PCWA to maintain reserve balances longer, earning interest while deferring payment.

The new Colfax Water Treatment Plant is the largest capital improvement project in PCWA’s current budget and is a critical component of the Agency’s long-term water reliability strategy.

For more information about PCWA’s water system investments, visit www.pcwa.net.

California Required Disclosure:

Funding for this project has been provided in full or in part through an agreement with the State Water Resources Control Board. California’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund is capitalized through a variety of funding sources, including grants from the United States Environmental Protection Agency and state bond proceeds. The contents of this document do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the foregoing, nor does mention of trade names or commercial products constitute endorsement or recommendation for use.

