Subscribe
Friday, June 13, 2025
65.4 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
trenchless pipeline repair
Auburn
3 min.Read

PCWA approves $5.5M contract to replace critical I-80 pipeline crossings

Staff
By Staff
SourcePCWA

Strengthening long-term water reliability

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors has approved a $5.5 million contract to replace some of the region’s most vulnerable pipeline crossings beneath Interstate 80. The work will launch the first phase of PCWA’s I-80 Pipeline Crossing Replacement Project, a long-term initiative to secure water reliability for decades to come.

At its June 5 meeting, the Board awarded the contract to Michels Trenchless Inc. to replace three to four critical crossings that deliver raw water from the Boardman Canal, a key supply source originating at Lake Spaulding. In a streamlined process aimed at completing the new pipelines as quickly as possible while reducing unexpected expenses, design work is scheduled for spring and summer 2025, with construction targeted to begin in early 2026. The majority of the project will be funded through PCWA’s Renewal and Replacement program, which is funded by ratepayers, with the potential for additional funding support from grants.

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair

50 crossings between Roseville and Alta

crews work on pipeline

PCWA owns and operates 50 crossings under I-80 between Roseville and Alta–26 for untreated water and 24 for treated water. All were installed as I-80 was constructed through the Sierra in the 1950s and early 1960s. A study of these pipelines – some nearly 70 years old – showed seven were at “very high risk” of failure, according to staff reports.

The initial project will replace up to four of the most critical crossings that are part of the Boardman Canal, which brings water down from Lake Spaulding. Old and vulnerable, these pipelines are approaching the end of their useful life.

“Highest probability and consequences of failure”

“This is critical infrastructure,” said PCWA Board Chair Robert Dugan. “Failure of the crossings associated with the Boardman Canal would be catastrophic for both our Agency-run treatment plants and wholesale customers,” said Board chairman Robert Dugan. “Replacing and restoring these critical crossings will help ensure that the supply of water continues to be reliable to all parts of our service area and treatment plants.”

More pipelines will be rehabilitated or replaced as the project progresses over the coming years.
“For the first phase, we identified crossings with the highest probability and consequences of failure,” explained project manager Steven Millett, associate engineer for PCWA. “We considered not only the highest risk, but if we could divert water long enough to rehabilitate a crossing instead of drilling a new one. “There’s no redundancy for the Boardman Canal,” Millett added. “It’s incredibly important for the Agency and the reliability of water supply to stay proactive on all replacement and restoration efforts.”

During construction, there will be occasional outages to parts of the canal system that could interrupt service to untreated water customers, who will be notified in advance, staff reports said. Depending on the construction sites, Caltrans may require traffic controls to manage impacts near I-80.

Pilot Program

Under a pilot program, this project will also serve as the Agency’s first use of the Progressive Design-Build (PDB) procurement method as opposed to the traditional Design-Bid-Build method. Approved for water agencies as part of Senate Bill 991, PDB uses a collaborative process to complete difficult and expensive projects with a lot of unknowns.

Unlike the traditional Design-Bid-Build process-where the lowest bid is selected after the design is finalized-PDB allows the contractor to collaborate during the design phase, helping solve challenges early and minimize surprises during construction.

Michels Trenchless Inc., the winning bidder, will work with PCWA staff through the design phase as the project sites are evaluated and pipeline designs created. Once 60% of the design work for Phase 1 is completed, a guaranteed maximum price for construction will be developed. This approach not only speeds up the overall process but can cut down on unexpected expenses.

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

In Roseville starting June 26th!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Roseville News

Roseville Summer Youth Bus Pass: Just $10

Roseville, Calif. - This summer, kids in southern Placer County can zip all around town with the Summer Youth Bus Pass. The Summer Youth Bus Pass is the perfect way to get to summer jobs, the mall, movies, and other summer activities.
Local Business and Community

Blue House Korean BBQ in Roseville

Blue House Korean BBQ on Douglas Blvd in Roseville, Calif.
Local Business and Community

CycleLife in Rocklin

Elevate your indoor cycling experience at CycleLife in Rocklin. CycleLife is the newest premium group indoor cycling studio in the area. We offer spin classes & a variety of cycling group sessions. Indoor cycling class is a great way to get fit & enjoy a fun workout. Come visit CycleLife here in Rocklin.
Local Business and Community

Taqueria Roberto Mexican Food in Rocklin

Authentic Mexican Food where breakfast, ​lunch and dinner is served all day.
Roseville News

Roseville’s commitment to the pursuit of technological excellence: Part 3

Roseville, Calif. – Today in part 3 of a 3-part series on the City of Roseville’s pursuit of technological excellence, guest contributor Ivan Farkas highlights Roseville's recent tech achievements and awards.

Topics

Roseville News

Roseville Summer Youth Bus Pass: Just $10

Roseville, Calif. - This summer, kids in southern Placer County can zip all around town with the Summer Youth Bus Pass. The Summer Youth Bus Pass is the perfect way to get to summer jobs, the mall, movies, and other summer activities.
Local Business and Community

Blue House Korean BBQ in Roseville

Blue House Korean BBQ on Douglas Blvd in Roseville, Calif.
Local Business and Community

CycleLife in Rocklin

Elevate your indoor cycling experience at CycleLife in Rocklin. CycleLife is the newest premium group indoor cycling studio in the area. We offer spin classes & a variety of cycling group sessions. Indoor cycling class is a great way to get fit & enjoy a fun workout. Come visit CycleLife here in Rocklin.
Local Business and Community

Taqueria Roberto Mexican Food in Rocklin

Authentic Mexican Food where breakfast, ​lunch and dinner is served all day.
Roseville News

Roseville’s commitment to the pursuit of technological excellence: Part 3

Roseville, Calif. – Today in part 3 of a 3-part series on the City of Roseville’s pursuit of technological excellence, guest contributor Ivan Farkas highlights Roseville's recent tech achievements and awards.
Lincoln

$3.7M cleanup coming to former Lincoln gun range

Lincoln, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently took action to approve plans and specifications for lead remediation of the former Lincoln Gun Range, and authorized staff to bid the project out to contractors for up to $3.7 million.
Roseville News

Roseville’s Miner’s Ravine Trail receives federal recognition

Roseville, Calif. - The City of Roseville's Miner's Ravine Trail has been officially designated as a National Recreation Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The announcement was made on June 6, 2025 in celebration of National Trails Day
Rocklin News

Rocklin Celebrate America Festival June 27 & 28 at Twin Oaks Park

Rocklin, Calif- Celebrate America returns to Rocklin at Twin Oaks Park for two days of fun and entertainment on June 27 & 28, 2025.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!