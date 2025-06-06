Subscribe
Friday, June 6, 2025
PCWA breaks ground on $36M Colfax water treatment plant

Staff
By Staff
SourcePCWA

Water reliability, resilience, and sustainability for the region

Colfax, Calif. – Placer County Water Agency (PCWA), joined by state and local leaders, celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Colfax water treatment plant-a milestone investment in reliable drinking water for the foothill communities of eastern Placer County.

The $36 million project to replace an existing, aging facility marks PCWA’s first new treatment facility to be built in more than a decade and underscores the agency’s commitment to long- term water supply resilience, smart planning, and improved water access across the foothill communities.

“This project represents a smart and necessary investment in the future of our region,” said Josh Alpine, PCWA Board Member representing eastern Placer County. “It’s not just about replacing aging infrastructure-it’s about taking an opportunity to plan ahead so that communities like Colfax, Shady Glen, Heather Glen, and Weimar have a safe and sustainable water system for decades to come.”

Event speakers included PCWA General Manager Andy Fecko, State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) Member Laurel Firestone, Placer County Supervisor Cindy Gustafson, and Colfax City Mayor Sean Lomen, who highlighted the project’s regional benefits and collaborative planning efforts.

Regional approach

“PCWA’s regional approach is helping more communities gain access to safe, reliable drinking water,” said Firestone, whose agency is providing financial support for the project. “This project is a strong example of how state and local partnerships can deliver safe, reliable, and affordable drinking water to current customers and smaller communities seeking a more resilient and sustainable water system. We look forward to continuing to partner with PCWA on their regionalization program.”

The new plant will replace the original facility built in 1958, which is reaching the end of its operational life. Once complete, treatment capacity will increase from 1.24 to 2.0 million gallons per day, with future plans to expand to 3.0 million gallons per day to serve additional un-served and under-served areas along the Interstate 80 corridor from Colfax to Applegate. The plant’s new location, just north of the town limits of Colfax, offers enhanced safety, accessibility, and room for expansion.

2.5 year timeline

Construction is scheduled to begin in June 2025 and will take approximately two and a half years to complete. The project is financed through a combination of local and state sources, including a $10 million zero-interest loan and $2.5 million in principal forgiveness from the State Water Board’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund delivered by the Safe and Affordable Funding for Equity and Resilience (SAFER) program. This was a first-of-its-kind incentive program offered by SWRCB to recognize water systems, such as PCWA, that have received and completed voluntary consolidations.

The project is a key component of PCWA’s broader regionalization strategy and aligns with priorities identified in the agency’s water reliability study along the I-80 corridor.

“The Colfax Water Treatment Plant is more than just an infrastructure replacement-it’s a cornerstone project that supports the broader Colfax to Applegate regionalization program,” said Alpine. “These efforts will strengthen water reliability, consolidate small systems, increase fire protection, and create future opportunities for unserved areas, enhancing the sustainability of our region for generations to come.”

Local Spotlight

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Welcome to the brighter side!