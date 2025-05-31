Subscribe
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Auburn
Placer awarded $14.5M to build new residential substance use treatment facility

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

California Infrastructure Program: ~$25 million to Placer County

Auburn, Calif. – Placer County has been awarded $14.5 million in competitive state funding to convert a building in Auburn into a residential treatment center for substance use disorder, expanding access to local care for residents. Currently, without local options for this type of treatment, county residents are forced to leave Placer for help.

The grant, awarded through the state's Proposition 1 Bond Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program, will support the conversion of a county-owned building in need of repair at the Placer County Government Center into a 44-bed facility – with 36 residential treatment beds and 8 withdrawal management spaces. The location, close to other key services, will help ensure Placer community members can access the care they need near home.

"A critical time"

"The award comes at a critical time. In early 2024, Placer's only residential substance use treatment provider closed operations in Placer, putting further strain on already limited regional capacity," said Amy Ellis, Placer County Behavioral Health Director. "Demand for local services had long outpaced supply – and this new facility will begin to close that gap."

People experiencing challenges with drugs or alcohol in Placer County can call 1-888-886-5401 or attend free substance use screenings for assessment and referral to the appropriate services. The new facility will serve individuals needing residential drug and alcohol services. Lengths of stay are determined by medical need.

$1.4 million local match

Services will be delivered by a community-based provider, with operations funded through Drug Medi-Cal and other sources. The grant award totals $14.5 million, with a required $1.4 million local match covered through the building's appraised value and opioid settlement funds.

Placer's proposal was shaped by robust community input and planning, with substance use disorder treatment consistently ranking among the top needs identified by community members.

The new facility will strengthen Placer's behavioral health system, complementing several other projects funded through earlier Infrastructure Program rounds – including a new 16-bed psychiatric health facility also on the Auburn campus, now in development, and The Harbor, a 16-bed recovery residence that opened earlier this year in Roseville. Altogether, the state's Infrastructure Program has brought close to $25 million to Placer County and supported the addition of more than 80 beds of different types.

