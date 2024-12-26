Subscribe
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Folsom Christmas Tree recycling
Folsom
Folsom Christmas Tree Recycling January 4th at Rodeo Park

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Folsom

Trees will be chipped and mulched by the City of Folsom

Folsom, Calif.- Recycle your Christmas tree at the city’s annual Christmas Tree Recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4 at Rodeo Park, 200 Stafford Street. Trees will be chipped and mulched into a soil amendment.

Please note, Rodeo Park will be closed to pedestrians and cyclists during the event for safety. The Johnny Cash Trail can be accessed from the entrances at Riley and Scott Street, Leidesdorff Street, and East Natoma Street.

Map & Directions

Other ways to recycle your holiday tree

  • Nonprofits may collect trees on your street. Look for information in your neighborhood.
  • Residents may also recycle trees on their regular service day in the Green Bin. Trees must be cut into pieces no larger than two feet in length and four inches in diameter, and the lid must close completely. Fresh wreaths, garlands, and centerpieces are also Green Bin Approved after removing all hooks, ribbon, and wire

Regardless of how you recycle your tree, all ornaments and hooks, tinsel, lights, nails, and stands must be removed beforehand. Artificial or flocked trees will not be accepted.

Fresh wreaths, garlands, and centerpieces are also Green Bin Approved after removing all hooks, ribbon, wire, etc.

For questions, please email [email protected] or call 916-461-6730.

