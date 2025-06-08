Subscribe
Monday, June 9, 2025
Folsom City Lions Park Concerts
Concert VenuesFolsom
Less than 1 min.Read

Folsom Concerts at City Lions Park

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Folsom

Musically diverse and FREE open-air concerts in Folsom

Folsom, Calif. – The Folsom Parks & Recreation’s free Friday evening concert series returns this summer with four concerts spanning the spectrum of musical genres.

The open-air concerts are held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Folsom City Lions Park at the corner of Natoma and Stafford streets.

Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and your own picnic, or purchase a variety of food, beverages, and treats on site from visiting food trucks.

2025 Folsom Summer of Music lineup

  • June 13: Adam Aldama & The Aces, Rock/Dance 
  • June 27: Modern Relics, ’80s Cover/New Wave 
  • July 11: Superbad The Band, Top 40 from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s 
  • July 25: Clean Slate, R&Bstay tuned

Map & Directions

