Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Rick Hillman, Folsom
Folsom
Folsom Police Chief Rick Hillman to retire in June

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Folsom

Following nearly four decades in law enforcement

Folsom, Calif. – Folsom Police Chief Rick Hillman has announced his retirement following nearly four decades in law enforcement, including 30 years with the Folsom Police Department and the last seven serving as Police Chief.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as the Police Chief for the city I call home,” said Chief Hillman. “Leading this department – and working alongside such a dedicated team of professionals – has been the most meaningful chapter of my career. Together, we’ve built strong community partnerships, implemented innovative strategies, and kept Folsom a safe place to live, work, and recreate. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, and I leave knowing the department is well-positioned for continued success.”

Chief Hillman has led a team of 125 employees and 50 volunteers since his appointment in April 2018. During his tenure, he advanced proactive policing strategies and strengthened the department’s focus on community engagement and crime prevention.

Local Impact

Chief Hillman formed the Homeless Outreach Team to address the increasing challenges associated with homelessness. He also oversaw the implementation of the department’s body-worn and in-car camera program, a significant advancement in transparency and accountability. He developed the Problem-Oriented Policing Team to address quality of life issues and combat organized retail theft. Most notable were his changes to officer wellness, ensuring department staff who experience trauma in the field have the resources they need to recover. Chief Hillman is an advisor to the Folsom Police Foundation, an organization led by business owners and community members. Its mission is to enhance existing programs and support new initiatives for the Police Department, with a primary focus on youth-related activities, fostering positive community interactions with police officers, and enhancing the department’s level of service.

“On behalf of the City of Folsom, I extend our sincere appreciation for Chief Hillman’s decades of service to the community,” said City Manager Bryan Whitemyer. “He has provided steady leadership during his time as Police Chief and shown a strong commitment to public safety and the Folsom community. We thank him for his many contributions to the organization and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Chief Hillman joined the Folsom Police Department in 1995 and served in various roles, including K9 handler, SWAT officer, and field training officer. As he rose through the ranks, he held leadership positions in patrol, investigations, professional standards, and internal affairs. As Chief, he serves on the board of directors for the California Police Chiefs Association, representing the association on the California Homeland Security Advisory Committee and California Law Enforcement Telecommunications Systems Advisory Board for the Department of Justice. He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police Homeland Security Committee and is the Past-President of the Central Sierra Police Chiefs Association. Before he was appointed Chief, he served as Commander of the Operations Bureau.

A longtime Folsom resident, Chief Hillman lives in the community with his wife of 39 years. Together they have three children and eight grandchildren.

Chief Hillman’s final day with the City of Folsom is June 30, 2025. The city will announce the appointment of an interim police chief in the coming weeks and will soon begin an executive recruitment to select the next permanent Police Chief.

