New Folsom Lake boating rules begin Monday, April 14th

Stopping the spread of invasive golden mussels

Folsom, Calif.- Faced with the rapid spread of golden mussels across California waterways, state and federal officials are imposing new measures at Folsom Lake to prevent the invasive species from taking hold.

New state-mandated rules go into effect Monday, April 14 at Folsom Lake to help stop the spread of invasive golden mussels.

To launch at Folsom Lake, all motorized or trailered boats must be:

Inspected and sealed.

Quarantined for 30 days.

Boaters must keep the inspection seal intact. Breaking the seal could result in an additional 30-day quarantine.

The good news: non-motorized watercraft like kayaks and paddleboards are exempt from inspection and quarantine requirements.

Golden mussels can significantly damage aquatic ecosystems, water infrastructure, and recreation areas. These new rules are designed to help protect the lake and preserve its natural beauty for everyone to enjoy.

Help spread the word. Know a boater? Let them know about the new rules.

Learn more at parks.ca.gov/FolsomLakeGoldenMussels.

