Subscribe
Sunday, April 13, 2025
72.9 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
FolsomRoseville News
Less than 1 min.Read

New Folsom Lake boating rules begin Monday, April 14th

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Folsom

Stopping the spread of invasive golden mussels

Folsom, Calif.- Faced with the rapid spread of golden mussels across California waterways, state and federal officials are imposing new measures at Folsom Lake to prevent the invasive species from taking hold.

New state-mandated rules go into effect Monday, April 14 at Folsom Lake to help stop the spread of invasive golden mussels.

To launch at Folsom Lake, all motorized or trailered boats must be:

  • Inspected and sealed.
  • Quarantined for 30 days.

Boaters must keep the inspection seal intact. Breaking the seal could result in an additional 30-day quarantine.

The good news: non-motorized watercraft like kayaks and paddleboards are exempt from inspection and quarantine requirements.

Golden mussels can significantly damage aquatic ecosystems, water infrastructure, and recreation areas. These new rules are designed to help protect the lake and preserve its natural beauty for everyone to enjoy.

Help spread the word. Know a boater? Let them know about the new rules.
Learn more at parks.ca.gov/FolsomLakeGoldenMussels.

Coming Up!

Coming Up!

Trending

Natural Wellness

Human Genome Project: Personalize your health

Incredibly, years ago, the entire human genome was mapped! You might be thinking, "What is that, and how does it affect me?"
Local Business and Community

California Window Fashions by Skyline in Roseville

Transform the natural light in your Roseville home with window treatments. Discover Hunter Douglas shades and blinds, shutters and drapery.
Car Reviews

2025 Genesis GV80 Coup arrives with dubious name

The new 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe. The luxury division of Hyundai, Genesis officially categorizes the vehicle as a mid-size luxury SUV. Yet there's no denying the sloping roofline is reminiscent of a coupe
Folsom

Lowest Gas Prices in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, & Orangevale

Folsom, Calif. – In Folsom, gas prices have begun rising along with tariff induced recession fears. Finding the lowest gas prices in Folsom is more important than ever for many local residents.
Sacramento

SMUD’s Shine program invests $532,000 in local nonprofit projects

Sacramento, Calif. - Twenty-one local nonprofit organizations will benefit from more than $532,000 in funding from SMUD's annual Shine program. The Shine program, now in its 8th year, is supporting nonprofit programs that engage communities

Topics

Natural Wellness

Human Genome Project: Personalize your health

Incredibly, years ago, the entire human genome was mapped! You might be thinking, "What is that, and how does it affect me?"
Local Business and Community

California Window Fashions by Skyline in Roseville

Transform the natural light in your Roseville home with window treatments. Discover Hunter Douglas shades and blinds, shutters and drapery.
Car Reviews

2025 Genesis GV80 Coup arrives with dubious name

The new 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe. The luxury division of Hyundai, Genesis officially categorizes the vehicle as a mid-size luxury SUV. Yet there's no denying the sloping roofline is reminiscent of a coupe
Folsom

Lowest Gas Prices in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, & Orangevale

Folsom, Calif. – In Folsom, gas prices have begun rising along with tariff induced recession fears. Finding the lowest gas prices in Folsom is more important than ever for many local residents.
Sacramento

SMUD’s Shine program invests $532,000 in local nonprofit projects

Sacramento, Calif. - Twenty-one local nonprofit organizations will benefit from more than $532,000 in funding from SMUD's annual Shine program. The Shine program, now in its 8th year, is supporting nonprofit programs that engage communities
Music Festivals

Stanford Jazz Festival summer 2025 lineup schedule

Palo Alto, Calif. - Featuring a stellar roster of the world's greatest jazz artists, the Stanford Jazz Festival 2025 celebrates the depth and diversity of the contemporary jazz scene, building on a half-century legacy of jazz preservation and innovation in the heart of Northern California.
Foothills

Amador Four Fires Festival returns May 3, 2025

Plymouth, Calf. - Where open-fire cooking meets world-class winemaking, the Amador Four Fires Festival returns for an unforgettable afternoon celebrating the legendary wine regions of France's Rhône Valley, Italy, Spain, and Heritage California.
Roseville News

Roseville top relocation choice in all of California with number 1 ranking

Roseville, Calif. - With the latest numbers from the Census Bureau, we'd love to say we're surprised, but we are not. When it comes to choosing where to live in California, more people choose Roseville than any other city in this truly Golden State.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!