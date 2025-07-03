Folsom Spray Parks, Aquatic Center and other fun places to cool off

Splashdown to fun in Folsom

Folsom, Calif.- Folsom Spray Parks provide a super convenient and free way for residents to splash around during the hottest parts of the day. For those looking for a little more ambitious level of fun and thrills, Folsom Lake and the South Fork of the American River provide easy nearby access to spend the day. Here’s a list of Folsom Spray Parks along with a brief list of ideas to escape that grueling summer heat. Happy Summer!

Summer’s here and those new to this part of Northern California have quickly realized just how scorching hot summer can be. With triple digit temperatures a regular occurrence for several months, keeping cool is a high priority.

Folsom Spray Parks

John Kemp Community Park

Located at 1322 Bundrick Drive in Folsom, Kemp Community Park has splash pads that are open from daily through late September from 11:00am- 7:00pm. Restrooms, picnic areas, sports fields and concession snacks are also available.

Nisenan Community Park

Located at 700 Golf Links Road in Folsom, Nisenan Community Park’s water feature is also open daily through late September from 11:00am- 7:00pm. Restrooms, bike trail access, lighted basketball, bbq area, sports fields and concession snacks are also available.

Livermore Community Park

Located at 6004 Riley Street in Folsom, Nisenan Community Park’s water feature is also open daily through late September from 11:00am- 7:00pm. Restrooms, sports fields bike trail access, and concession snacks are also available.

Folsom Spray Parks may close from time to time due to repairs and maintenance issues. To check before heading out call 916-461-6601.

More places to cool off

Steve Miklos Aquatic Center

Guests can enjoy all the great amenities: the interactive play structure, diving boards, three pools, plenty of space to lounge in the sun or shade, poolside café, and a new giant inflatable obstacle course (requires a $4 wristband). The trained lifeguarding staff are always on duty during recreation swim

Folsom Lake

The epicenter of keeping cool in this area is Folsom Lake State Recreation Area. Access points surround the lake in multiple counties. The North and South Fork of the American River upstream provide remote and unspoiled access opportunities. Folsom Lake is popular destination for much of the year.

related