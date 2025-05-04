Be cool Roseville: Community water spray parks splash into summer

Now Open! Get soaked Roseville

Roseville, Calif. – Roseville temperatures are rising and spectacularly warm and sunny weather means the return of water fun! The perfect remedy for cooling down those hyper-charged youngsters on a hot summer’s day. Let’s get soaked Roseville!

Crabb Park and Vernon Street in Downtown splashes back into action. Woohoo! Here’s this year’s schedule for water fun in Roseville.

Water feature hours

10am-8pm on weekends only, May 3 through Memorial Day 10am-8pm daily, Memorial Day through Labor Day

Vernon Street Town Square spray ground CLOSED on May 29 for an event.

10am-7pm daily*, Labor Day – September 30

*Hours are subject to change due to special events or unexpected maintenance.

Be sure to bring the sunscreen, a towel and your family/friends to cool off, Roseville style.

Park locations

related