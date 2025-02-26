Loomis Soroptimist gives out $17K in Education Awards

Awards ceremony at the Blue Goose Event Center

Loomis, Calif. – Soroptimist International (SI) Loomis Basin invested in dreams by giving out more than $17,000 in education awards on February 19 at the Blue Goose Event Center in Loomis. Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.

The “Soroptimist International Live Your Dream Awards” help women, who are overcoming obstacles such as poverty, addiction, homelessness, sexual assault or teen pregnancy, to continue their education and build careers that will support their families.

- Advertisement - 2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Three women receive life-changing award

Essence is a single mother who dropped out of high school and is now studying social work at Sierra College. This Live Your Dream Award will support her plans to earn her degree and go on to Sacramento State University. “I’m passionate about helping others, the way I’ve been helped,” said Essence.

Kae has overcome multiple challenges to support her household and pursue education. She is an excellent student and is meeting her college goals. The Live Your Dream Award will help her enter a new field.

Jennifer Zollner is a registered drug and alcohol technician with two teenagers. She works 70 hours per week to support her family and complete internship hours. This Live Your Dream Award will help her to become a Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor and earn her psychology degree to become a therapist.

Del Oro High School students

Three Del Oro High School students, who are leaders in community service, received “Loomis Soroptimist Investing in Dreams Awards.” In addition, our club was honored to receive extra award funding from the Cowpoke Foundation to further support these outstanding student volunteers.

August Eckardt is the co-culture team leader for the all-girls Del Oro Dance Team. She helped bring the members closer together by organizing team bonding activities. Eckardt plans to become a licensed aesthetician while she attends Sierra College and then transfers to a four-year university.

Claire Lesiw founded the Asian American and Pacific Islander Awareness club at Del Oro to support Asian students, expose them to inspirational Asian American figures and instill cultural pride. Lesiw plans on going to college and becoming an active member in student diversity organizations.

Caitlyn Stosen volunteered at Eskaton Senior Living for over two years.”While I may not necessarily have impacted the world by hosting bingo or listening to their stories; I know that I have impacted their world,” said Stosen. Her goal is to go to university and become an influential businesswoman.

The “Loomis Soroptimist Dream It, Be It (DIBI) Award” recognizes a student who participated in the Soroptimist career exploration program delivered by the club at Confluence High School West. Mary Freeman plans to earn her AA degree at Sierra College, join the California Conservation Corps and become a fish and wildlife game warden. “I learned how to set achievable, measurable goals by participating in the Dream It, Be It program,” said Freeman.

Loomis resident Katie Kenoyer is the Soroptimist Ruby Award for Women Helping Women winner for volunteering for over 10 years with Stand Up Placer on the Sexual Assault Response Team. As an advocate, she provided emotional support, crisis intervention and a safety plan for survivors. The Loomis Soroptimist club made a donation to Stand Up Placer in her honor.

The Loomis Soroptimist club presented Senior L.I.F.E. Center of Loomis Director of the Board Eileen Elder with an Education Grant to fund teachers. Since 1978, when the Soroptimist club founded the senior center, members have supported the center’s social and educational activities.

Teacher Grants

The club also presented 18 Loomis Soroptimist Teacher Grants to fund special projects that enrich classrooms across different disciplines and will have lasting impact in the Loomis Union School District.

From Franklin Elementary School, Peter Kim, 7/8th grade teacher, will use the grant to purchase a Wacom One pen tablet that connects to his computer to deliver more dynamic and engaing math lessons.

At H. Clark Power Elementary School, sixth grade teacher Jennifer Bramer will purchase medical grade dissecting scissors for the cow eye dissection lab. Ashley Frey, 7/8th grade science teacher, will add lab materials and a resource library for the new science curriculum. Second grade teacher Elizabeth McCall will purchase oil pastels so that students can create self-portraits in the style of Pablo Picasso.

Loomis Basin Charter School music teacher Katherine Abele will use the grant for new instruments and supplies such as drums mallets and rhythm sticks. Greg Carson, a 7/8th grade teacher, will purchase woodworking tools for a hands-on Wood Duck box math and science project. Sixth grade teacher Kristin Rock will engage students in learning by collaborating and communicating using new whiteboards.

Loomis Grammar Elementary School TK teacher Anne Marie Allbaugh’s students will learn through play using new building toys and academic games purchased with the grant. The school librarian Sharona Belles plans on sharing the magic of reading by adding a variety of books to reach all types of students.

Second grade teacher Krista Drinkwater will create hands-on math tool kits to help math make sense to her students. Special education teacher Tara Thorton plans on creating individualized reference notebooks for students that include sentence starters, steps for math problems and other learning strategies.

At Penryn Elementary School, Shari Brown, first grade teacher, will add trade books that can be used alongside the reading curriculum to more effectively teach students. TK teacher Alyssa Nottingham will create an outdoor art center so students can express themselves through art and develop pre-writing skills.

Donna Musick, Penryn Elementary School/Ophir STEAM Academy resource specialist will put together resource folders that reflect students’ specific needs and will keep all their support material in one place.

At Ophir STEAM Academy, kindergarten teacher Heather Seibels will add a convection oven to her classroom, to bring the joy of cooking to the students and develop math, science and sensory skills.

Placer Elementary School TK teacher, Elisa Bryant, anticipates getting an egg incubator and brooder box so that students can see the lifecycle in real time as they watch chicken and duck eggs hatch. Kindergarten teacher Erin Russo will add a rolling magnetic whiteboard to make lessons more interactive and engaging.

Loomis Union School District music instructor Mateo Dillaway will purchase new sheet music and choral books to challenge and strengthen students’ skills, and accommodate the growing concert band program.

The event was attended by more than 80 community members. In addition to the grants, awardees were acknowledged by Kathy Dunbar, Governor-Elect of Soroptimist International Sierra Nevada Region. They also received certificates of recognition from Kevin Kiley, U. S. Representative and Assemblyman Joe Patterson.

Soroptimist International Loomis Basin

Soroptimist International Loomis Basin fundraises throughout the year to support the awards program and other education projects that lead to women’s economic empowerment. The next fundraiser is Fiesta Bingo on Wednesday, April 30 at the Blue Goose. To learn more, go to https://www.soroptimistloomis.com/

Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin is a 501(c)(3) organization.