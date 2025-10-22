Subscribe
Thursday, October 23, 2025
Loomis Library Garden
AuburnLoomis
3 min.Read

Mowing to Growing: Loomis Library Garden Proves Power of Partnership

Staff
By Staff
SourcePCWA

Teamwork Takes Root: Model for Water-Wise Living

Auburn, Calif. – Helping a local library convert unused lawn into a “living classroom” has paid off big in water savings – and as another example of positive partnerships.

At the Oct. 16 meeting of the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors, the Board heard an update on the UC Master Gardeners of Placer County demonstration garden at Loomis Library and Learning Center.

24% water reduction reported

Only a year since its March 2024 ribbon cutting, the demonstration garden has reduced water use by 24%, reported PCWA staff. Those savings are expected to increase as plants become more established.
PCWA’s support of the project also earned high praise from a recent visit by leadership from the UC Cooperative Extension, which oversees master gardener programs statewide.

“Placer County has the secret sauce”

Brent Hales

“This is our 40th county visit, and I’ll be honest – Placer County has the secret sauce,” said Brent Hales, UCCE Associate Vice President for Research & Extension. “It’s the people in this room, the trust, and the willingness to invest in partnerships without expecting a defined ROI from day one. That mindset creates ripple effects you can’t always measure – feeding people, strengthening fire resilience, inspiring change. Not every community does this.

“From our perspective at UC ANR (University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources), this is phenomenal work,” he added. “What’s happening here is special – and it’s worth celebrating, replicating, and sustaining.”

PCWA investment

PCWA invested more than $22,000 in rebates and sponsorship to help fund the makeover, which converted more than 11,000 square feet – about one-third acre – into a water-wise garden featuring over 90 varieties of California native and water-wise plants suitable to Placer County, said Linda Higgins, PCWA Deputy Director of Customer Services. The project also included installation of an efficient irrigation system with advanced irrigation technology such as drip systems and smart sprinkler timers.

The board commended Sandi Fitzpatrick, past president of the Placer County master gardeners, and Karen Lopez, the demonstration garden coordinator and the Loomis fire station Firescaping project. They were recognized for their vision and oversight of the garden projects.

In converting the lawn space from “mowing to growing,” Fitzpatrick told the board members how master gardeners use their demonstration garden as a “living classroom” to help local residents visualize what they can do at home as well as share the latest in UC recommended research and gardening knowledge.

Master gardener programs

Master gardener programs are held regularly in the garden, which is open to visitors during library hours.

The project has quickly become a model for conversions of nonfunctional turf in public spaces. The garden grew out of a partnership between PCWA, the Town of Loomis, the Loomis Library and the master gardeners. The California Water Efficiency Partnership (CalWEP) plans to feature the Loomis Library Master Gardener Demonstration Garden as a case study in its statewide toolkit for water providers.

“Our project will serve as an example to others on what can be done to convert nonfunctional turf into building a great community resource,” Higgins said.

In advance of the Board meeting, PCWA staff toured the demonstration garden along with Loomis Town Manager Wes Heathcock and representatives from UCCE, Placer Resource Conservation District, Placer and Sacramento counties, South Placer Fire District, 4-H, and the master gardeners. They reviewed UCCE’s continued commitments to supporting Placer County programs, the community impact of the garden, and the upcoming firescaping project at the nearby fire station.

To help share the garden as a community resource, PCWA has produced a video featuring the master gardeners’ efforts at Loomis Library. Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YTKpJK2XeI

In Other Business:

The Board approved a $7 million budget amendment for the Placer Parkway Pipeline project as well as a $15 million reimbursement agreement with Placer County.

Placer Parkway is a planned 15-mile regional expressway connecting SR-65 in Placer County to SR-70/99 in Sutter County. Phase 1, managed by Placer County’s Department of Public Works, extends from Whitney Ranch Parkway to Foothills Boulevard and includes major infrastructure upgrades such as new interchanges, a six-lane bridge, and a grade-separated railroad crossing.

Also part of Phase 1 is a new water transmission main, a critical component for PCWA’s infrastructure plan to serve future growth in western Placer County. Under the reimbursement agreement, the waterline will be included as part of the total project and PCWA will reimburse the county for actual construction costs.

