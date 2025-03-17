Rocklin road rage turns deadly, no charges filed

District Attorney decides not to file charges

Rocklin, Calif.- Following Rocklin PD reports of two suspects facing murder charges in a deadly incident deemed road rage, it was reported that the District Attorney decided not to file charges and the father and son were released without bail.

Original release

The Rocklin Police Department is currently investigating a fatal road rage incident that occurred on the evening of Saturday, March 15, 2025, resulting in the death of a man.

At approximately 8:43 PM, Rocklin Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of Whitney Ranch Parkway and Whitney Oaks Drive following reports of a road rage incident escalating into a physical confrontation. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive man on the ground. Despite immediate life-saving efforts initiated by the officers, the 64-year-old victim died at the scene.

Location

Local father and son face murder charges

Rocklin detectives, along with crime scene investigators, arrived on the scene to conduct a thorough investigation. The investigation led to the arrest of two individuals.

Both suspects are residents of Rocklin and are currently being held at the South Placer County Jail, facing charges of murder and conspiracy in connection with the incident.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Placer County Coroner’s Office pending proper notifications.

We urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist in this ongoing investigation to contact the Rocklin Police Department at 916-625-5400. Your cooperation is invaluable as we work to understand the circumstances leading to this fatal altercation.

The Rocklin Police Department is committed to maintaining the safety of our community and holding those responsible for criminal acts accountable for their actions.

