Monday, September 22, 2025
Clover Valley in Rocklin
Rocklin News
3 min.Read

PCOE takes lead in preserving 402 acres of Clover Valley in Rocklin

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

“Victory for conservation, education, and the community”

Rocklin, Calif.- The Placer County Office of Education (PCOE) has taken a leadership role in the successful effort to conserve 402 acres of Clover Valley by approving a final $2.37 million investment on March 13, securing the full funding needed for its permanent protection through a conservation easement.

This initiative represents a significant commitment to preserving Placer County’s natural lands while establishing a dedicated outdoor education program to serve the more than 76,000 students in the region.

“The Placer County Board of Education is proud to support this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to conserve Clover Valley and invest in the future of Placer County students,” said Board President Andrew Tagg. “By securing this conservation easement, we are protecting a critical natural resource while also providing a world-class outdoor education space that will inspire curiosity, learning, and stewardship among students for years to come.”

One of the last…

Clover Valley, a 622-acre expanse in Rocklin, is one of the last remaining intact oak and riparian woodlands in western Placer County, rich in ecological, cultural, and historical significance. For decades, the land faced the threat of large-scale development, with approvals in place for 558 single-family homes and a roadway across the valley floor.

In recent years, a coalition led by Placer Land Trust and Jessup University sought to protect the land through a conservation easement, ensuring its preservation for future generations. Despite a critical fundraising shortfall at the end of 2024, community leaders, public agencies, and private donors rallied to close the gap, culminating in PCOE’s decisive $2.37 million investment.

This final commitment secured the full $8.3 million needed to permanently protect 402 acres of Clover Valley, marking a historic victory for conservation, education, and the community.

“Unparalleled opportunity”

“Clover Valley offers an unparalleled opportunity to provide students with direct access to nature, where they can engage in real-world learning in science, environmental conservation, and local history,” said Placer County Superintendent of Schools Gayle Garbolino-Mojica. “By taking a leadership role in this conservation effort, PCOE is ensuring that tens of thousands of students will have access to immersive outdoor education experiences that will shape their understanding of the environment and their role in protecting it.”

PCOE’s investment joins a collaborative partnership that includes the City of Rocklin, City of Lincoln, Placer County, Sky View Foundation, Jessup University, and Placer Land Trust. This effort underscores a shared commitment to land conservation while creating new opportunities for hands-on, experiential learning.

“One of Placer County’s greatest strengths is our ability to collaborate in ways that build a brighter future. This effort exemplifies that spirit of partnership and shared commitment, and PCOE is proud to invest in and support this important initiative.”

Gayle Garbolino-Mojica, Superintendent of Schools

Ecosystems and Wildlife Habitat

“The 402 acres protected by this conservation easement contains an incredible richness of ecosystems and wildlife habitat. In one area of the valley, beavers have created a wetland that is now home to a rare and threatened bird species, the California black rail. A stone’s throw away, you can see where Native Americans lived in harmony with nature for thousands of years. Students of all ages will benefit from exploring and enjoying this extraordinary outdoor classroom,” shared Placer Land Trust Executive Director Jeff Darlington. “Being able to save this valley from subdivision and development is a huge win for our environment, our community, and current and future generations. Placer Land Trust is so grateful to PCOE and our local funding partners who have helped us to protect the heart of Clover Valley forever.”

“Jessup University is grateful for the tremendous support we have received from our private and public partners in this endeavor,” said Jessup University President John Jackson, PhD. “We believe the preservation of Clover Valley will have a dynamic generational impact.”

A Vision for Education and Stewardship

As the lead agency championing the long-term educational benefits of Clover Valley, PCOE will guide the development of an outdoor education program that will serve the more than 76,000 students across Placer County. Additionally, PCOE is working with key partners and local foundations to establish a new nonprofit organization that will oversee the educational use and stewardship of the land.

While protecting the 402-acre parcel is a significant milestone, Jessup University continues its efforts to secure an additional 52 acres to complete the full 454-acre parcel. PCOE will continue to work alongside its partners to ensure the entire area remains preserved, maximizing its value for education, conservation, and public benefit.

(NOTE: This is a joint press release in partnership with PCOE, Placer Land Trust, William Jessup University and Placer County)

Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hope Valley: California’s Autumn Wonderland

Alpine County, Calif. - Draped in hues of golden yellow and pumpkin orange, groves of aspen trees shimmer with the arrival of fall. This is Hope Valley, California — a fall foliage wonderland where October
Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.
Local Business and Community

The Trax Taproom & Kitchen in Roseville

Discover The Trax Roseville: your go-to spot for craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and delicious food. Enjoy Happy Hour specials all week, plus a full menu featuring burgers, wings, fries, and more. Join us for great drinks and bites today!
Local Business and Community

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in Roseville

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in downtown Roseville, Calif. Open 7 days a week.

