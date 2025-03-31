Quarry Park Amphitheater Concerts Schedule in Rocklin 2025

Amphitheater looks to 2025 concert season

Rocklin, Calif. – The first shows of 2025 have been announced for Quarry Park Amphitheater in Rocklin. The Rocklin concert season kicks of with Collie Buddz April 12, 2025.

Come rock out in downtown Rocklin as the 1,000 seat outdoor amphitheater springs to life. The Quarry Park amphitheater has added a fun and family-friendly element to the burgeoning local music and entertainment scene in Placer County.

2025 Quarry Park Concert & Entertainment Schedule

April 12: Collie Buddz

April 19: Y & T

May 2: Warren Haynes Band

May 24: The Ultimate Party (Tribute bands)

May 25: The Wallflowers

June 8: Trevor Hall

June 14: The English Beat

June 20: Silversun Pickups

June 29: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

July 20: Toad the Wet Sprocket & Sixpence None the Richer

July 25: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

July 27: Tab Benoit

Aug 7: Gin Blossoms

Aug 16: Jazz in the Park

Aug 22: Blood, Sweat, and Tears

Aug 29: Yachtley Crew

Sept 7: Everclear

Grand Opening at Quarry Park Amphitheater

Quarry Park in Rocklin Map

