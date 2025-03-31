Subscribe
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Quarry Park Amphitheater
Concert VenuesRocklin NewsRoseville News
Less than 1 min.Read

Quarry Park Amphitheater Concerts Schedule in Rocklin 2025

Staff
By Staff

Amphitheater looks to 2025 concert season

Rocklin, Calif. – The first shows of 2025 have been announced for Quarry Park Amphitheater in Rocklin. The Rocklin concert season kicks of with Collie Buddz April 12, 2025.

Come rock out in downtown Rocklin as the 1,000 seat outdoor amphitheater springs to life.  The Quarry Park amphitheater has added a fun and family-friendly element to the burgeoning local music and entertainment scene in Placer County.

2025 Quarry Park Concert & Entertainment Schedule

  • April 12: Collie Buddz
  • April 19: Y & T
  • May 2: Warren Haynes Band
  • May 24: The Ultimate Party (Tribute bands)
  • May 25: The Wallflowers
  • June 8: Trevor Hall
  • June 14: The English Beat
  • June 20: Silversun Pickups
  • June 29: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
  • July 20: Toad the Wet Sprocket & Sixpence None the Richer
  • July 25: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
  • July 27: Tab Benoit
  • Aug 7: Gin Blossoms
  • Aug 16: Jazz in the Park
  • Aug 22: Blood, Sweat, and Tears
  • Aug 29: Yachtley Crew
  • Sept 7: Everclear
Quarry Park Amphitheatre
Grand Opening at Quarry Park Amphitheater

Quarry Park in Rocklin Map

Intimate Concert Venues from Roseville to beyond that deliver top-notch experience

