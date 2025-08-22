Subscribe
Sunday, August 24, 2025
Rocklin volunteers
Rocklin NewsRoseville News
2 min.Read

From Rocklin to the World: Volunteers to Pack 400,000 Meals for Starving Children

Staff
By Staff

Moseley Collins Law Firm sponsoring 150,000 Meals at 15th Annual Placer Feed My Starving Children MobilePack

Rocklin, Calif. – Thousands of volunteers are expected to pack 400,000 meals for malnourished children around the world this October as part of the 15th annual Placer Feed My Starving Children MobilePack.

The MobilePack’s biggest supporter, the Moseley Collins Law Firm, is sponsoring 150,000 meals this year – bringing its 8-year total to 1 million meals sponsored.

“Every day, the world loses so many children to starvation,” said Moseley Collins, a local attorney and pastor who has been sponsoring meals since 2016. “It is our responsibility to do all we can to alleviate the suffering. We are honored to partner with local volunteers to deliver life-saving meals and make a real difference in the fight against hunger.”

group of volunteers

Oct 16 -18

Volunteers will pack meals in two-hour shifts during three days from Oct. 16-18 at the MobilePack, which will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 3785 Placer Corporate Drive in Rocklin.

“We greatly appreciate the support Moseley Collins has consistently provided, helping to make our MobilePack possible,” said Bill Halldin, Chair of the 15th Annual MobilePack. “His commitment has now reached 1 million meals – an incredible blessing to children in need.”

The all-volunteer group organizing the MobilePack is currently seeking additional sponsorships to help pay for all the meals that will be packed this year. Sponsorship packages are available at this link.

Donate

young volunteer

Community members can support this MobilePack by making a donation to cover meal costs or by volunteering to package food at the event. Each meal costs just 29 cents. The total event cost is more than $120,000 and the fundraising goal has not yet been met.

Supporters can give directly to Feed My Starving Children at this link. Learn more about our local effort at sacfmscmobilepack.org

Over the last 14 MobilePacks in Placer County, volunteers have packed a total of more than 6.7 million meals.

Additional sponsors

Additional sponsors of this year’s event include: Mark and Claudia Diele, longtime supporters of our local MobilePack; St. Matthew Church of Rocklin; Annie’s SnoBiz; Valley Springs Presbyterian Church; Trudy van Dyk/Tru California Real Estate; the Mikuni Charitable Foundation; and the Rotary Club of South Placer.

ABOUT FEED MY STARVING CHILDREN

Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) is a Christian nonprofit dedicated to providing nutritious meals to children worldwide. FMSC meals are hand-packed by volunteers and sent to an incredible network of partner organizations who distribute them to those in need. More at fmsc.org.

Rocklin News

Sutter Health opens new Urgent Care facility in Rocklin

Rocklin, Calif. - Sutter Health hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of Sutter Urgent Care, Rocklin, the newest addition to its expanding network of urgent care centers across Northern California.
Auburn

Recovery Happens Sept. 6 in Auburn: Free community event

Auburn, Calif. - As Placer County and its partners continue working to address opioid and mental health crises locally, the county's annual Recovery Happens event will once again honor the strength and resilience of community members who have found their way
Car Reviews

Lexus TX 350 has a strong in-house rival

Roseville, Calif. -Introduced a year ago, the 2025 Lexus TX 350 delivers luxury, technology and practicality, making it a solid choice among the class of three-row midsize SUVs.
Lincoln

Legendary Doobie Brothers announce Lincoln concert at The Venue

Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort is thrilled to announce that the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, The Doobie Brothers, will take the stage at The Venue on Friday, December 5, 2025, for an unforgettable night of classic rock hits and timeless energy.
Sacramento

Meet the Buyers & Business Resources Expo in Sacramento August 26

Sacramento, Calif. - Local businesses can meet face-to-face with procurement teams at SMUD's Meet the Buyers event on Tuesday, August 26, where entrepreneurs pitch directly to the purchasing teams who last year awarded $204 million in contracts

