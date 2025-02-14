Subscribe
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Rocklin News
2 min.Read

Sierra College President Willy Duncan earns international recognition for economic development efforts

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Transformative solutions that create lasting prosperity

In recognition of his efforts on the team to bring BOSCH to Placer County and his leadership with the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, Sierra College Superintendent and President Willy Duncan has been named the recipient of the 2024 Community Partner Award by the International Economic Development Council. Duncan was selected from a competitive group of nominees spanning the United States and Canada.

The award recognizes individuals who push the boundaries of economic development and champion transformative solutions that create lasting prosperity.

As the co-chair of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council’s Competitiveness Council, Duncan helped attract global business giant BOSCH to Placer County. The investment is estimated to contribute $1.9 billion dollars to the regional economy and retain 250 high-paying jobs while generating another 700 semiconductor manufacturing, engineering, research and development jobs in the region.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Willy has demonstrated steadfast dedication to economic growth, workforce development and educational excellence,” said Placer County Executive Officer Daniel Chatigny. “His visionary leadership has driven impactful initiatives that have strengthened regional economic development and laid the foundation for long-term prosperity.”

Over the last decade, Duncan has played a big role in helping the greater Sacramento region diversify its economy. From 2012-2022, the region’s gross metropolitan product surged by 34.2%, productivity increased 13.4% and average annual wages increased 14.8%, according to GSEC.

Duncan also helped secure a location in Placer County to establish a regional public safety training center to address local needs for first responders and law enforcement. Once completed, the center will provide essential training for public safety professionals and advance community safety efforts, reinforcing family-supporting jobs now and for future generations.

“Economic development thrives on bold leadership, and Willy Duncan exemplifies this through his ability to inspire progress and push for meaningful change,” said IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle. “His unwavering commitment to innovation, collaboration and community impact has set a high standard for the profession. Willy doesn’t just respond to challenges-he anticipates them, forging solutions that strengthen economies and improve lives. This award reflects his profound influence on both the industry and the people he serves.”

IEDC will formally celebrate Duncan and his fellow awardees at the 2025 Leadership Summit, taking place Feb. 23-25 in Washington, D.C.

About IEDC

IEDC is the largest nonprofit, nonpartisan membership organization for economic developers, bringing together nearly 4,500 professionals. Members work across cities, counties, public-private partnerships, chambers of commerce and more to create jobs, drive growth and build vibrant, resilient communities. IEDC offers education, resources and connections that empower professionals to drive meaningful change in communities and regions.

