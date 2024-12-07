Rocklin Christmas Tree Lighting at Quarry Park

Annual festive tradition

Rocklin, Calif. – The 17th annual Rocklin Christmas Tree Lighting Festival at Quarry Park and includes new surprises each holiday season. This year’s fun is scheduled for December 7, 2024 from 4:00 pm – 7:00pm.

The tree lighting is scheduled for around 7:00 pm

This year’s Rocklin Christmas Tree Lighting will include a Holiday Market, Food Trucks and of course Santa and Mrs. Clause. Admission is free!

Quarry Park

