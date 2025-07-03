Subscribe
Thursday, July 3, 2025
83.9 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Roseville News
1 min.Read

4th of July playlist across America

Staff
By Staff

Musical adventure from 50 artists across 50 states

Roseville, Calif. – Just for the helluva it! In celebration of 4th of July, we’re revisiting one of our favorite musical tools on Spotify to share our Fourth of July holiday playlist that offers songs from artists synonymous from every state in America.

If you listen to countless hours of music, you might get tired of hearing the same, predictable, homogenous list of songs that seem to appear on every single Fourth of July playlist. We are!

Here’s a playlist that serves up combination of old classics, current favorites along with some first listens covering a varied range of musical genres. Happy listening.

Playlist Across America

Alabama – Commodores
Alaska – Portugal the Man
Arizona – Marty Robbins
Arkansas – Al Green
California – CCR
Colorado – John Denver
Connecticut – John Mayer
Delaware – Stephen Marley
Florida – KC & The Sunshine Band
Georgia – TLC
Hawaii – Yvonne Elliman
Idaho – Shook Twins
Illinois: REO Speedwagon
Indiana: David Lee Roth
Iowa: Glenn Miller
Kansas: Joe Walsh
Kentucky: Sturgill Simpson
Louisiana: Lead Belly
Maine: Patty Griffin
Maryland: Cass Elliot
Massachusetts: The Cars
Michigan: The Supremes
Minnesota: Bob Dylan
Mississippi: Elvis Presley
Missouri: Sheryl Crow
Montana: Jeff Ament (Pearl Jam)
Nebraska: Buddy Miles (Santana / Jimi Hendrix)
Nevada: Panic! At the Disco
New Hampshire: Ronnie James Dio
New Jersey: Zakk Wylde
New Mexico: John Denver
New York: Lana Del Ray
North Carolina: John Coltrane
North Dakota: Peggy Lee
Ohio: The Isley Brothers
Oklahoma: Gap Band
Oregon: The Decembrists
Pennsylvania: Jim Croce
Rhode Island: Bill Conti (Composer, Conductor)
South Carolina: Band of Horses
South Dakota: Brule’
Tennessee: Gregg Allman
Texas: Billy Preston
Utah: Imagine Dragons
Vermont: Grace Potter
Virginia: Ella Fitzgerald
Washington: Jimi Hendrix
West Virginia: Jake E Lee
Wisconsin: Les Paul
Wyoming: Chris LeDoux

We hope you enjoy your musical journey across the United States wherever it takes you. Have a safe and fun 4th of July!

4th of July – 2025

Mendocino 2025

Fleming's Roseville

New Summer Menu!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Folsom

Folsom Aquatic Center summer season in full swing

Folsom, Calif. - Summer season at the Steve Miklos Aquatic Center is in full swing and runs until September 1. Swimming pools and a play structure opens to the public.
Folsom

Folsom Spray Parks, Aquatic Center and other fun places to cool off

Folsom Spray Parks provide a super convenient and free way for residents to splash around during the hottest parts of the day. For those looking for a little more ambitious level of fun and thrills, Folsom Lake and the South Fork of the American River
Folsom

Folsom Pro Rodeo begins tonight at Dan Russell Rodeo Arena

Folsom, Calif. - Giddyup! cowboys and cowgirls, the final night of the 2025 Folsom Pro Rodeo is here. A three-day event at the Dan Russell Rodeo Arena. Gates open at 5:00 pm. Rodeo action starts at 7:30 pm
Roseville News

No One Should Have to Choose Between Food and Health Care

Roseville, Calif.- I remember meeting Carlos* at a PantryToGo distribution in Roseville. He's a veteran who served his country with honor-but on that day, he told me he'd skipped his own meals for a week
Auburn

Auburn Family 4th of July Parade & Festival

Auburn, Calif. - Auburn is getting ready to celebrate Independence Day in 2025 with its annual 4th of July Parade on High Street downtown. The parade begins at 10:00 AM!

Topics

Folsom

Folsom Aquatic Center summer season in full swing

Folsom, Calif. - Summer season at the Steve Miklos Aquatic Center is in full swing and runs until September 1. Swimming pools and a play structure opens to the public.
Folsom

Folsom Spray Parks, Aquatic Center and other fun places to cool off

Folsom Spray Parks provide a super convenient and free way for residents to splash around during the hottest parts of the day. For those looking for a little more ambitious level of fun and thrills, Folsom Lake and the South Fork of the American River
Folsom

Folsom Pro Rodeo begins tonight at Dan Russell Rodeo Arena

Folsom, Calif. - Giddyup! cowboys and cowgirls, the final night of the 2025 Folsom Pro Rodeo is here. A three-day event at the Dan Russell Rodeo Arena. Gates open at 5:00 pm. Rodeo action starts at 7:30 pm
Roseville News

No One Should Have to Choose Between Food and Health Care

Roseville, Calif.- I remember meeting Carlos* at a PantryToGo distribution in Roseville. He's a veteran who served his country with honor-but on that day, he told me he'd skipped his own meals for a week
Auburn

Auburn Family 4th of July Parade & Festival

Auburn, Calif. - Auburn is getting ready to celebrate Independence Day in 2025 with its annual 4th of July Parade on High Street downtown. The parade begins at 10:00 AM!
Lincoln

Lincoln 4th of July parade, fireworks and family fun

Lincoln, Calif.- Residents of Lincoln take their Independence Day celebrations seriously and this year's 4th of July will be no exception. Parade, Fireworks and Family fun at McBean Park.
Roseville News

Roseville: What’s in Your Drinking Water?

Roseville, Calif- The City of Roseville has released its annual report on local water quality. According to the report, water quality in Roseville meets state and federal standards. The latest report concludes that, "our water continues to meet or exceed
Roseville News

Roseville 4th of July Parade, Fireworks and Local Events

Roseville, Calif.- Happy 4th of July! It's time for the Roseville 4th of July Parade. The parade begins it's annual procession at intersection of Riverside/Vernon/Douglas at at 9:00 am

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!