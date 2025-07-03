4th of July playlist across America

Musical adventure from 50 artists across 50 states

Roseville, Calif. – Just for the helluva it! In celebration of 4th of July, we’re revisiting one of our favorite musical tools on Spotify to share our Fourth of July holiday playlist that offers songs from artists synonymous from every state in America.

If you listen to countless hours of music, you might get tired of hearing the same, predictable, homogenous list of songs that seem to appear on every single Fourth of July playlist. We are!

Here’s a playlist that serves up combination of old classics, current favorites along with some first listens covering a varied range of musical genres. Happy listening.

Playlist Across America

Alabama – Commodores

Alaska – Portugal the Man

Arizona – Marty Robbins

Arkansas – Al Green

California – CCR

Colorado – John Denver

Connecticut – John Mayer

Delaware – Stephen Marley

Florida – KC & The Sunshine Band

Georgia – TLC

Hawaii – Yvonne Elliman

Idaho – Shook Twins

Illinois: REO Speedwagon

Indiana: David Lee Roth

Iowa: Glenn Miller

Kansas: Joe Walsh

Kentucky: Sturgill Simpson

Louisiana: Lead Belly

Maine: Patty Griffin

Maryland: Cass Elliot

Massachusetts: The Cars

Michigan: The Supremes

Minnesota: Bob Dylan

Mississippi: Elvis Presley

Missouri: Sheryl Crow

Montana: Jeff Ament (Pearl Jam)

Nebraska: Buddy Miles (Santana / Jimi Hendrix)

Nevada: Panic! At the Disco

New Hampshire: Ronnie James Dio

New Jersey: Zakk Wylde

New Mexico: John Denver

New York: Lana Del Ray

North Carolina: John Coltrane

North Dakota: Peggy Lee

Ohio: The Isley Brothers

Oklahoma: Gap Band

Oregon: The Decembrists

Pennsylvania: Jim Croce

Rhode Island: Bill Conti (Composer, Conductor)

South Carolina: Band of Horses

South Dakota: Brule’

Tennessee: Gregg Allman

Texas: Billy Preston

Utah: Imagine Dragons

Vermont: Grace Potter

Virginia: Ella Fitzgerald

Washington: Jimi Hendrix

West Virginia: Jake E Lee

Wisconsin: Les Paul

Wyoming: Chris LeDoux

We hope you enjoy your musical journey across the United States wherever it takes you. Have a safe and fun 4th of July!

