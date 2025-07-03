4th of July playlist across America

Musical adventure from 50 artists across 50 states
Roseville, Calif. – Just for the helluva it! In celebration of 4th of July, we’re revisiting one of our favorite musical tools on Spotify to share our Fourth of July holiday playlist that offers songs from artists synonymous from every state in America.
If you listen to countless hours of music, you might get tired of hearing the same, predictable, homogenous list of songs that seem to appear on every single Fourth of July playlist. We are!
Here’s a playlist that serves up combination of old classics, current favorites along with some first listens covering a varied range of musical genres. Happy listening.
Playlist Across America
Alabama – Commodores
Alaska – Portugal the Man
Arizona – Marty Robbins
Arkansas – Al Green
California – CCR
Colorado – John Denver
Connecticut – John Mayer
Delaware – Stephen Marley
Florida – KC & The Sunshine Band
Georgia – TLC
Hawaii – Yvonne Elliman
Idaho – Shook Twins
Illinois: REO Speedwagon
Indiana: David Lee Roth
Iowa: Glenn Miller
Kansas: Joe Walsh
Kentucky: Sturgill Simpson
Louisiana: Lead Belly
Maine: Patty Griffin
Maryland: Cass Elliot
Massachusetts: The Cars
Michigan: The Supremes
Minnesota: Bob Dylan
Mississippi: Elvis Presley
Missouri: Sheryl Crow
Montana: Jeff Ament (Pearl Jam)
Nebraska: Buddy Miles (Santana / Jimi Hendrix)
Nevada: Panic! At the Disco
New Hampshire: Ronnie James Dio
New Jersey: Zakk Wylde
New Mexico: John Denver
New York: Lana Del Ray
North Carolina: John Coltrane
North Dakota: Peggy Lee
Ohio: The Isley Brothers
Oklahoma: Gap Band
Oregon: The Decembrists
Pennsylvania: Jim Croce
Rhode Island: Bill Conti (Composer, Conductor)
South Carolina: Band of Horses
South Dakota: Brule’
Tennessee: Gregg Allman
Texas: Billy Preston
Utah: Imagine Dragons
Vermont: Grace Potter
Virginia: Ella Fitzgerald
Washington: Jimi Hendrix
West Virginia: Jake E Lee
Wisconsin: Les Paul
Wyoming: Chris LeDoux
We hope you enjoy your musical journey across the United States wherever it takes you. Have a safe and fun 4th of July!