Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Trees and grass covered hills during spring
Natural WellnessRoseville NewsSacramento
2 min.Read

7 ways to reduce your asthma and allergies

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center
By Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center
SourceJuli Mazi, Functional Medicine Practitioner

Practical tips to reduce sensitivities

1. Eat Local Honey (or local Pollen or Propolis)

For many people, asthma and allergies are related to pollens. The best way to reduce the reaction of the airways (lungs and sinuses) to pollen is to introduce pollen to the body in another way, such as through the digestive tract. When you introduce the allergen into the body by way of a different organ system (than the one that is reacting), the immune system begins to recognize that it is not a threat, and eventually, it will stop reacting to it with allergic symptoms. Start with a very small amount of local honey (or pollen) such as 1/4 teaspoon, and slowly increase it every day. Make sure it’s local, though, because it is only to local pollen which people react.

2. Eliminate Dairy

Dairy products produce phlegm and mucus, causing additional congestion. Replace dairy products with other sources of calcium such as local organic dark leafy greens, almonds, sesame, and sustainably caught wild salmon. For milk replacements, consider nut milks or coconut milk.

3. Increase Omega 3 Fatty Acids

These types of essential fatty acids help decrease inflammation for every cell of the body, including the cells of the respiratory track. Omega 3s create a protective coating to the mucus membranes, which is very soothing and helps reduce reactivity.

4. Minimize Exposure to Respiratory Irritants

Avoid the usual suspects such as smoke, dust, molds, volatile chemicals, and environmental pollutants as much as possible. Take precautions such as closing the windows, wearing a mask or bandana, getting a carbon monoxide alarm, or using a HEPA air filter.

5. Breathing Exercises

There are many different forms of breathing exercises or pranayama that can help to exercise the airways. These exercises can create increased lung capacity, calmness, and can actually decrease the inflammatory response. The lungs are muscles and exercising them strengthens them.

6. Reduce Inflammation

Bromelain, Vitamin C, Quercetin, Nettles and Turmeric are all very powerful anti-allergy, anti-asthma, anti-inflammatories. Look for formulas that contain each of these ingredients. One other common trigger for asthma is sulfites. Avoiding sulfites, found as a preservative in many wines and vinegars can help reduce asthma attacks.

7. Find Out What Your Food Sensitivities Are

Try an Elimination Diet, by eliminating all of the major food sensitivities such as: wheat, dairy, corn, soy, and sugar for 1 month. Then introduce each food one-by-one for 3-5 days to see if you get a reaction. If there is no reaction, go ahead and introduce the next food. However, if there is a reaction, eliminate that food again for several days before introducing the next food. This can help you discover which foods are triggering your reactions. Naturopathic doctors can also run a Food Sensitivity Panel to see which foods your immune system reacts to, this test can help identify which foods to avoid in order to reduce the inflammatory and immune reactions your body is creating in response to your food. Eliminating these inflammatory foods, specific to you, can help treat and prevent your asthma and allergies long term.

Explore additional topics from Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center with Dr. Godby, ND, MA and his team at Natural Wellness.

As a naturopathic doctor for the last 20 years, I have witnessed the power of a preventative lifestyle and naturopathic medicine to transform the health and lives of thousands of patients.

Sacramento Naturopathic
2530 J Street, Suite 100
Sacramento, CA 95816
Phone: (916) 446-2591
sac-nd.com/dr-dennis-godby-nd-ma

Local Spotlight

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

