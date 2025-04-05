Subscribe
Saturday, April 5, 2025
73.4 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Trees and grass pollination during spring
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Pollen Count: More than just allergies

Staff
By Staff
SourcePress Release

Forensic Palynology used in crime fighting

Atchoo! Whoever coined the phrase Spring is in the air, surely must have been talking about pollen.

For many, the high pollen counts of spring deliver a brutal dose of incessant sneezing, running nose and watery eyes.

If you have a nasal allergy to pollen, you suffer from pollinosis. An allergic reaction specific to grass pollen is hay fever, although the word hay is a misnomer.

Pollen Allergies: Dairy Relief or Big Pharma?

Some researchers claim dairy products may offer hope in the allergy battle and that “probiotic bacteria in food and drinks reduce the body’s immune response to allergens.” 

This would be great news for allergy sufferers. If a viable alternative to allergy medicine can be found simply by eating or drinking common beverages, this would dent the profits of pharmaceutical companies and save consumers from stockpiling all those boxes of tissues.  

Pollen and Science

While allergies most often comes to mind when the the term pollen count is mentioned, did you know pollen plays a role in forensic science and can be an aid in crime fighting?

For examples, it has been discussed that pollen grains can be coated and attached to bullets so that when fired, the grains attach to the handler and are very difficult to wash off. 

There is also Forensic Palynology, which is the study of pollen and powdered minerals, their identification, and where and when they occur, to ascertain that a body or other object was in a certain place at a certain time. This can be a useful tool in helping to solve crimes.

So the next time you sneeze or look at your pollen coated car, remember that there may be simple alternatives to popping allergy pills for relief and that pollen may be used solve a mystery or catch a criminal.

Find the Pollen Count in Your Area
https://www.pollen.com/

Brighter Side

Trending

Natural Wellness

Balance in Diet: Temperament key to avoiding a leaky gut

Sacramento, Calif. - Is your gut "leaky"? Our recent article on hidden and delayed food allergies (IgG reactions) concluded that "leaky gut syndrome" (LGS) is suspected if a person has multiple food allergies.
Roseville News

Quick Guide to Roseville Golf Courses

Roseville, Calif.- The sun is shining and the spring-like weather has arrived. Looking to get a round or two of golf in with your friends? Roseville golf courses offer year-round fun
Local Business and Community

Quick Quack Car Wash (Blue Oaks)

Quick Quack Car Wash in West Roseville, Calif..
Roseville News

Roseville neighborhood cleanup events scheduled for April and May

Roseville, Calif. - Streamline your spring cleaning by participating in a complimentary spring clean-up organized by the City of Roseville and the Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (RCONA).
Auburn

World’s best cowboys & cowgirls hit the trail for Gold Country Pro Rodeo

Auburn, Calif. - For the 94th year, the world's best cowboys and girls are converging on the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn to compete and perform at the Gold Country Pro Rodeo, April 11 - 13, 2025.

Topics

Natural Wellness

Balance in Diet: Temperament key to avoiding a leaky gut

Sacramento, Calif. - Is your gut "leaky"? Our recent article on hidden and delayed food allergies (IgG reactions) concluded that "leaky gut syndrome" (LGS) is suspected if a person has multiple food allergies.
Roseville News

Quick Guide to Roseville Golf Courses

Roseville, Calif.- The sun is shining and the spring-like weather has arrived. Looking to get a round or two of golf in with your friends? Roseville golf courses offer year-round fun
Local Business and Community

Quick Quack Car Wash (Blue Oaks)

Quick Quack Car Wash in West Roseville, Calif..
Roseville News

Roseville neighborhood cleanup events scheduled for April and May

Roseville, Calif. - Streamline your spring cleaning by participating in a complimentary spring clean-up organized by the City of Roseville and the Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (RCONA).
Auburn

World’s best cowboys & cowgirls hit the trail for Gold Country Pro Rodeo

Auburn, Calif. - For the 94th year, the world's best cowboys and girls are converging on the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn to compete and perform at the Gold Country Pro Rodeo, April 11 - 13, 2025.
Concert Venues

Folsom Palladio Free Summer Concert Series

Folsom, Calif. - Adding to the summer's growing list of free concerts, Palladio at Broadstone in Folsom welcomes the first announcement for the 2025 Free Summer Concerts Series lineup.
Folsom

Exploring Folsom: Humbug-Willow Creek Trail a suburban treasure

Folsom, Calif. - Better late than never. The arrival of spring weather along with an adventure along the Humbug-Willow Creek Trail in Folsom offers a timely antidote for those averse to more dark clouds and cooler than average weather this time of year.
Roseville News

▲ Rate Increase: Roseville water, sewer, and trash

Roseville, Calif.- Environmental Utilities is proposing a rate adjustment for water, wastewater (sewer), and waste services (trash and recycling), effective July 1, 2025.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

NorCal Solar and Gutter Cleaning in Roseville: Keeping Your Home Safe and Efficient

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - NorCal Solar and Gutter Cleaning, founded in 2019 by Brian Rykhlyuk shortly after graduating from Roseville High School, has quickly become a trusted name in the community for gutter cleaning and solar panel maintenance services.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!