Saturday, June 28, 2025
City of Roseville awarding grant to local nonprofit GiGi's Playhouse
Roseville News
Less than 1 min.Read

Roseville is currently accepting applications for the Citizens’ Benefit Fund grant

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Roseville

Deadline and Eligibility information

Roseville, Calif. – The City of Roseville is currently accepting grant applications for the Citizens’ Benefit Fund grant, fiscal year 2025-2026. To be eligible, you must be a non-profit organization that currently serves the Roseville community.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Monday, February 3.

For more information on the application process and requirements, applicants are strongly advised to attend or watch the grant applicant workshop.

Workshop: Date, time, & location

Tuesday, January 14
5:30 p.m.
Roseville Council Chambers
311 Vernon Street

The workshop will be live video streamed on the City’s website and YouTube channel as well as broadcast on Channel 14, Consolidated Communications Channel 73 and ATT U-Verse. It will be available on-demand on our YouTube channel after the meeting.

How to apply

The application is available on ZoomGrants or by clicking the direct link City of Roseville FY25-26 CBF Grant.

The amount of available funding for this cycle is $284,710.

Note: Funding is significantly less than years past as American Rescue Plan Act funds are no longer available. The amount of available funding this cycle is similar to what the Grants Advisory Commission was recommending for Council award prior to COVID.

