Roseville Citizens Benefit Fund improving community for 30 years

Decades of grant funding from sale of the city-owned Roseville Hospital

Roseville, Calif.- The Citizens Benefit Fund was established in 1993 following the sale of the city-owned Roseville Hospital to Sutter Health for $14.8 million.

Proceeds from the sale of the 225-bed facility were placed in a trust. The interest earned each year is the total available for Citizens Benefit Fund grants. The first grants were awarded in 1994.

Roseville Community Hospital

The Roseville Community Hospital was built on 8.5 acres located along Sunrise Avenue between Oak Ridge Drive and Frances Drive and operated at that location for 45 years. Sutter’s Roseville Medical Center is now located on One Medical Plaza and opened in 1997.

Grants by Category

The Roseville Grants Advisory Commission is an advisory board to the Roseville City Council and was established to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Roseville by acting as a forum for public participation in the review of grant applications. The commission’s decision is presented to Roseville’s City Council for final action.

The commission is comprised of seven members and cannot serve more than two consecutive terms. The City Council may appoint a person who is between 13 and 18 years old to serve as an ex-officio, non-voting member.