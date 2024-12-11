Subscribe
Saturday, June 28, 2025
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Roseville Citizens Benefit Fund improving community for 30 years

Staff
By Staff
City of Roseville

Decades of grant funding from sale of the city-owned Roseville Hospital

Roseville, Calif.- The Citizens Benefit Fund was established in 1993 following the sale of the city-owned Roseville Hospital to Sutter Health for $14.8 million.

Proceeds from the sale of the 225-bed facility were placed in a trust. The interest earned each year is the total available for Citizens Benefit Fund grants. The first grants were awarded in 1994.

