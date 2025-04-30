Big Day of Giving: Homegrown history and impact since 2013

$104 million raised for nonprofits since 2013 inception

Sacramento, Calif. – Big Day of Giving is often mistaken as a national campaign, but it is entirely local. Some may think Big Day of Giving happens in other areas, but the program remains unique to the greater Capital City region.

In fact, the Sacramento Region Community Foundation provides the vision, leadership, and engine behind its flagship program that has generated more than $104 million for hundreds of area nonprofits since its inception in 2013. Operating as the center of philanthropy in the greater Capital City region, the Sacramento Region Community Foundation’s team of 19 literally transforms its conference room into a “command center” – that is currently underway – to power the event each year.

“Nonprofits are out there every day making a difference, whether it is helping families put food on the table, creating access to the arts, or supporting mental health,” said Kerry Wood, CEO of the Sacramento Region Community Foundation. “They are doing the hard work of building a stronger community, and they need support to keep going. That’s why we run Big Day of Giving. The program is about coming together as a region to back the organizations that care for this place we all call home.”

Key data points: History & Impact

The Foundation launched Big Day of Giving in 2013 to spark a culture of philanthropy in El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento, and Yolo counties after research revealed a gap: although 91% of households said giving locally was important, only 63% gave to local causes.

Participation has grown from 78 arts nonprofits in 2013 to more than 850 organizations in 2025. In 2024 alone, the effort raised $13.2 million – most in gifts of $50 or less, showing the power of community giving at every level. Since its launch, Big Day of Giving has raised $104 million from more than 60,000 donors for local nonprofits.

Big Day of Giving is fulfilling its goal of growing giving to local nonprofits: Each year, around one-quarter of donors report supporting a nonprofit for the first time through the event. When donors give again in future years, data shows they're likely to increase their gifts and give to more nonprofits.

Big Day of Giving is building a stronger nonprofit sector. Staff and volunteers at participating nonprofits receive training in key skills from the Sacramento Region Community Foundation and enjoy opportunities to collaborate at Big Day of Giving-related events. Three-quarters of participants say they feel more connected to peers in the sector thanks to the effort.

Big Day of Giving is just one part of the Foundation's year-round commitment to growing philanthropy in the region. The Foundation also helps local people and businesses give back by offering charitable funds like Donor Advised Funds, and advancing initiatives focused on health equity and lasting community change.

Since its founding in 1983 by local leaders, the Sacramento Region Community Foundation has awarded more than $275 million to nonprofits, largely on behalf of local families, individuals, and businesses.

Success story

As just one example of the impact of Big Day of Giving for a local nonprofit, Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center started participating in Big Day of Giving, raising $10,800. Now, Big Day of Giving is its biggest individual fundraiser of the year, raising roughly $100,000 annually, and requiring much less work for its team than other fundraisers.

“Big Day of Giving has been a game changer for Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center,” said Julie Rhoten, Executive Director, Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center and a Big Day of Giving nonprofit participant. “The Sacramento Region Community Foundation provides robust training opportunities annually, and our team learns something new every year that improves our efforts on Big Day of Giving and beyond. Big Day of Giving is really about capacity building for the nonprofit sector.”

To find out how to become part of the movement to strengthen our community, one gift at a time, please visit www.bigdayofgiving.org. For more information about the Sacramento Region Community Foundation that is at the center of philanthropy in the greater Capital City region, please visit www.sacregcf.org.

About Sacramento Region Community Foundation

Since 1983, the Sacramento Region Community Foundation has awarded over $275 million in grants and scholarships on behalf of local people, families, and businesses – and through its flagship program to grow charitable giving in the capital area, Big Day of Giving. The center of philanthropy in the capital area, the Foundation’s mission is to lead, serve, and inspire enduring philanthropy for a just and vibrant Sacramento region. Learn more at www.sacregcf.org.

