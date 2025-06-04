Subscribe
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Rosamaria Marrujo
Roseville News
CAHIP celebrates Roseville resident’s year of leadership, service, and advocacy

Staff
By Staff

Rosamaria Marrujo’s vision has created more professional opportunities

Roseville, Calif. – California Agents & Health Insurance Professionals (CAHIP) are expressing appreciation to Rosamaria Marrujo for her impactful term as State President.

Over the past year, Marrujo has led CAHIP with exceptional dedication, vision, and advocacy, guiding the organization through a pivotal era of change in the healthcare and insurance industries, said Dawn McFarland, who is taking over as president on July 1.

Marrujo’s leadership

Under Marrujo’s leadership, CAHIP expanded its legislative footprint statewide, strengthened member engagement, and advanced key initiatives that support health insurance professionals and the clients they serve. Marrujo brought passion and integrity to her role, always championing the needs of both consumers and agents in California’s ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

“It has been an honor to serve as President of CAHIP,” Marrujo said. “This organization represents the best of what our industry can offer-expertise, compassion, and a deep commitment to accessible and affordable healthcare. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and I look forward to continuing to support CAHIP’s mission in new ways in my role as Past President.”

During her tenure, Marrujo helped advance CAHIP’s policy priorities, expanded member outreach efforts, and championed professional development across regional chapters. She also prioritized collaboration-encouraging agents and brokers across the state to lean into their shared mission and lift one another up through education, leadership, and service.

As she prepares to pass the torch to McFarland, Marrujo remains focused on finishing strong-supporting legislative efforts, empowering the next generation of leaders, and leaving CAHIP as an even stronger professional association.

Career of dedication

Marrujo, Founder and CEO of Trusted American Insurance Agency (TAIA), has nearly 20 years of Medicare expertise; she has dedicated her career to advocacy, mentorship, and innovation in health insurance. A respected speaker on Social Security, Medicare, and patient advocacy, she provides insights that shape the industry. Through initiatives like Scroll.care, she continues to enhance healthcare access while reinforcing the vital role of insurance advisors.

Marrujo’s leadership is defined by her vision for a stronger, more connected industry-one where professionals are empowered, consumers are protected, and healthcare remains accessible to all, McFarland said.

“We thank Rosamaria for her continued leadership, her unwavering dedication, and the example she sets for members across the state,” McFarland said.

For more information on CAHIP and its leadership transition, visit www.cahip.com.

Support local sports!

Local Business and Community

Sushi House in Roseville

Sushi House in Roseville
Local Business and Community

The Easton Apartments in Rocklin

The Easton offers stylish apartments in Rocklin, CA, with open layouts and designer finishes, near parks, retail, and historic downtown Rocklin. Book a tour today!
Local Business and Community

Smallcakes A Cupcakery in Roseville

Smallcakes A Cupcakery in Roseville
Natural Wellness

What your poop says about your health

Sacramento, Calif.- Let's talk about poop. Everyone's favorite topic of conversation. When you think about it, poop is like your fortune (which makes you the fortune cookie).
Local Business and Community

Body Heat Hot Pilates and Yoga in Rocklin

Bump up your fitness regimen with our signature classes of Hot Pilates, Yoga, Bootcamp, Cycling, and Barre in Rocklin, CA. Get fit today!

