Roseville to host Child and Family Resource Fair at Maidu

Child Abuse Prevention Month activities will support and educate Placer families throughout April

Roseville, Calif. – The Board of Supervisors approved a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Placer County, kicking off a month-long series of activities and events that will culminate with the county’s annual Child and Family Resource Fair on April 23 in Roseville – with food and drinks, free raffles, resources and more.

National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. In Placer, anyone can call the county’s child welfare team toll-free at 866-293-1940 to make a report if you suspect a child is being abused or neglected.

Event Details

When: 1:00 -6:00 PM

Where: Maidu Community Center

Cost: Free resources & fun for families!

Activities and Offerings:

Free Educational Workshops: Participate in sessions designed to provide valuable parenting tips and health information. Topics include internet safety, healthy lifestyle habits, and effective parenting strategies.

Children’s Activities: Engage your children in fun and educational activities that are both entertaining and informative.

Health and Wellness Screenings: Access free health services including dental screenings for children, ensuring their ongoing health and well-being.

Resource Booths: Explore booths hosted by local organizations offering information on services such as childcare, educational programs, and community support initiatives.

Giveaways and Prizes: Enjoy a range of free giveaways and stand a chance to win exciting prizes at various points throughout the event.

Why Attend? This fair is an excellent opportunity for families to gain direct access to a variety of supportive services and resources, all in one place. It’s also a great way for community members to learn more about the services available to them and how to access these services effectively.

Who should attend?

Parents, caregivers, and children

Families looking for community resources

Individuals seeking health and wellness information

Community members interested in learning more about family support services

Events in April

The activities throughout Child Abuse Prevention Month are designed to help residents better recognize abuse and neglect; support victims; and strengthen families.

Child Abuse Prevention Council

These events are organized by the county’s Child Abuse Prevention Council, a collaborative group of organizations including child welfare, justice, law enforcement, schools and early childhood advocates, nonprofit and other representatives invested in the well-being of Placer’s youth – from KidsFirst to Placer’s Multi-Disciplinary Interview Center (MDIC). Learn more about the CAPC and get involved.

“Placer County serves as a leader on collaboration and innovation on how to support our most vulnerable residents – our children,” said MDIC Coordinator Jessica Waterford.

“Child Abuse Prevention Month is an opportunity to highlight our county-wide partnerships, educate our community on the resources available and work with residents to learn the signs and take action.” Jessica Waterford

“Child Abuse Prevention Month gives us an opportunity to educate the community on prevention activities and signs and symptoms of possible abuse, but more importantly, ways the community can build caring connections and positive experiences so every child in Placer County has a safe place to live and grow,” said Children’s System of Care director Twylla Abrahamson.

