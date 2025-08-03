Subscribe
Thursday, August 7, 2025
75.3 F
Roseville
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Circus Vargas in Roseville at Westfield Galleria returns this month

Staff
By Staff

“The Big One is Back in Roseville

Roseville, Calif.- The circus is coming to town once again!.  The Circus Vargas spectacular returns to Roseville at the Westfield Galleria for two weeks from August 29 – September 21, 2025.

Circus Vargas, America’s favorite traveling Big Top circus continues to thrill and enchant children of all ages with their new and amazing 2025 edition, “The Big One is Back!”

Nonstop action and adventure

Join the circus, where the magic begins and the nail-biting, heart-pounding, death-defying action takes place.

Run away with the circus, for two unforgettable hours of nonstop action and adventure! A magnificent, mega-hit production guaranteed to thrill and enchant children of all ages only at Circus Vargas, where memories are made and cherished for a lifetime!

Ticket Pricing & Seating

VIP experience: $75-$85
Ringside Reserved: $60-$70
Arena Front : $45-$55
Arena Side : $35-45$
Back Arena: $25-$35

*Age Requirements:

*Children prices apply to those 2-10 years old. Under 2 is free (child must sit on adult’s lap).
11 and over must buy an adult ticket.
60 and over can purchase senior tickets.

Disabilities Accommodations

*We are able to accommodate those with disabilities in any seating area.

Circus Vargas Westfield Galleria

Aug 29 – Sept 21, 2025
1151 Galleria Blvd.
Roseville, Calif.

Times and Schedule Vary 
Visit www.circusvargas.com for more information on tickets and showtimes.

Map & Directions

Local Business and Community

Roseville Historical Society at the Carnegie Museum

Located on Lincoln Street in Old Town Roseville, the Roseville Historical Society's mission is to preserve and promote the history of Roseville with a focus on local railroad and early pioneer histories.
Roseville News

Roseville celebrates Annual National Night Out

Roseville, Calif. - Neighborhoods throughout the City of Roseville joined forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the annual National Night Out (NNO).
Roseville News

Explore EVs at Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights before tax incentives expire

Sacramento, Calif. - The clock is ticking on federal EV tax credits worth up to $7,500. With just weeks left before the program ends Sept. 30, 2025, SMUD is offering our community one more chance to test drive electric vehicles
Natural Wellness

Health Equity Is Justice: Why One Doctor Is Walking Across America

Sacramento, Calif.- What is more fundamental in a nation that is, on paper, committed to "justice for all," than the opportunity to be healthy? Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, "Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in healthcare is the most shocking and inhumane.
Folsom

Shape Folsom: Volunteer for Community Service Day

Folsom, Calif. - The 12th annual Folsom Community Service Day takes place Saturday, September 20, and more than 1,500 volunteers are needed to complete projects throughout the city!

