Subscribe
Friday, August 29, 2025
96.5 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Circus Vargas in Roseville at Westfield Galleria kicks off 3-week run

Staff
By Staff

“The Big One is Back in Roseville

Roseville, Calif.- The circus is coming to town once again!.  The Circus Vargas spectacular returns to Roseville at the Westfield Galleria for two weeks from August 29 – September 21, 2025.

Circus Vargas, America’s favorite traveling Big Top circus continues to thrill and enchant children of all ages with their new and amazing 2025 edition, “The Big One is Back!”

Nonstop action and adventure

Join the circus, where the magic begins and the nail-biting, heart-pounding, death-defying action takes place.

Run away with the circus, for two unforgettable hours of nonstop action and adventure! A magnificent, mega-hit production guaranteed to thrill and enchant children of all ages only at Circus Vargas, where memories are made and cherished for a lifetime!

Ticket Pricing & Seating

VIP experience: $75-$85
Ringside Reserved: $60-$70
Arena Front : $45-$55
Arena Side : $35-45$
Back Arena: $25-$35

*Age Requirements:

*Children prices apply to those 2-10 years old. Under 2 is free (child must sit on adult’s lap).
11 and over must buy an adult ticket.
60 and over can purchase senior tickets.

Disabilities Accommodations

*We are able to accommodate those with disabilities in any seating area.

Circus Vargas Westfield Galleria

Aug 29 – Sept 21, 2025
1151 Galleria Blvd.
Roseville, Calif.

Times and Schedule Vary 
Visit www.circusvargas.com for more information on tickets and showtimes.

Map & Directions

Upcoming Events

💀⚡🌹 9.13.25

Destination Windsor!

From Rocklin to the World »»

Mendocino 2025

Trending

Roseville News

Roseville PD: How knowing your neighbors helps prevent crime

Roseville, Calif. - In today's busy, often disconnected world, one of the most effective ways to prevent crime doesn't require high-tech gadgets or costly security systems-it's simply getting to know your neighbors.
Roseville News

Mayor Krista Bernasconi delivers Roseville State of the City Address 2025

Roseville, Calif. - On August 27, 2025, Roseville Mayor Krista Bernasconi delivered Roseville's annual State of the City Address at Denios Famers Market and Swap Meet. Watch or read below.
Natural Wellness

Memory Matters: Take Charge of Your Brain Health

Sacramento, Calif.- According to a 60 Minutes (CBS) story, 2 out of every 5 U.S. seniors who reach the age of 85 will develop Alzheimer’s disease. The program left me with the impression that developing Alzheimer’s and dementia is merely random. But is that true
Roseville News

Purpose-driven life may protect the brain from dementia

Sacramento, Calif. - Research into Blue Zones - regions of the world where people tend to live longer - shows that having a sense of purpose in life may help people live longer.
Local Business and Community

Hyatt Place Sacramento Roseville

Book your stay at Hyatt Place Sacramento / Roseville. Enjoy easy access to attractions like Thunder Valley Casino when you stay at our hotel in Roseville, CA.

Topics

Roseville News

Roseville PD: How knowing your neighbors helps prevent crime

Roseville, Calif. - In today's busy, often disconnected world, one of the most effective ways to prevent crime doesn't require high-tech gadgets or costly security systems-it's simply getting to know your neighbors.
Roseville News

Mayor Krista Bernasconi delivers Roseville State of the City Address 2025

Roseville, Calif. - On August 27, 2025, Roseville Mayor Krista Bernasconi delivered Roseville's annual State of the City Address at Denios Famers Market and Swap Meet. Watch or read below.
Natural Wellness

Memory Matters: Take Charge of Your Brain Health

Sacramento, Calif.- According to a 60 Minutes (CBS) story, 2 out of every 5 U.S. seniors who reach the age of 85 will develop Alzheimer’s disease. The program left me with the impression that developing Alzheimer’s and dementia is merely random. But is that true
Roseville News

Purpose-driven life may protect the brain from dementia

Sacramento, Calif. - Research into Blue Zones - regions of the world where people tend to live longer - shows that having a sense of purpose in life may help people live longer.
Local Business and Community

Hyatt Place Sacramento Roseville

Book your stay at Hyatt Place Sacramento / Roseville. Enjoy easy access to attractions like Thunder Valley Casino when you stay at our hotel in Roseville, CA.
Local Business and Community

Summerfield of Roseville Memory Care

Everything You Love and Need in Memory Care and Assisted Living in Roseville, CA. Summerfield of Roseville is an elegantly furnished assisted living community with 56 memory care units.
Local Business and Community

Jimmy John’s on Douglas Blvd in Roseville

With gourmet sub sandwiches made from ingredients that are always Freaky Fresh®, Jimmy John’s is the ultimate local sandwich shop for you. Order online today for delivery or pick up in-store from your local Jimmy John’s at 1927 Douglas Blvd in Roseville, CA.
Car Reviews

Unappreciated Hyundai Sonata deserves better fate

Roseville, Calif. - The increased popularity of small SUVs and some stiff competition from two longtime rivals have combined to drastically minimize sales of the Hyundai Sonata over the past decade.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!