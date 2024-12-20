Dry Creek housing development slated to add 446 homes, 13-acre park, and access to local trails

The Ranch subdivision moves forward in west Placer

Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors took action Tuesday to approve the environmental impact report, legislative actions and entitlement package necessary for construction of The Ranch, a 221.7-acre housing development in the Dry Creek area of west Placer. (Roseville, 95747)

Proposed by WP Vineyard LLC, the project is located just south of Vineyard Road and east of Cook Riolo Road. It will consist of 446 single-family lots within a gated community, with lots ranging from 6,014-square feet to 25,000-square feet. Additional features include a 13.03-acre park, 64.45 acres of open space, access to approximately 11.4 miles of existing public trails, landscaping and utility installations.

The open space includes the Dry Creek corridor to the south, which will be dedicated to the Placer Conservation Authority. Full details of the development’s contribution are still being finalized.

Gated community

Access to The Ranch community will be provided through two entrances off Vineyard Road. The east entrance will feature a landscaped roundabout at the intersection of Vineyard Road and the project entry, connecting to a network of private internal roadways. The west entrance will also include a landscaped roundabout on Vineyard Road, controlling vehicular access on the west side of the project site. This entrance will extend south, providing access to a new pick-up and drop-off location for students at Creekview Ranch School, as well as a gated entrance to the proposed subdivision.

The project includes 45 accessory dwelling units, each 750 square feet, designed to meet affordable housing requirements for moderate- and low-income residents. Additionally, the applicant will enter into an affordable housing agreement with the county to fulfill additional requirements for very low-income residents.

Split votes

The Board of Supervisors approved the project through a series of individual votes on the EIR, three legislative actions and three land use entitlements. The votes were split, with District 1 Supervisor Bonnie Gore voting “no” on all action items, and District 4 Supervisor and Board Chair Suzanne Jones voting “no” on five of the seven actions.

The county’s staff report with a full description of the actions taken Tuesday can be viewed here. (67 MB download)

With Tuesday’s approval, WP Vineyard LLC is expected to finalize all land use agreements and could break ground within 12 to 18 months.

