Subscribe
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
99.6 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Roseville News
2 min.Read

Dry Creek housing development slated to add 446 homes, 13-acre park, and access to local trails

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

The Ranch subdivision moves forward in west Placer

Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors took action Tuesday to approve the environmental impact report, legislative actions and entitlement package necessary for construction of The Ranch, a 221.7-acre housing development in the Dry Creek area of west Placer. (Roseville, 95747)

Proposed by WP Vineyard LLC, the project is located just south of Vineyard Road and east of Cook Riolo Road. It will consist of 446 single-family lots within a gated community, with lots ranging from 6,014-square feet to 25,000-square feet. Additional features include a 13.03-acre park, 64.45 acres of open space, access to approximately 11.4 miles of existing public trails, landscaping and utility installations.

The open space includes the Dry Creek corridor to the south, which will be dedicated to the Placer Conservation Authority. Full details of the development’s contribution are still being finalized.

Gated community

Access to The Ranch community will be provided through two entrances off Vineyard Road. The east entrance will feature a landscaped roundabout at the intersection of Vineyard Road and the project entry, connecting to a network of private internal roadways. The west entrance will also include a landscaped roundabout on Vineyard Road, controlling vehicular access on the west side of the project site. This entrance will extend south, providing access to a new pick-up and drop-off location for students at Creekview Ranch School, as well as a gated entrance to the proposed subdivision.

The project includes 45 accessory dwelling units, each 750 square feet, designed to meet affordable housing requirements for moderate- and low-income residents. Additionally, the applicant will enter into an affordable housing agreement with the county to fulfill additional requirements for very low-income residents.

Split votes

The Board of Supervisors approved the project through a series of individual votes on the EIR, three legislative actions and three land use entitlements. The votes were split, with District 1 Supervisor Bonnie Gore voting “no” on all action items, and District 4 Supervisor and Board Chair Suzanne Jones voting “no” on five of the seven actions.

The county’s staff report with a full description of the actions taken Tuesday can be viewed here. (67 MB download)

With Tuesday’s approval, WP Vineyard LLC is expected to finalize all land use agreements and could break ground within 12 to 18 months.

Mendocino 2025

Fleming's Roseville

New Summer Menu!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Mendocino - North-Coast

Pooches are in Paradise in Mendocino County

Mendocino, Calif.- Mendocino County is famous for being one of the best places on earth to take a vacation with a furry friend. Not only is the weather at the coast delightfully temperate in summer, but there are hundreds
California News Updates

July 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Summer has arrived and California's major reservoirs are sitting above average heading into July. Below is a quick look at where each major reservoir stands
Local Business and Community

Smashburger in Roseville

Get deliciously crafted burgers, milkshakes, & more. Available for delivery, dine-in, and carryout.
Local Business and Community

Forgen in Rocklin

Forgen, Ecosystem Restoration Contractors office in Rocklin. We’re leading the way in geotechnical and specialty civil construction across North America. Experts in slurry wall construction.
Local Business and Community

Porottas South Indian Cuisine in Roseville

Family owned restaurant chain with a goal to provide authentic and delicious south Indian food at an affordable price

Topics

Mendocino - North-Coast

Pooches are in Paradise in Mendocino County

Mendocino, Calif.- Mendocino County is famous for being one of the best places on earth to take a vacation with a furry friend. Not only is the weather at the coast delightfully temperate in summer, but there are hundreds
California News Updates

July 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Summer has arrived and California's major reservoirs are sitting above average heading into July. Below is a quick look at where each major reservoir stands
Local Business and Community

Smashburger in Roseville

Get deliciously crafted burgers, milkshakes, & more. Available for delivery, dine-in, and carryout.
Local Business and Community

Forgen in Rocklin

Forgen, Ecosystem Restoration Contractors office in Rocklin. We’re leading the way in geotechnical and specialty civil construction across North America. Experts in slurry wall construction.
Local Business and Community

Porottas South Indian Cuisine in Roseville

Family owned restaurant chain with a goal to provide authentic and delicious south Indian food at an affordable price
Car Reviews

New Subaru WRX includes a sporty version

Roseville, Calif.- Nicknamed the "pocket rocket" when first introduced in 1992, the Subaru WRX has not lived up to that reputation over the years, although it's still regarded as a spirited small sedan.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Where the ocean meets intention: Inside Mendocino’s Stanford Inn

Mendocino, Calif. - Tucked along the scenic and rugged Northern California coast, the Stanford Inn by the Sea in Mendocino is more than just an inn-it’s a soulful retreat where nature, nourishment, and tranquility converge. A quiet and remarkable place designed of travelers of intention.
Disabilities

Instant voice from thought: AI and brain implants enable real-time speech

Sacramento, Calif. - Researchers at the University of California, Davis, have developed an investigational brain-computer interface that holds promise for restoring the ability to hold real-time conversations to people who have lost the ability to speak due to neurological conditions.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!