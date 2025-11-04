Subscribe
Tuesday, November 4, 2025
2 min.Read

When a Shutdown Becomes a Season: What November Looks Like for Local Families

Staff
By Staff
SourceFeeding the Foothills

55,159 people rely on CalFresh to help put food on the table

Roseville, Calif.- With the federal shutdown stretching past November 1, and Calfresh benefits not being distributed to recipients, daily fear and hunger now plague tens of thousands of our neighbors in El Dorado, Nevada and Placer counties. Feeding the Foothills (FTF) is preparing for a surge in need, but how do our neighbors prepare for empty cupboards?

In our three-county service region, 55,159 people rely on CalFresh to help put food on the table. Without November benefits, that’s the equivalent of three sold-out Kings games of families, seniors, and children suddenly left without the food they depend on. Picture Sac State’s Hornet Stadium filled nearly three times over; that’s how many of our neighbors are directly affected by this lapse. Each figure represents real lives now turning to FTF and our hunger relief partners for help.

Due to this, our PantryToGo distributions and hunger relief partner pantries are preparing for sustained higher turnout in November. Families who usually stretch CalFresh all month are arriving earlier. First-time visitors are asking for kid-friendly staples, fresh produce, and proteins.

To meet this moment, we are:

  • Increasing our communications to families in need and potential donors
  • Coordinating with partner sites to reduce service gaps and cover more neighborhoods
  • Updating our online calendar so families can quickly find times and locations

With the holiday giving season also arriving, there is real hope in how our region shows up. ABC10’s Stand Against Hunger campaign returns for the 2025 holiday season, giving viewers an easy way to keep support local by donating at ABC10.com/StandAgainstHunger. In recent years, this effort raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for seven local food banks across the Greater Sacramento region, including FTF, fueling millions of meals during the holidays.

How you can steady the line this month

  • Give funds today: Early gifts help us lock in proteins, produce, and pantry staples before supply tightens and prices rise.
  • Share accurate information: Point neighbors to our PantryToGo schedule and to official CalFresh and WIC updates from California Department of Social Services and California Association of Food Banks. Clear information helps families plan meals and budgets.
  • Host a neighborhood drive or online fundraiser: If you have a device and 5 minutes, you can easily create your own fundraiser for team-building and family-bonding opportunities during the warm, fuzzy season.

Every shutdown headline isn’t just about data and dollars, they’re stories about dinner tables in our neighborhoods. It might be a federal custodian waiting on back pay, a single parent stretching groceries to Friday, or a senior caring for grandkids. Your generosity keeps wholesome food on local tables, now and through the holidays.

Please donate, share resources, start a holiday drive at FeedingTheFoothills.org, or give through ABC10’s Stand Against Hunger to keep your dollars local. If you need food, visit our website for PantryToGo times and partner locations. We will continue sharing updates and standing with you every step of the way.

Auburn

By the Numbers: Placer County’s Voter Registration November 2025

Roseville, Calif. - Placer County, long a bastion of conservatism in California continues to change. In the process of moving to a more diverse region. In that time, Placer County has grown into a safer, better educated, and far more prosperous county than decades prior.
Natural Wellness

Think You Have Too Much Stomach Acid? It Might Be the Opposite

Sacramento, Calif.- The word hypochlorhydria does not even appear in most standard conventional medical dictionaries. However, if you or a loved one experiences frequent
Local Business and Community

Jersey Mike’s Subs in Roseville on Thrive Drive

Find your favorite sub at Jersey Mike's sandwich shop in Roseville, California. Quality meats and cheeses on freshly baked bread. Visit us or order online today!
Local Business and Community

Vintage Square at Westpark in Roseville

Check for available units at Vintage Square at Westpark | Affordable Senior Apartments 55+ in Roseville, CA. View floor plans, photos, and community amenities. Make Vintage Square at Westpark | Affordable Senior Apartments 55+ your new home.
Local Business and Community

IHOP in Rocklin

Visit your local IHOP® at 6751 Stanford Ranch Rd in Rocklin. Enjoy delicious pancakes, crepes, and burgers today. Opens at 6:00 AM daily.

Topics

Folsom

Folsom Takes Steps to Balance Budget While Maintaining Fire and Emergency Services

Folsom, Calif. - The Folsom Fire Department is implementing a plan to realign staffing and equipment to reduce overtime costs and ensure fiscal sustainability.
Car Reviews

Grand Highlander and its predecessor have much in common

If you've loved the Highlander, there's little doubt you will consider the new Highlander (it debuted in 2024) pretty grand. At its core, the Grand Highlander is basically a larger version of the popular SUV that's been around for more than two decades.
California News Updates

November 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Autumn is here and has brought along welcome precipitation to begin the season as most major reservoirs in California are sitting above average heading into the critical rainy season

Local Spotlight

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

