When a Shutdown Becomes a Season: What November Looks Like for Local Families

55,159 people rely on CalFresh to help put food on the table

Roseville, Calif.- With the federal shutdown stretching past November 1, and Calfresh benefits not being distributed to recipients, daily fear and hunger now plague tens of thousands of our neighbors in El Dorado, Nevada and Placer counties. Feeding the Foothills (FTF) is preparing for a surge in need, but how do our neighbors prepare for empty cupboards?

In our three-county service region, 55,159 people rely on CalFresh to help put food on the table. Without November benefits, that’s the equivalent of three sold-out Kings games of families, seniors, and children suddenly left without the food they depend on. Picture Sac State’s Hornet Stadium filled nearly three times over; that’s how many of our neighbors are directly affected by this lapse. Each figure represents real lives now turning to FTF and our hunger relief partners for help.

Due to this, our PantryToGo distributions and hunger relief partner pantries are preparing for sustained higher turnout in November. Families who usually stretch CalFresh all month are arriving earlier. First-time visitors are asking for kid-friendly staples, fresh produce, and proteins.

To meet this moment, we are:

Increasing our communications to families in need and potential donors

our communications to families in need and potential donors Coordinating with partner sites to reduce service gaps and cover more neighborhoods

with partner sites to reduce service gaps and cover more neighborhoods Updating our online calendar so families can quickly find times and locations

With the holiday giving season also arriving, there is real hope in how our region shows up. ABC10’s Stand Against Hunger campaign returns for the 2025 holiday season, giving viewers an easy way to keep support local by donating at ABC10.com/StandAgainstHunger. In recent years, this effort raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for seven local food banks across the Greater Sacramento region, including FTF, fueling millions of meals during the holidays.

How you can steady the line this month

Give funds today : Early gifts help us lock in proteins, produce, and pantry staples before supply tightens and prices rise.

: Early gifts help us lock in proteins, produce, and pantry staples before supply tightens and prices rise. Share accurate information : Point neighbors to our PantryToGo schedule and to official CalFresh and WIC updates from California Department of Social Services and California Association of Food Banks. Clear information helps families plan meals and budgets.

: Point neighbors to our PantryToGo schedule and to official CalFresh and WIC updates from California Department of Social Services and California Association of Food Banks. Clear information helps families plan meals and budgets. Host a neighborhood drive or online fundraiser: If you have a device and 5 minutes, you can easily create your own fundraiser for team-building and family-bonding opportunities during the warm, fuzzy season.

Every shutdown headline isn’t just about data and dollars, they’re stories about dinner tables in our neighborhoods. It might be a federal custodian waiting on back pay, a single parent stretching groceries to Friday, or a senior caring for grandkids. Your generosity keeps wholesome food on local tables, now and through the holidays.

Please donate, share resources, start a holiday drive at FeedingTheFoothills.org, or give through ABC10’s Stand Against Hunger to keep your dollars local. If you need food, visit our website for PantryToGo times and partner locations. We will continue sharing updates and standing with you every step of the way.

related