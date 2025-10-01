Feeding the Foothills Reflects on Hunger Action Month, Community Generosity, and a Milestone Anniversary

Fighting Hunger, Building Hope – One Month, One Gift, One Legacy

Roseville, Calif. – September was Hunger Action Month, a time to shine an extra spotlight on hunger and inspire our community to act. One unforgettable moment came when we welcomed more than 50 employees from Caliber Collision to our distribution center. Together, they presented FTF with an extraordinary $80,000 gift. Their support means more food on our shelves, more meals on tables, and more hope for families across El Dorado, Nevada, and Placer counties. Just as inspiring as their donation was their presence-they gathered with us to learn, connect, and commit to being part of the solution.

We’ve also had the privilege of reaching a remarkable milestone: Executive Director Dave Martinez’s 40th anniversary with Feeding the Foothills. For four decades, Dave has turned compassion into action, guiding this organization through challenges and triumphs while keeping our mission and our neighbors in focus. Because of his vision, families have found comfort knowing where their next meal would come from. His leadership is a legacy of service that continues to lift our community.

As we look back on Hunger Action Month, we are filled with gratitude. From partners like Caliber Collision to the steady hand of Dave Martinez, we are reminded that the fight against hunger is one we win together.

But our work didn’t end in September. As we head into the holiday season, the need for food assistance grows-and so does the opportunity to make an impact. Every gift, every volunteer hour, and every voice raised keeps hope alive for our neighbors.

To learn more about Feeding the Foothills, get involved, or make a contribution, visit www.feedingthefoothills.org. Together, we can ensure that no one in our community goes hungry.

