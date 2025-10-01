Subscribe
Friday, October 3, 2025
63 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Feeding the Foothills Reflects on Hunger Action Month, Community Generosity, and a Milestone Anniversary

Staff
By Staff
SourceLisa Heinrich, Director of Development, Feeding the Foothills

Fighting Hunger, Building Hope – One Month, One Gift, One Legacy

Roseville, Calif. – September was Hunger Action Month, a time to shine an extra spotlight on hunger and inspire our community to act. One unforgettable moment came when we welcomed more than 50 employees from Caliber Collision to our distribution center. Together, they presented FTF with an extraordinary $80,000 gift. Their support means more food on our shelves, more meals on tables, and more hope for families across El Dorado, Nevada, and Placer counties. Just as inspiring as their donation was their presence-they gathered with us to learn, connect, and commit to being part of the solution.

We’ve also had the privilege of reaching a remarkable milestone: Executive Director Dave Martinez’s 40th anniversary with Feeding the Foothills. For four decades, Dave has turned compassion into action, guiding this organization through challenges and triumphs while keeping our mission and our neighbors in focus. Because of his vision, families have found comfort knowing where their next meal would come from. His leadership is a legacy of service that continues to lift our community.

As we look back on Hunger Action Month, we are filled with gratitude. From partners like Caliber Collision to the steady hand of Dave Martinez, we are reminded that the fight against hunger is one we win together.
But our work didn’t end in September. As we head into the holiday season, the need for food assistance grows-and so does the opportunity to make an impact. Every gift, every volunteer hour, and every voice raised keeps hope alive for our neighbors.

To learn more about Feeding the Foothills, get involved, or make a contribution, visit www.feedingthefoothills.org. Together, we can ensure that no one in our community goes hungry.

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Mendocino Coast Lodge

Supporting community!

Destination Windsor!

Trending

California News Updates

October 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Autumn has arrived and brought along welcome precipitation to begin the season as most major reservoirs in California are sitting above average heading into the critical rainy season.
Roseville News

Decades of Dedication: Karen and Colin Grahl Named Outstanding Changemakers

Roseville, Calif. - Placer SPCA is proud to announce that longtime supporters and community leaders, Colin Grahl and Karen Hauber Grahl, were recognized as 2025 Outstanding Changemakers at this year's National Philanthropy Day celebration.
Roseville News

Kiwanis Club of Roseville invites community members to join

Roseville, Calif.- There are children in our community who need your skills and caring and we have the perfect place for that to happen: The Kiwanis Club of Roseville!
Folsom

Spirit Halloween in Folsom

Spirit Halloween in Folsom Shop Spirit Halloween for an...
Rocklin News

Spirit Halloween locations in Roseville and Rocklin for 2025

Roseville, Calif. - Autumn is here and that means Halloween isn't far behind. Spirit Halloween superstores are open in Roseville and Rocklin with a total a 2 locations.

Topics

California News Updates

October 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Autumn has arrived and brought along welcome precipitation to begin the season as most major reservoirs in California are sitting above average heading into the critical rainy season.
Roseville News

Decades of Dedication: Karen and Colin Grahl Named Outstanding Changemakers

Roseville, Calif. - Placer SPCA is proud to announce that longtime supporters and community leaders, Colin Grahl and Karen Hauber Grahl, were recognized as 2025 Outstanding Changemakers at this year's National Philanthropy Day celebration.
Roseville News

Kiwanis Club of Roseville invites community members to join

Roseville, Calif.- There are children in our community who need your skills and caring and we have the perfect place for that to happen: The Kiwanis Club of Roseville!
Folsom

Spirit Halloween in Folsom

Spirit Halloween in Folsom Shop Spirit Halloween for an...
Rocklin News

Spirit Halloween locations in Roseville and Rocklin for 2025

Roseville, Calif. - Autumn is here and that means Halloween isn't far behind. Spirit Halloween superstores are open in Roseville and Rocklin with a total a 2 locations.
Local Business and Community

Icing on the Cupcake in Rocklin

The Icing on the Cupcake team has taken their cumulative 50 years of baking experience and turned it into an edible work of art. With locations in Rocklin, Folsom, and Sacramento.
Local Business and Community

Clark’s Snow Sports in Roseville

Clark's Snow Sports : - Clothing Boots Accessories Ski Bags Skis Snowboards Gloves Bindings Goggles Helmets Beanies Socks Baseball Hats Mask's / Scarfs Backpacks Rentals ski, boards, snowshoes Gift Certificates Snowboard Bags Boot Bags Snowshoes
Local Business and Community

Whitney Ranch Apartments in Rocklin

We invite you to discover your Lifestyle Within Reach affordable apartment home at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, CA. Contact us for your private tour!

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!